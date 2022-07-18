ANNOUNCING THE 2022 OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY WALL OF FAME CLASS

by Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (July 18, 2022) – The Ohsweken Speedway Wall of Fame committee is pleased to announce the 2022 class of inductees. Brad Bacher, Doug Erskine, Corinne Jenne, and Bob Munro will be honoured on Wall of Fame Night on Friday, July 22 as Ohsweken Speedway celebrates the past and looks forward to the future during the track’s 25th season of racing.

The familiar Erskine No. 64 has been a mainstay of the Mini Stock division at Ohsweken for more than two decades, first with Doug at the wheel and later with his sons driving. Doug’s record at Ohsweken includes the 2004 Mini Stock championship and more than a dozen feature wins, including the 2002 Art Hill Memorial 42. He was also honoured with the Art Hill Memorial Award in 2004; dedicated to the memory of the late Art Hill, the award is given to the Mini Stock competitor who demonstrates sportsmanship both on and off the track, strives to maintain the highest level of competition, and acts as an ambassador for Ohsweken Speedway.

Brad Bacher’s No. 3 car was synonymous with Ohsweken’s Street Stock division for many years, and the tradition now continues with Devon behind the wheel. Brad’s driving exploits at Ohsweken include 17 feature wins, dozens of podium finishes, and the 2007 Thunder Stock championship. He continues to contribute to the speedway now as a member of the track prep crew. The dedication of Brad and his contemporaries during the track’s formative years allowed the Thunder Stock division to grow into the thriving division that it is today.

Corinne Jenne has been an integral part of Ohsweken Speedway’s fan experience for more than two decades. She has run the snack bar, overseen 50/50 draws, managed apparel and merchandise sales and the Speed Shop, and helped to organize the annual Awards Banquet. Her dedication and loyalty has helped to build Ohsweken Speedway into a premier venue.

The distinct voice of Bob Munro has been heard all over the Ohsweken Speedway pit area for years as he reminds race teams to get ready. His integrity and commitment to safety are essential to the often thankless job of officiating. Bob was honoured with the Noah Thomas Memorial Employee of the Year Award in 2016.

Core-Mark presents Wall of Fame and Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, July 22 featuring the Kool-Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Race time is 7:30PM. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while Senior (65+) and Youth (13-17) admission is $15, and Kids (0-12) are FREE. Please visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

About the Wall of Fame: The Ohsweken Speedway Wall of Fame is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and contributions of those who have helped Ohsweken Speedway to become a premiere racing facility and inspired generations to come. Selections are made annually by the Wall of Fame committee, with potential honourees including (but not limited to) drivers, car owners, manufacturers, car builders, mechanics, sponsors, promoters, officials, sanctioning organizations, and media members.

The community is invited to submit nominations for induction to the Wall of Fame, and all nominations are given due consideration. The number of inductees in any given year shall be at the discretion of the Wall of Fame committee. The names of inductees for any given year will be announced in early spring, and the official induction ceremony will be held at Ohsweken Speedway on a selected race night during the subsequent season.

All nominations for the 2023 Wall of Fame class must be submitted by February 28, 2023. To nominate a candidate for consideration, please contact ohswekenspeedwaymedia@gmail.com

