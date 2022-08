MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (August 5, 2022) — The Billy Kimmel Memorial scheduled for Friday at Williams Grove Speedway was rained out. Make up dates for the Kimmel Memorial and 358 match race will be announced at a later date.

Williams Grove Speedway will be off Friday August 12th, returning to action Friday August 19, 2022 with the winged 410 sprint cars and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series.