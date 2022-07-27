BC39 DRAFT PARTY ON MAIN STREET IN SPEEDWAY ON AUGUST 2

Speedway, Indiana (July 26, 2022)………There’s no party like the Draft Party!

Join us on August 2 from 6-9pm on Main Street in Speedway, Indiana for this year’s Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech Draft Party.

Open to the public, this family friendly block party will feature USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets on display and the chance to meet USAC, NASCAR and IndyCar drivers.

It’s all in preparation for the fourth running of the BC39 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 3-4 as all cars entered will be randomized into a draft order. Teams will then be able to pick their heat race spot, either in person with a representative, or remotely through USAC officials. Any unrepresented team will be given the first available spot.

Team parking will take place at Noon Eastern on Tuesday, August 2, prior to the heat race position draft. On track action begins Wednesday, August 3, starting with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 2pm Eastern. Public gates open at 3pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 4pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm. Heat races and the incredibly exciting Stoops Pursuit feature race will conclude the night’s racing action.

The finale, on Thursday, August 4, will have the public gates opening at 3pm and cars on track for practice at 4pm, with qualifying races to follow at 5pm. Opening ceremonies are slated for 7:30pm and immediately followed by the main feature events, the semi-feature and the 39-lap main event.

Driver/team registration and race tickets can be purchased via www.TheBC39.com. The deadline for team registration is Friday, July 29.