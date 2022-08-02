Skagit Nationals triple header to kick off September

By Brian Walker

BURLINGTON, WA (Aug. 2, 2022) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will kick off September with more big money on the line at the second annual Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals.

One driver will have the chance to take home more than $40,000 between the three nights of racing (Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 1-3) with Thursday and Friday’s events paying $10,000 to win and Saturday’s finale paying $25,000 to win.

The event will also commence the fall West Coast Swing for the Series, making its first stop in Washington before venturing south to California.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3zGUV7J

SAGE FRUIT SKAGIT NATIONALS – Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 1-3

Track: Skagit Speedway

Location: Burlington, WA

To Win: $10,000 (Thursday & Friday), $25,000 (Saturday)

Track Record: 10.718 sec. set by Daryn Pittman on Aug. 8, 2013

2021 Winner: Carson Macedo

Notables: Carson Macedo, of Lemoore, CA, won the inaugural Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals last year. It was also his first win at the 3/10-mile track, having to wrangle the victory away from previous Skagit winners James McFadden and Logan Schuchart.

McFadden won with Kasey Kahne Racing at Skagit last year, but this year he’ll have a new task of trying to win with Roth Motorsports. Since switching to the California-based team – which still has tight connections with KKR – McFadden has been unable to find Victory Lane again. But with his past success at Skagit, it could be the track that turns his season around in the final stages of the season.

While Schuchart has won this year, he and his Shark Racing team are still looking for the magic they once had of collecting multiple wins throughout a season. West Coast tracks have always suited the Pennsylvania native well, winning up and down the coast, and he’ll be poised to keep that streak going when the West Coast Swing starts at Skagit.

Kasey Kahne, of Enumclaw, WA, returns home to try and claim his first World of Outlaws victory during the Skagit Nationals. He finished eighth in the event last year while driving for Roth Motorsports. Swapping with McFadden, Kahne has been behind the wheel of his own KKR #9 machine this year, earning a best finish of third so far.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on by downloading the DIRTVIsion App.

