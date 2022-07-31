Mintz, Macedo, and Foos Win at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (July 30, 2022) — Craig Mintz, Cole Macedo, and D.J. Foos picked up feature victories Saturday night during a sprint car triple header at Fremont Speedway.

Mintz picked up his first 410 sprint car victory of the 2022 season during the Attica Fremont Challenge Series event. Mintz held off D.J. Foos, Travsi Philo, Chris Andrews, and Tyler Gunn for the victory.

Macedo picked up his second Great Lakes Super Sprints feature win of the season at Fremont Speedway and his ninth of the 2022 season. Mike Keegan, Bryan Sebetto, Phil Gressman, and Dan McCarron rounded out the top five.

Foos capped off his night winning the 305 sprint car main holding off Jamie Miller, Dustin Stroup, Paul Weaver, and Chris Andrews for the victory.

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 09-Craig Mintz

2. 16-DJ Foos

3. 5T-Travis Philo

4. 23-Chris Andrews

5. 68G-Tyler Gunn

6. 2X-Stuart Brubaker

7. 18-Cole Macedo

8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki

9. 24D-Danny Sams

10. 49I-John Ivy

11. 09+ Brian Smith

12. 12-Kyle Capodice

13. 7N-Darin Naida

14. 75-Jerry Dahms

15. 15K-Creed Kemenah

16. 7T-Troy Vaccaro

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Qualifying

1. X-Mike Keegan, 12.615[7]

2. 18-Cole Macedo, 12.791[28]

3. 24-Kobe Allison, 13.046[12]

4. 66-Chase Dunham, 13.076[24]

5. 46-Ryan Coniam, 13.089[3]

6. 23-Devon Dobie, 13.119[16]

7. 28-Shawn Valenti, 13.239[10]

8. 2S-Kyle Sauder, 13.272[4]

9. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.295[11]

10. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.300[15]

11. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 13.312[20]

12. 24D-Danny Sams III, 13.363[25]

13. 85-Dustin Daggett, 13.415[26]

14. 11G-Luke Griffith, 13.480[2]

15. 7C-Phil Gressman, 13.533[6]

16. 1M-Brandon Moore, 13.628[27]

17. 27-Brad Lamberson, 13.708[13]

18. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 13.741[9]

19. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.770[22]

20. 51X-Matt Linder, 13.918[29]

21. 88N-Frank Neill, 14.036[5]

22. 70-Eli Lakin, 14.037[17]

23. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 14.112[21]

24. 84-Kyle Poortenga, 14.180[14]

25. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 14.289[19]

26. 5NC-Jac Nickles, 14.437[8]

27. 51-Garrett Craine, 14.789[23]

28. 2-Tyler Bearden, 14.850[1]

29. 98-Robert Robenalt, 15.750[18]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]

2. 66-Chase Dunham[3]

3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[7]

4. X-Mike Keegan[4]

5. 1M-Brandon Moore[6]

6. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[9]

7. 70-Eli Lakin[8]

8. 2-Tyler Bearden[10]

9. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]

10. 85-Dustin Daggett[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

2. 2S-Kyle Sauder[2]

3. 11G-Luke Griffith[5]

4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[1]

5. 27-Brad Lamberson[6]

6. 5NC-Jac Nickles[9]

7. 51X-Matt Linder[7]

8. 11H-Caleb Harmon[8]

9. 98-Robert Robenalt[10]

10. 46-Ryan Coniam[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Devon Dobie[3]

2. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]

3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]

4. 49T-Gregg Dalman[6]

5. 88N-Frank Neill[7]

6. 51-Garrett Craine[9]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]

8. 24-Kobe Allison[4]

9. 84-Kyle Poortenga[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 70-Eli Lakin[4]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett[13]

3. 5NC-Jac Nickles[2]

4. 28-Shawn Valenti[10]

5. 51X-Matt Linder[5]

6. 11H-Caleb Harmon[8]

7. 2-Tyler Bearden[7]

8. 51-Garrett Craine[3]

9. 98-Robert Robenalt[11]

DNS: 86-Keith Sheffer Jr

DNS: 24D-Danny Sams III

DNS: 24-Kobe Allison

DNS: 84-Kyle Poortenga

DNS: 46-Ryan Coniam

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[2]

2. X-Mike Keegan[7]

3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[8]

4. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]

5. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]

6. 27-Brad Lamberson[14]

7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[10]

8. 66-Chase Dunham[4]

9. 23-Devon Dobie[3]

10. 28-Shawn Valenti[19]

11. 49T-Gregg Dalman[12]

12. 85-Dustin Daggett[17]

13. 88N-Frank Neill[15]

14. 11G-Luke Griffith[9]

15. 70-Eli Lakin[16]

16. 5E-Bobby Elliott[11]

17. 51X-Matt Linder[20]

18. 1M-Brandon Moore[13]

19. 2S-Kyle Sauder[6]

20. 5NC-Jac Nickles[18]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 16-DJ Foos

2. 26-Jamie Miller

3. 10X-Dustin Stroup

4. 31-Paul Weaver

5. 8-Chris Andrews

6. 28-Shawn Valenti

7. X-Mike Keegan

8. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr

9. X15-Kasey Ziebold

10. 15k-Creed Kemenah

11. 9R-Logan Riehl

12. 5-Kody Brewer

13. 20i-Kelsey Ivy

14. 19R-Steve Rando

15. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek

16. 3V-Chris Verda

17. 51M-Haldon Miller

18. 3F-Wade Fraley

19. 10TS-Tyler Schiets

20. 7M-Brandon Moore

21. 78-Austin Black

22. 47-Matt Lucius