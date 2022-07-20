All Stars to invade Lake Ozark Speedway for two-day Beach Brawl July 22-23

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (July 20, 2022) – Despite a short break in their July schedule, the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 are ready to hit high speed yet again, this time setting aim on a two-day visit to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri, on Friday and Saturday, July 22-23.

Dubbed the Beach Brawl, the two-day Missouri takeover will feature back-to-back full programs awarding $8,000 and $10,000, respectively. Adding to the weekend luster, the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League will join the All Stars in their Lake Ozark visit, also battling for full championship points. A rain date of Sunday, July 24, will be utilized if needed.

Lane Racing’s Cap Henry and NASCAR hotshot Christopher Bell are the defending Beach Brawl winners with “C-Bell” taking the $10,000 score in the weekend finale.

Following Lake Ozark’s Beach Brawl, the All Star Circuit of Champions will head northwest to the outskirts of Kansas City where the Series will invade I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Missouri, on Thursday and Friday, July 28-29. One of the most sought after prizes on the All Star campaign trail, the annual Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race will be the highlight attraction, awarding $26,000 in the two-day finale.

An $8,000-to-win showcase at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, will cap the All Stars’ July schedule on Saturday, July 30.

“Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, ace of the Clauson Marshall Racing No. 7BC, will enter the Show-Me State as the current All Star championship point leader, holding down the fort over Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck. Courtney, the defending Series titleholder, may be the man on top, but Sikeston, Missouri, native, Hunter Schuerenberg, is the hottest wheelman on tour, earning the most recent Series victory at Stateline Speedway in Busti, New York, on Saturday, July 9. “Hunter Percent” led every circuit of the 30-lap program, keeping Courtney and Zeb Wise at bay for a $6,000 share.

Tyler Courtney, Justin Peck, and Hunter Schuerenberg each own four All Star victories on the season – a three-way tie for the top spot. Of Courtney’s four wins, one, his first, was accomplished during non-point action at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida.

Teams planning to participate at Lake Ozark Speedway may arrive as early as Thursday. Those making the trip to I-70 Speedway on July 28 are welcome to leave their rigs at Lake Ozark until their planned departure.

LAKE OZARK AGENDA:

Friday and Saturday, July 22-23

Drivers Meeting 6:45

Engine Heat 7:15

Hot Laps 7:30

www.lakeozarkspeedway.net

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.