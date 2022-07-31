Mintz, Macedo, and Foos Win at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (July 30, 2022) — Craig Mintz, Cole Macedo, and D.J. Foos picked up feature victories Saturday night during a sprint car triple header at Fremont Speedway.
Mintz picked up his first 410 sprint car victory of the 2022 season during the Attica Fremont Challenge Series event. Mintz held off D.J. Foos, Travsi Philo, Chris Andrews, and Tyler Gunn for the victory.
Macedo picked up his second Great Lakes Super Sprints feature win of the season at Fremont Speedway and his ninth of the 2022 season. Mike Keegan, Bryan Sebetto, Phil Gressman, and Dan McCarron rounded out the top five.
Foos capped off his night winning the 305 sprint car main holding off Jamie Miller, Dustin Stroup, Paul Weaver, and Chris Andrews for the victory.
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 09-Craig Mintz
2. 16-DJ Foos
3. 5T-Travis Philo
4. 23-Chris Andrews
5. 68G-Tyler Gunn
6. 2X-Stuart Brubaker
7. 18-Cole Macedo
8. 9Z-Duane Zablocki
9. 24D-Danny Sams
10. 49I-John Ivy
11. 09+ Brian Smith
12. 12-Kyle Capodice
13. 7N-Darin Naida
14. 75-Jerry Dahms
15. 15K-Creed Kemenah
16. 7T-Troy Vaccaro
Great Lakes Super Sprints
Qualifying
1. X-Mike Keegan, 12.615[7]
2. 18-Cole Macedo, 12.791[28]
3. 24-Kobe Allison, 13.046[12]
4. 66-Chase Dunham, 13.076[24]
5. 46-Ryan Coniam, 13.089[3]
6. 23-Devon Dobie, 13.119[16]
7. 28-Shawn Valenti, 13.239[10]
8. 2S-Kyle Sauder, 13.272[4]
9. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.295[11]
10. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.300[15]
11. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 13.312[20]
12. 24D-Danny Sams III, 13.363[25]
13. 85-Dustin Daggett, 13.415[26]
14. 11G-Luke Griffith, 13.480[2]
15. 7C-Phil Gressman, 13.533[6]
16. 1M-Brandon Moore, 13.628[27]
17. 27-Brad Lamberson, 13.708[13]
18. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 13.741[9]
19. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.770[22]
20. 51X-Matt Linder, 13.918[29]
21. 88N-Frank Neill, 14.036[5]
22. 70-Eli Lakin, 14.037[17]
23. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 14.112[21]
24. 84-Kyle Poortenga, 14.180[14]
25. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 14.289[19]
26. 5NC-Jac Nickles, 14.437[8]
27. 51-Garrett Craine, 14.789[23]
28. 2-Tyler Bearden, 14.850[1]
29. 98-Robert Robenalt, 15.750[18]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]
2. 66-Chase Dunham[3]
3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[7]
4. X-Mike Keegan[4]
5. 1M-Brandon Moore[6]
6. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[9]
7. 70-Eli Lakin[8]
8. 2-Tyler Bearden[10]
9. 28-Shawn Valenti[2]
10. 85-Dustin Daggett[5]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 18-Cole Macedo[4]
2. 2S-Kyle Sauder[2]
3. 11G-Luke Griffith[5]
4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[1]
5. 27-Brad Lamberson[6]
6. 5NC-Jac Nickles[9]
7. 51X-Matt Linder[7]
8. 11H-Caleb Harmon[8]
9. 98-Robert Robenalt[10]
10. 46-Ryan Coniam[3]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 23-Devon Dobie[3]
2. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]
3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[2]
4. 49T-Gregg Dalman[6]
5. 88N-Frank Neill[7]
6. 51-Garrett Craine[9]
7. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]
8. 24-Kobe Allison[4]
9. 84-Kyle Poortenga[8]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 70-Eli Lakin[4]
2. 85-Dustin Daggett[13]
3. 5NC-Jac Nickles[2]
4. 28-Shawn Valenti[10]
5. 51X-Matt Linder[5]
6. 11H-Caleb Harmon[8]
7. 2-Tyler Bearden[7]
8. 51-Garrett Craine[3]
9. 98-Robert Robenalt[11]
DNS: 86-Keith Sheffer Jr
DNS: 24D-Danny Sams III
DNS: 24-Kobe Allison
DNS: 84-Kyle Poortenga
DNS: 46-Ryan Coniam
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 18-Cole Macedo[2]
2. X-Mike Keegan[7]
3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[8]
4. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]
5. 22M-Dan McCarron[1]
6. 27-Brad Lamberson[14]
7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[10]
8. 66-Chase Dunham[4]
9. 23-Devon Dobie[3]
10. 28-Shawn Valenti[19]
11. 49T-Gregg Dalman[12]
12. 85-Dustin Daggett[17]
13. 88N-Frank Neill[15]
14. 11G-Luke Griffith[9]
15. 70-Eli Lakin[16]
16. 5E-Bobby Elliott[11]
17. 51X-Matt Linder[20]
18. 1M-Brandon Moore[13]
19. 2S-Kyle Sauder[6]
20. 5NC-Jac Nickles[18]
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 16-DJ Foos
2. 26-Jamie Miller
3. 10X-Dustin Stroup
4. 31-Paul Weaver
5. 8-Chris Andrews
6. 28-Shawn Valenti
7. X-Mike Keegan
8. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr
9. X15-Kasey Ziebold
10. 15k-Creed Kemenah
11. 9R-Logan Riehl
12. 5-Kody Brewer
13. 20i-Kelsey Ivy
14. 19R-Steve Rando
15. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek
16. 3V-Chris Verda
17. 51M-Haldon Miller
18. 3F-Wade Fraley
19. 10TS-Tyler Schiets
20. 7M-Brandon Moore
21. 78-Austin Black
22. 47-Matt Lucius