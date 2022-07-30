Macedo and Weaver Win AFCS 410 and 305 Features at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (July 29, 2022) — Cole Macedo has struggled the last six events at Attica Raceway Park, managing a pair of seventh place finishes as his best performances. His crew chief Steven Linder went to work and it paid off Friday, July 29 as the Lemoore, California native drove to a dominating performance for his second 410 sprint win of the season at the track on Kear’s Speed Shop/Sutton Bank/The Adkins Group Night presented by Integrity Auto and Truck Sales of Bucyrus.

The victory, coupled with mechanical woes for Trey Jacobs put Macedo back into the point lead for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints at Attica and gave him a huge cushion in the battle for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group title. Macedo’s fourth career win at Attica is his eighth overall victory in 2022 aboard the Ray Brooks Racing #18.

“Here lately at Attica I haven’t had the most confidence in myself and in my car. Me and Steven actually got into a little bit last week…just hot tempers…just couldn’t get going here. But man he did his homework this week and made this thing really nice. These guys were in my way out there he had it so good. Really easy to drive like that when your car is really nice so thanks to him for getting us better and regaining that point lead and putting on a show. What a year….I can’t thank Ray Brooks enough. He and his family are here tonight. He gives us the equipment that it takes to win races,” said Macedo beside his Fremont Auto Parts, Grant Decker Construction, Linder’s Speed Equipment, Gill Construction, CK Mechanical, ML Graphics, Catawba Island Club, Durst backed machine.

Britton, Michigan’s Devin Shiels has put together a phenomenal 2022 season in the Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models. The track’s 2017, 2020 and 2021 late model champion led the second half of the feature to score his third win of the year at Attica. It is his 13th career victory at the track placing him sixth on the all-time division win list.

In the nine late model A-mains at Attica in 2022, Shiels has three wins, five second place finishes and a fifth.

“Seconds were getting bad. It’s a shame when you go home with a second and you’re disappointed. Jason through on a bunch of stuff on the car for the feature and it seemed to pay off. This car is a 2018 and it’s holding in their strong,” said Shiels beside his Magic Fountain Auto Wash, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dundee Products, Banshee Graphics, Salenbein Trucking & Excavating backed #51.

Fremont, Ohio’s Paul Weaver dominated the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint A-main, leading all 25 laps for his third win of the season. It’s the five time division champion’s 67th career victory in the 305 sprints and 70th total wins at the track. Weaver has six total wins in 2022, also recording three at Fremont Speedway.

With the win, Weaver, who hasn’t finished out of the top four all season at Attica, regains the point lead by a narrow margin over defending track champion Jamie Miller who finished second in the feature. The win did give Weaver a little more breathing room in the chase for the title of the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

“When you’re leading you get paranoid and you hear things…the motor is going to blow up and the tire is going to go flat. You hear all kinds of stuff. You have to have a good tire at the end. You can’t run the middle of the track and burn it up trying to pass two lapped cars. It don’t make sense. As you get older you learn a few things,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Seagate Sandblasting, Fostoria Mod Shop backed #31.

In the 30-lap 410 sprint feature, Caleb Griffith jumped into the early lead over eight time track champion Byron Reed, TJ Michael, Macedo and DJ Foos. A caution on lap three wiped out a big lead for Griffith as did another yellow on laps seven and 10. On the restart following the last caution, Macedo pounced pulling alongside and then taking the lead.

Macedo pulled away and only a caution for Griffith with six laps to go gave the rest of the field a chance. Macedo executed a great restart and drove away for the win over Foos, 13th starter Travis Philo, Reed and Craig Mintz.

Ken Hahn led the first 11 laps of the late model A-main that was plagued by six cautions. Shiels drove into the top spot on lap 12 and survived a late race rally from Ryan Missler for the win with Ryan Markham, Mike Bores and Hahn rounding out the top five.

Weaver and Jamie Miller – who account for 100 combined 305 feature wins at Attica – brought the field to green for the 25 lap A-main. Weaver bolted into the lead in a race that had only one caution, a lapped car spun right in front of the leader on lap nine.

Weaver was never challenged for the lead as Miller, a charging Matt Foos, Bryan Sebetto and Mike Keegan rounded out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park will be off a couple of weeks for the Attica Independent Fair but will resume action on Friday, Aug. 19 with the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and late models in action.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, July 29, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.16-DJ Foos, 12.679

2.18-Cole Macedo, 12.836

3.33W-Caleb Griffith, 12.858

4.09-Craig Mintz, 12.887

5.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.968

6.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.041

7.28-Tim Shaffer, 13.060

8.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.149

9.99-Skyler Gee, 13.196

10.8M-TJ Michael, 13.201

11.9-Ricky Peterson, 13.234

12.28M-Conner Morrell, 13.291

13.2X-Stuart Brubaker, 13.292

14.5-Byron Reed, 13.293

15.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.335

16.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.387

17.09+-Brian Smith, 13.417

18.70-Henry Malcuit, 13.427

19.7N-Darin Naida, 13.441

20.49I-John Ivy, 13.454

21.25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.467

22.19P-Paige Polyak, 13.519

23.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.405

24.4*-Tyler Street, 99.997

25.5T-Travis Philo, 99.998

26.23-Chris Andrews, 99.999

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Byron Reed[1]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4]

3. 99-Skyler Gee[2]

4. 29-Zeth Sabo[3]

5. 5T-Travis Philo[8]

6. 23-Chris Andrews[9]

7. 4*-Tyler Street[7]

8. 70-Henry Malcuit[5]

9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 8M-TJ Michael[1]

2. 28-Tim Shaffer[3]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[4]

4. 7N-Darin Naida[2]

5. 9-Ricky Peterson[5]

6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[8]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]

8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]

9. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[3]

2. 33W-Caleb Griffith[2]

3. 2X-Stuart Brubaker[5]

4. 16-DJ Foos[4]

5. 19P-Paige Polyak[8]

6. 09+-Brian Smith[6]

7. 49I-John Ivy[7]

8. 68G-Tyler Gunn[1]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 09+-Brian Smith[3]

2. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]

3. 4*-Tyler Street[4]

4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[9]

5. 70-Henry Malcuit[7]

6. 49I-John Ivy[6]

7. 75-Jerry Dahms[11]

8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]

9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[10]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[6]

2. 16-DJ Foos[4]

3. 5T-Travis Philo[13]

4. 5-Byron Reed[1]

5. 09-Craig Mintz[10]

6. 8M-TJ Michael[3]

7. 2X-Stuart Brubaker[11]

8. 99-Skyler Gee[9]

9. 29-Zeth Sabo[5]

10. 9-Ricky Peterson[14]

11. 68G-Tyler Gunn[19]

12. 19P-Paige Polyak[15]

13. 7N-Darin Naida[12]

14. 28M-Conner Morrell[17]

15. 33W-Caleb Griffith[2]

16. 28-Tim Shaffer[7]

17. 4*-Tyler Street[18]

18. 3J-Trey Jacobs[8]

19. 09+-Brian Smith[16]

20. 70-Henry Malcuit[20]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.31-Paul Weaver, 13.710

2.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.973

3.X-Mike Keegan, 14.018

4.01-Bryan Sebetto, 14.045

5.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 14.095

6.19R-Steve Rando, 14.095

7.12F-Matt Foos, 14.170

8.2-Brenden Torok, 14.174

9.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.176

10.22-Justin Lusk, 14.189

11.47-Matt Lucius, 14.206

12.3F-Wade Fraley, 14.249

13.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.289

14.26-Jamie Miller, 14.304

15.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.393

16.15K-Creed Kemenah, 14.413

17.5-Kody Brewer, 14.415

18.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.431

19.92-Kevin Hawk, 14.442

20.3V-Chris Verda, 14.464

21.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.609

22.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.669

23.63-Randy Ruble, 14.714

24.78-Austin Black, 14.718

25.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.740

26.77X-Jamin Kindred, 14.791

27.86-Zack Miller, 14.837

28.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.850

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 12F-Matt Foos[1]

2. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

3. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[2]

4. 31-Paul Weaver[4]

5. 9R-Logan Riehl[5]

6. 3V-Chris Verda[7]

7. 3F-Wade Fraley[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3]

2. X-Mike Keegan[4]

3. 34-Jud Dickerson[1]

4. 47-Matt Lucius[2]

5. 63-Randy Ruble[5]

6. 86-Zack Miller[7]

7. 78-Austin Black[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

2. 5-Kody Brewer[2]

3. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]

4. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[3]

5. 92-Kevin Hawk[5]

6. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]

7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[1]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Justin Lusk[2]

2. 2-Brenden Torok[3]

3. 19R-Steve Rando[4]

4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]

5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5]

6. 77X-Jamin Kindred[6]

7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[1]

2. 3V-Chris Verda[5]

3. 63-Randy Ruble[2]

4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[4]

5. 78-Austin Black[10]

6. 3F-Wade Fraley[9]

7. 77X-Jamin Kindred[8]

8. 92-Kevin Hawk[3]

9. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]

10. 86-Zack Miller[6]

11. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[11]

12. 13-Jeremy Duposki[12]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 31-Paul Weaver[1]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[2]

3. 12F-Matt Foos[8]

4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[6]

5. X-Mike Keegan[5]

6. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[9]

7. 7M-Brandon Moore[13]

8. 5-Kody Brewer[3]

9. 19R-Steve Rando[10]

10. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[11]

11. 47-Matt Lucius[14]

12. 3V-Chris Verda[18]

13. 22-Justin Lusk[4]

14. 15K-Creed Kemenah[16]

15. 9R-Logan Riehl[17]

16. 3M-Logan Mongeau[20]

17. 2-Brenden Torok[7]

18. 34-Jud Dickerson[12]

19. 63-Randy Ruble[19]

20. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[15]

UMP Late Models

Qualifying

1.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.116

2.101-Chester Fitch, 15.118

3.94-Mike Bores, 15.142

4.50-Ryan Missler, 15.172

5.14JR-JR Gentry, 15.201

6.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.323

7.92-Justin Chance, 15.461

8.59-Larry Bellman, 15.480

9.10-Nathon Loney, 15.587

10.51-Devin Shiels, 15.689

11.53-Hillard Miller, 15.740

12.RH21-Gregg Haskell, 15.881

13.27-Ken Hahn, 15.887

14.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.935

15.24X-Jason Skelly, 16.224

16.30-Nate Potts, 16.910

17.16-Steve Sabo, 16.920

18.92B-Austin Bright, 16.973

19.69R-Doug Baird, 17.067

20.11-Austin Gibson, 17.546

21.67-Chris Keller, 99.997

22.03-Jim Gingery, 99.998

23.43-Cody Vandewynckel, 99.999

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[2]

2. 10-Nathon Loney[1]

3. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]

4. 94-Mike Bores[3]

5. RH21-Gregg Haskell[5]

6. 30-Nate Potts[6]

7. 11-Austin Gibson[7]

8. 67-Chris Keller[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14JR-JR Gentry[3]

2. 27-Ken Hahn[1]

3. 53-Hillard Miller[2]

4. 74-Jeff Warnick[5]

5. 101-Chester Fitch[4]

6. 24X-Jason Skelly[6]

7. 03-Jim Gingery[8]

8. 92B-Austin Bright[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[1]

2. 5M-Ryan Markham[4]

3. 92-Justin Chance[3]

4. 59-Larry Bellman[2]

5. 16-Steve Sabo[5]

6. 43-Cody Vandewynckel[7]

7. 69R-Doug Baird[6]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[3]

2. 50-Ryan Missler[8]

3. 5M-Ryan Markham[5]

4. 94-Mike Bores[10]

5. 27-Ken Hahn[1]

6. 91-Rusty Schlenk[6]

7. 10-Nathon Loney[4]

8. 14JR-JR Gentry[7]

9. 53-Hillard Miller[9]

10. 74-Jeff Warnick[11]

11. 43-Cody Vandewynckel[18]

12. 30-Nate Potts[16]

13. 16-Steve Sabo[15]

14. 69R-Doug Baird[21]

15. 92-Justin Chance[2]

16. RH21-Gregg Haskell[13]

17. 59-Larry Bellman[12]

18. 92B-Austin Bright[22]

19. 101-Chester Fitch[14]

20. 11-Austin Gibson[19]

21. 24X-Jason Skelly[17]

22. 03-Jim Gingery[20]