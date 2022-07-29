Covington Wins ASCS Speedweek Feature at 81 Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

PARK CITY, Kan. (July 28, 2022) — Making it two wins with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network in 2022, Oklahoma’s Matt Covington took off from the pole and never looked back at 81-Speedway in Park City, Kan.

Taking the fifth round of the 2022 ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek, the win is Matt’s 16th with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series since 2010 and marks the14th different state that Covington has won a National Tour event in.

“It’s been an up and down year, but it’s not all bad. We’re still out here racing Sprint Cars, so I can’t complain too much. It’s just part of it, so you better love it,” said Covington when asked about the season’s ups and downs.

“Big thanks to my crew guy, Matthew Howard, and his Mom, Linda Howard. It’s her engine in the car tonight. I had some engine problems, and she was nice enough to let me borrow it, and we’ve been running it the past two nights with some good runs, so I’m really glad to get the win for them tonight.”

Able to pull away from Wayne Johnson through the first part of the A-Feature, a brief slide through traffic allowed the No. 2c to close slightly, but for only a moment before caution lights displayed on Lap 14 for Brandon Anderson, who ran into the back of a slowing Blake Hahn, who suffered front suspension damage after slapping the wall. Both were able to continue.

Back to green with lapped cars in the mix, Covington would have to fend off a restart charge on Lap 17 as Dylan Westbrook went for a tumble in Turn 4 after getting into the wall.

Rolling down to the closing laps, the difference between Covington and Johnson began to decrease. From over 1.5-seconds, the gap dropped quickly as the leaders raced to the white flag. Barring down through the final two turns, time ran out as Covington found the checkered flag with 0.549-seconds to spare.

Holding on to second despite a souring engine, Wayne Johnson went from 19 points trailing to 19 points ahead. A fourth podium finish during his Speedweek run, Tim Crawley crossed third with Jason Martin holding off Landon Britt to complete the top five.

Rolling from 11th, Whit Gastineau ran sixth with Dale Howard seventh. Recovering from his accident, Brandon Anderson was the night’s Hard Charger, going 15th to eighth. Zach Blurton and Kyler Johnson made up the top ten.

The 20-car field rolled into a trio of SCE Gaskets Heat Races, with wins going to Wayne Johnson, Dylan Westbrook, and Danny Wood. The Driver’s Project Quick Qualifier was Dylan Westbrook at 13.959-seconds.

The sixth round of the ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek takes place Friday, July 29, at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla.

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by MAVtv

ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek

81 Speedway

Park City, Kansas

Thursday, July 28, 2022

The Driver’s Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying (3 Laps)

1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 14.074[3]

2. 14-Jordon Mallett, 14.157[7]

3. 36-Jason Martin, 14.294[2]

4. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 14.302[1]

5. 187-Landon Crawley, 14.333[5]

6. 2W-Whit Gastineau, 14.377[4]

7. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 14.394[6]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps)

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 13.959[3]

2. 52-Blake Hahn, 13.996[4]

3. 1X-Tim Crawley, 14.219[6]

4. 10-Landon Britt, 14.481[2]

5. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 14.481[1]

6. 10P-Dylan Postier, 14.512[5]

7. 31M-Eric Matthews, 14.747[7]

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Danny Wood[1]

2. 95-Matt Covington[3]

3. 47-Dale Howard[2]

4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[5]

5. 2J-Zach Blurton[4]

6. 2-Dylan Opdahl[6]

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 36-Jason Martin[2]

2. 45X-Kyler Johnson[1]

3. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]

4. 2W-Whit Gastineau[6]

5. 14-Jordon Mallett[3]

6. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[7]

7. 187-Landon Crawley[5]

SCE Gaskets Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 1X-Tim Crawley[2]

2. 10-Landon Britt[1]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[3]

4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]

5. 55B-Brandon Anderson[5]

6. 10P-Dylan Postier[6]

7. 31M-Eric Matthews[7]

Lineup SCE Gaskets Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Danny Wood

2. 47-Dale Howard

3. 95-Matt Covington

4. 2J-Zach Blurton

5. 17B-Ryan Bickett

6. 2-Dylan Opdahl

A-Feature

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 95-Matt Covington[2]

2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[1]

3. 1X-Tim Crawley[4]

4. 36-Jason Martin[3]

5. 10-Landon Britt[8]

6. 2W-Whit Gastineau[11]

7. 47-Dale Howard[10]

8. 55B-Brandon Anderson[15]

9. 2J-Zach Blurton[13]

10. 45X-Kyler Johnson[7]

11. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[16]

12. 14-Jordon Mallett[14]

13. 52-Blake Hahn[6]

14. 10P-Dylan Postier[17]

15. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[9]

16. 187-Landon Crawley[20]

17. 17B-Ryan Bickett[12]

18. 2-Dylan Opdahl[18]

19. 31M-Eric Matthews[19]

20. 55-Danny Wood[5]

Lap Leader(s): Matt Covington 1-25

Hard Charger: Brandon Anderson +7

Quick Time: Dylan Westbrook – 13.959-seconds

High Point Driver: Tim Crawley

Provisional(s): N/A