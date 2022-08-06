Brown Dominant in Route to 360 Knoxville Nationals Preliminary Victory

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 5, 2022) – Brian Brown got off to a dominant start to Southern Iowa Speedway in route to winning the Thursday preliminary feature for the 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank.

Brown, from Higginsville Missouri, drove to second position on the opening lap, took the lead on lap two, and was never seriously challenged in route to his fourth victory of the 2022 season.

Afterwards Brown was pleased to get the first event of the week behind him and have it go smoothly.

“The final nights been pretty good to us but the qualifying nights just don’t seem like ever qualify very well and then just dig us a hole and then start deep,” said Brown of past 360 Nationals performances on preliminary nights. “Everybody on this Casey’s/FVP car did a phenomenal job tonight.”

Christopher Thram and Blake Hahn started on the frow row for the 20-lap main event. Tharm took the lead while Brown quickly disposed of Hahn for second and then drove by Hahn to take the lead through turns three and four.

Brown pulled away from the field while Tharm tried to keep Wayne Johnson and Terry McCarl at bay, who were racing for the third spot. Johnson held onto the position after multiple challenges from McCarl until lap five when McCarl was able to take the position.

Just as McCarl caught Thram for second the red flag appeared for Davey Heskin getting upside down in turns one and two. Caleb Johnson and Kelby Watt were also involved in the incident. All drivers were able to walk away from the incident.

Brown pulled away from the field after the restart with McCarl started to work Thram for second. Further back Lynton Jeffrey moved into fourth position and former 360 Knoxville Nationals winner Clint Garner into fifth.

Up front though it was all Brown taking the victory. McCarl and Jeffrey were able to get past Tharm for second and third positions while Thram held on for fourth. Garner rounded out the top five

Defending NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals champion Kyle Larson had to transfer into the feature event through the B-Main, picking up hard charger honors in the feature by advancing from 21st starting position to 8th.

32nd 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by great Southern Bank Qualifying Night #2

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Friday, August 5, 2022

Qualifying

1. 6-Kelby Watt, 16.422[1]

2. 18R-Ryan Roberts, 16.485[8]

3. 40-Clint Garner, 16.502[4]

4. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey, 16.560[33]

5. 5-Brady Forbrook, 16.591[40]

6. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 16.599[26]

7. 24-Terry McCarl, 16.599[24]

8. 57-Kyle Larson, 16.650[20]

9. 21-Brian Brown, 16.650[37]

10. 52-Blake Hahn, 16.687[16]

11. 24T-Christopher Thram, 16.700[18]

12. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 16.717[29]

13. 27-Carson McCarl, 16.721[10]

14. 39-Justin Sanders, 16.759[38]

15. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.784[30]

16. 94-Jeff Swindell, 16.842[5]

17. 27H-Daryn Pittman, 16.871[49]

18. 1X-Tim Crawley, 16.875[6]

19. 21H-Brady Bacon, 16.877[22]

20. 49X-Cale Thomas, 16.897[23]

21. 2M-Davey Heskin, 16.923[43]

22. 4-Cameron Martin, 16.940[52]

23. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 16.959[14]

24. 11N-Harli White, 16.962[27]

25. 15-Bobby Mincer, 16.962[15]

26. 5M-Collin Moyle, 16.983[12]

27. 8M-Kade Morton, 17.012[54]

28. 83-Austin Miller, 17.020[13]

29. 199-Ryan Bowers, 17.047[7]

30. 64-Ian Madsen, 17.079[21]

31. 14T-Brooke Tatnell, 17.079[32]

32. 4W-Jamie Ball, 17.079[48]

33. 8H-Jacob Hughes, 17.081[28]

34. 9MB-JJ Beaver, 17.110[19]

35. 16A-Colby Copeland, 17.112[31]

36. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 17.116[9]

37. 27B-Jake Bubak, 17.127[55]

38. 99-Tony Rost, 17.131[56]

39. 21G-Gunner Ramey, 17.164[42]

40. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 17.193[50]

41. 6J-Jett Carney, 17.211[3]

42. 1CC-Clayton Christensen, 17.222[41]

43. 7B-Ben Brown, 17.269[36]

44. 28-Luke Verardi, 17.271[25]

45. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 17.379[47]

46. 41-Chase Moran, 17.383[53]

47. 1A-John Anderson, 17.475[17]

48. 5T-Ryan Timms, 17.513[44]

49. 4D-Charles Davis Jr, 17.528[11]

50. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 17.578[46]

51. 33-Alan Zoutte, 17.772[51]

52. 2D-Dylan Opdahl, 17.971[45]

53. 3M-Mike Pennel, 18.098[39]

54. 4S-Adam Speckman, 18.443[35]

DNS: 7-Tyler Lee, 59.999

56. (DQ) 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 59.999[2]

360 Last Chance Heat

1. 33-Alan Zoutte[1]

2. 2D-Dylan Opdahl[2]

3. 3M-Mike Pennel[3]

4. 4S-Adam Speckman[4]

5. 7-Tyler Lee[5]

6. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]

360 Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2M-Davey Heskin[2]

2. 24T-Christopher Thram[4]

3. 6-Kelby Watt[6]

4. 2C-Wayne Johnson[5]

5. 94-Jeff Swindell[3]

6. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[7]

7. 5M-Collin Moyle[1]

8. 50Z-Zach Chappell[8]

9. 6J-Jett Carney[9]

10. 41-Chase Moran[10]

360 Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips[4]

2. 24-Terry McCarl[5]

3. 4-Cameron Martin[2]

4. 27B-Jake Bubak[8]

5. 4W-Jamie Ball[7]

6. 8M-Kade Morton[1]

7. 18R-Ryan Roberts[6]

8. 1A-John Anderson[10]

9. 1CC-Clayton Christensen[9]

10. 27H-Daryn Pittman[3]

360 Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 83-Austin Miller[1]

2. 40-Clint Garner[6]

3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[2]

4. 27-Carson McCarl[4]

5. 57-Kyle Larson[5]

6. 5T-Ryan Timms[10]

7. 1X-Tim Crawley[3]

8. 99-Tony Rost[8]

9. 7B-Ben Brown[9]

10. 8H-Jacob Hughes[7]

360 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey[6]

2. 21-Brian Brown[5]

3. 11N-Harli White[2]

4. 39-Justin Sanders[4]

5. 21H-Brady Bacon[3]

6. 21G-Gunner Ramey[8]

7. 9MB-JJ Beaver[7]

8. 28-Luke Verardi[9]

9. 199-Ryan Bowers[1]

10. 4D-Charles Davis Jr[10]

360 Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 64-Ian Madsen[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

3. 52-Blake Hahn[5]

4. 49X-Cale Thomas[3]

5. 5-Brady Forbrook[6]

6. 2JR-Kelly Miller[8]

7. 16A-Colby Copeland[7]

8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]

9. 83JR-Sam Henderson[10]

10. 15-Bobby Mincer[2]

360 C-Main (8 Laps)

1. 1CC-Clayton Christensen[2]

2. 6J-Jett Carney[1]

3. 7B-Ben Brown[3]

4. 4D-Charles Davis Jr[4]

5. 33-Alan Zoutte[6]

6. 83JR-Sam Henderson[5]

7. 3M-Mike Pennel[7]

8. 4S-Adam Speckman[8]

DNS: 27H-Daryn Pittman

DNS: 15-Bobby Mincer

DNS: 199-Ryan Bowers

DNS: 8H-Jacob Hughes

DNS: 41-Chase Moran

DNS: 2D-Dylan Opdahl

DNS: 7-Tyler Lee

DNS: 47X-Dylan Westbrook

360 B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[3]

2. 21H-Brady Bacon[6]

3. 18R-Ryan Roberts[1]

4. 5-Brady Forbrook[2]

5. 94-Jeff Swindell[4]

6. 14T-Brooke Tatnell[9]

7. 4W-Jamie Ball[10]

8. 16A-Colby Copeland[12]

9. 7B-Ben Brown[23]

10. 8M-Kade Morton[8]

11. 21G-Gunner Ramey[15]

12. 2JR-Kelly Miller[16]

13. 99-Tony Rost[14]

14. 28-Luke Verardi[17]

15. 17B-Ryan Bickett[18]

16. 4D-Charles Davis Jr[24]

17. 1CC-Clayton Christensen[21]

18. 6J-Jett Carney[22]

19. 1A-John Anderson[19]

20. 5T-Ryan Timms[20]

21. 50Z-Zach Chappell[13]

22. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]

23. 9MB-JJ Beaver[11]

DNS: 5M-Collin Moyle

360 A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown[3]

2. 24-Terry McCarl[4]

3. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey[6]

4. 24T-Christopher Thram[1]

5. 40-Clint Garner[7]

6. 2C-Wayne Johnson[5]

7. 49X-Cale Thomas[13]

8. 57-Kyle Larson[21]

9. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips[9]

10. 52-Blake Hahn[2]

11. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[12]

12. 64-Ian Madsen[19]

13. 27-Carson McCarl[10]

14. 21H-Brady Bacon[22]

15. 39-Justin Sanders[11]

16. 11N-Harli White[17]

17. 27B-Jake Bubak[20]

18. 5-Brady Forbrook[24]

19. 18R-Ryan Roberts[23]

20. 22K-Kaleb Johnson[16]

21. 4-Cameron Martin[15]

22. 83-Austin Miller[18]

23. 6-Kelby Watt[8]

24. 2M-Davey Heskin[14]