Jack Berger wins UMSS feature at Eagle Valley

From Kami Tarvis

The Pirtek Renegades winged sprints traveled a bit deeper into central Wisconsin for their second of two consecutive nights of competing in the Badger state with a Friday venture to the Eagle Valley Speedway in Jim Falls. Twenty teams checked in to do battle on the ⅜ mile clay oval, with Patrick Heikkinen, Casey Lang, and Luke Nellis claiming the three heat race wins. Jack Berger led all drivers with 146 passing points, charging up from last to second in the opening heat race.

Berger and Nellis redrew the front row for the main event, pacing the field to green for their twenty-lap feature. Just like the prior evening, the feature was noteworthy due a driver starting deep in the field having an impressive run forward. Coming off his win the previous evening at Thunder Hill Speedway, Mike Mueller started in row nine, and passed cars at a pace of nearly one per lap. Up front, it was Berger collecting his second sticker of ’22, who also won in his only other UMSS race of the summer, July 2, at CLS. Chasing Berger to the stripe were Jesse Glenz, Nellis, Mueller, and Brady Donnohue.

The Pirtek Renegades return to their home track this weekend, July 30, when the winged sprints hit the high banks of Cedar Lake Speedway. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.

RESULTS:

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 19B-Jack Berger[1]; 2. 22-Jesse Glenz[7]; 3. 74N-Luke Nellis[2]; 4. 61-Mike Mueller[18]; 5. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[4]; 6. 609-Casey Lang[5]; 7. 46H-Ken Hron[13]; 8. 13-Patrick Heikkinen[3]; 9. 2V-Chris Vogel[8]; 10. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[9]; 11. 11J-Jori Hughes[12]; 12. 28-John Breitenfeldt[14]; 13. 44-Dani Aldrich[10]; 14. (DNF) 42X-Brett Peterson[11]; 15. (DNF) 17-Austin Phillips[19]; 16. (DNF) P1-Mark Chevalier[20]; 17. (DNF) 33-Trevor Reding[6]; 18. (DNF) 63-Todd Hansen[15]; 19. (DNF) 95-John Vaillancourt[16]; 20. (DNS) 03-Jamey Ogston

Pirtek Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 13-Patrick Heikkinen[4]; 2. 19B-Jack Berger[7]; 3. 11J-Jori Hughes[1]; 4. 63-Todd Hansen[3]; 5. 95-John Vaillancourt[5]; 6. P1-Mark Chevalier[6]; 7. 22-Jesse Glenz[2]

RTS podcast Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 609-Casey Lang[2]; 2. 33-Trevor Reding[1]; 3. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman[3]; 4. 34DD-Brady Donnohue[6]; 5. 46H-Ken Hron[5]; 6. 03-Jamey Ogston[4]; 7. 61-Mike Mueller[7]

CLS Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 74N-Luke Nellis[3]; 2. 2V-Chris Vogel[6]; 3. 44-Dani Aldrich[2]; 4. 42X-Brett Peterson[5]; 5. 28-John Breitenfeldt[4]; 6. 17-Austin Phillips[1]