CLUB 54 RACING PRESENTS NLMA LATE MODELS JULY 29 AT OHSWEKEN

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (July 28, 2022) – The 25th season of Friday Night Excitement at Ohsweken Speedway continues this Friday, July 29 when Club 54 Racing presents the NLMA Late Model tour, plus Vintage Cars, Kool Kidz/Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, and Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks.

The Northeast Late Model Alliance (NLMA) tour will make its first appearance at Ohsweken on Friday, followed by a Saturday night event at Humberstone Speedway. A familiar name to Ohsweken fans is at the top of the tour’s points standings heading into the weekend; former Ohsweken Sportsman Modified and Sprint Car driver Rob Ledingham took the opening NLMA round on July 3 at Humberstone, while Austin King, Jeff Dayman, Kyle Sopaz, and Adam Turner currently hold top five spots. More information is available at www.nlmaracing.com

Mark Shadwell took the most recent Vintage Car win at Ohsweken in 2019, and the group is eager to get back on the fast 3/8 mile for the first time in three years.

A shakeup could be in store in the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car standings on Friday, as current points leader Ryan Turner announced earlier this week that he is stepping away from the Burger Barn team. Cory Turner took the win last Friday and has the second spot in the standings, followed by a trio of young Crate Sprint Car graduates – Josh Hansen, Liam Martin, and Nick Sheridan.

Dave Bailey remains the leader in the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock standings, but Ryan Beagle did gain slightly with a win last Friday. Chris Gale, Trevor DeBoer, and Kyle Wert are enjoying consistent seasons and hold the remaining top five spots.

Race time is 7:30PM on Friday, July 29. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while Senior (65+) and Youth (13-17) admission is $15, and Kids (0-12) are FREE. Please visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

The 25th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement at Ohsweken Speedway features four regular racing divisions, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Several special events also highlight the 2022 schedule including the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, and the dirt track debut of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights. Several major events highlight the annual schedule including the track’s signature event – the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals.

