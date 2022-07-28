WEILER NIGHT WITH ALL STARS THIS SATURDAY!

From Knoxville Raceway

This Saturday at the Sprint Car Capital of the World is Weiler Night featuring the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions with our Knoxville Championship Series 410 and 360 Sprint Cars!

The roster of All Star Series of drivers include point leader, Tyler Courtney, Justin Peck, Cap Henry, Parker Price-Miller, Zeb Wise, Hunter Schuerenberg, Bill Balog and Chris Windom!

This Saturday is also the last opportunity for teams to test their cars before the 360 Knoxville Nationals begins next week, so look for more cars to be entered than a typical Saturday weekly show and full field of sprint cars in the pit area.

Everything you need to know for this Saturday:

Pit Gates Open – 4:00pm, CT

Grandstand Gates Open: 6:00pm, CT

Hot Laps Begin: 7:00pm, CT

Ticket Prices: Adults $20

Teens: $15

Children 12 and under FREE

Tickets available at the ticket office on race day.

Pit Passes: $30.

Pits will be open following the races.

Scanner Frequency for our announcers is: 452.2750

Small, collapsible soft-sided coolers are allowed.

Rubber or foam seat cushions are allowed and must be 20″ wide or less.

Not allowed: firearms, knives, pets, bottles, glass and metal stadium seats.

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted. Designated smoking areas are under the grandstands.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch live on DIRTVision.com

Race line-ups, results and point standings are available on the free Knoxville Raceway app or My Race Pass app.