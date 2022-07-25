Tony Gomes claims Mark Forni Classic win at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Congrats to our winners at the 17th annual Mark Forni Classic this past Saturday. Modesto’s Tony Gomes with the Thompson’s Winged Sprint Cars, Diamond Springs’ Dan Jinkerson with the Mountain Democrat Ltd. Late Models, Oakley’s Nick Baldwin with the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Colfax racer Ben Wiesz with the Dwarf Cars.

The $5,000 score for Gomes was the first of his career at Placerville Speedway after being oh so close on several occasions in the past. Jinkerson continued his domination of the Ltd. Late Model division this year with his fifth overall triumph of 2022 at the track on Saturday.

Baldwin likewise continues to dominate the point chase with the Pure Stocks after adding his fourth win of the season at the Mark Forni Classic. Wiesz also continued his impressive campaign on the red clay by making it four-for-four in the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car appearances at Placerville this season.

A full pit area of 90 race cars helped honor the late Mark Forni for the 17th time on Saturday.

The Placerville Speedway returns to action with Coors Light Big Trophy Night on Saturday August 6th.

Mark Forni Classic Results:

—-

Winged 360 Sprint Cars – 43 Entries

A Feature 25 Laps

1. 7C-Tony Gomes[1]; 2. 92-Andy Forsberg[2]; 3. 28-Chase Johnson[5]; 4. 56-Ryan Robinson[3]; 5. 17-Kalib Henry[18]; 6. 4SA-Kaleb Montgomery[7]; 7. 5B-Colby Copeland[8]; 8. 4-Jodie Robinson[6]; 9. 5V-Landon Brooks[4]; 10. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[9]; 11. 22-Ryan Bernal[17]; 12. 21-Shane Hopkins[19]; 13. 83T-Tanner Carrick[10]; 14. 21X-Gauge Garcia[12]; 15. 5H-Blake Carrick[13]; 16. 21M-Michael Ing[11]; 17. 33T-Jimmy Trulli[20]; 18. 98M-Michael Pombo[16]; 19. 34-Andy Gregg[14]; 20. 35-Sean Becker[15]

B Feature 1 12 Laps

1. 22-Ryan Bernal[2]; 2. 21-Shane Hopkins[5]; 3. 94TH-Kyle Hirst[9]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele[1]; 5. 93-Stephen Ingraham[6]; 6. 12J-John Clark[7]; 7. 38-Colby Johnson[4]; 8. 18P-Jack Phillips[10]; 9. 9L-Luke Hayes[8]; 10. 3C-Casey Schmitz[3]; 11. 5A-Lonny Alton[14]

B Feature 2 12 Laps

1. 17-Kalib Henry[1]; 2. 33T-Jimmy Trulli[4]; 3. 1-Chance Grasty[2]; 4. X1-Joel Myers Jr[3]; 5. 25-Justin Johnson[6]; 6. 98-Chris Masters[9]; 7. 77-Ryan Lippincott[11]; 8. 85-CJ Humphreys[12]; 9. 29T-Ryan Timmons[10]; 10. 75-Bill Smith[13]; 11. 55D-Dawson Hammes[5]; 12. 94-Greg Decaires V[7]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 28-Chase Johnson[2]; 2. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[1]; 3. 92-Andy Forsberg[4]; 4. 5H-Blake Carrick[9]; 5. 21-Shane Hopkins[6]; 6. 31C-Justyn Cox[10]; 7. 38-Colby Johnson[5]; 8. 121-Caeden Steele[3]; 9. 12J-John Clark[7]; 10. 94TH-Kyle Hirst[8]; 11. 17T-Grasen Tenora[11]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 5B-Colby Copeland[3]; 2. 5V-Landon Brooks[4]; 3. 21M-Michael Ing[5]; 4. 35-Sean Becker[10]; 5. 9L-Luke Hayes[7]; 6. 18P-Jack Phillips[8]; 7. 22-Ryan Bernal[2]; 8. 5A-Lonny Alton[11]; 9. 3C-Casey Schmitz[1]; 10. 7V-Wyatt VanLare[9]; 11. 93-Stephen Ingraham[6]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. 7C-Tony Gomes[1]; 2. 83T-Tanner Carrick[2]; 3. 34-Andy Gregg[5]; 4. 4SA-Kaleb Montgomery[4]; 5. 17-Kalib Henry[3]; 6. X1-Joel Myers Jr[6]; 7. 77-Ryan Lippincott[10]; 8. 75-Bill Smith[11]; 9. 98-Chris Masters[9]; 10. 55D-Dawson Hammes[7]; 11. 94-Greg Decaires V[8]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 56-Ryan Robinson[3]; 2. 21X-Gauge Garcia[2]; 3. 4-Jodie Robinson[4]; 4. 98M-Michael Pombo[5]; 5. 1F-DJ Freitas[8]; 6. 33T-Jimmy Trulli[6]; 7. 25-Justin Johnson[7]; 8. 1-Chance Grasty[1]; 9. 29T-Ryan Timmons[9]; 10. 85-CJ Humphreys[10]

Qualifying 1

1. 4SA-Kaleb Montgomery, 00:10.688[24]; 2. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:10.792[17]; 3. 5V-Landon Brooks, 00:10.819[8]; 4. 121-Caeden Steele, 00:10.857[6]; 5. 5B-Colby Copeland, 00:10.862[21]; 6. 28-Chase Johnson, 00:10.919[5]; 7. 22-Ryan Bernal, 00:10.948[16]; 8. 4-Jodie Robinson, 00:10.959[25]; 9. 17-Kalib Henry, 00:10.980[26]; 10. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 00:10.981[18]; 11. 3C-Casey Schmitz, 00:11.004[15]; 12. 38-Colby Johnson, 00:11.011[11]; 13. 56-Ryan Robinson, 00:11.052[42]; 14. 21M-Michael Ing, 00:11.075[9]; 15. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:11.089[29]; 16. 21-Shane Hopkins, 00:11.096[1]; 17. 21X-Gauge Garcia, 00:11.116[40]; 18. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 00:11.125[19]; 19. 12J-John Clark, 00:11.146[10]; 20. 7C-Tony Gomes, 00:11.153[28]; 21. 9L-Luke Hayes, 00:11.179[4]; 22. 1-Chance Grasty, 00:11.182[38]; 23. 94TH-Kyle Hirst, 00:11.187[12]; 24. 18P-Jack Phillips, 00:11.203[7]; 25. 34-Andy Gregg, 00:11.213[39]; 26. 98M-Michael Pombo, 00:11.239[33]; 27. X1-Joel Myers Jr, 00:11.285[37]; 28. 33T-Jimmy Trulli, 00:11.289[23]; 29. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 00:11.300[35]; 30. 5H-Blake Carrick, 00:11.338[13]; 31. 7V-Wyatt VanLare, 00:11.353[22]; 32. 31C-Justyn Cox, 00:11.372[20]; 33. 25-Justin Johnson, 00:11.372[27]; 34. 94-Greg Decaires V, 00:11.475[34]; 35. 1F-DJ Freitas, 00:11.531[41]; 36. 98-Chris Masters, 00:11.589[36]; 37. 35-Sean Becker, 00:11.633[2]; 38. 29T-Ryan Timmons, 00:11.649[43]; 39. 77-Ryan Lippincott, 00:11.684[32]; 40. 85-CJ Humphreys, 00:11.780[31]; 41. 75-Bill Smith, 00:11.939[30]; 42. 17T-Grasen Tenora, 00:11.965[3]; 43. 5A-Lonny Alton, 00:12.488[14]