Front Row Challenge to Feature Foot Race Instead of King of the Hill

From Petersen Media

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (August 5, 2022) — With all eyes in sprint car racing turning their attention to Southern Iowa Speedweeks, the format for the Priority Aviation King of the Hill event at Monday night’s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by The Rayce Rudeen Foundation and Country Builders Const. has been released; and in short it is a simple foot race with a $3000 purse on the line.

“Unfortunately, the Sprint Car world has been riddled with a tire shortage from coast to coast, and we were unsure if we would even be able to have the race at all in 2022,” Terry McCarl said. “Fortunately, we have confirmation from Hoosier Tire that our 410ci competitors will be able to get their hands on one tire on the night of the event, but that forced us to get creative with our format. Our typical Priority Aviation King of the Hill format will be supplemented with a footrace by the qualifying drivers to save tires, as well as laps on their cars and engines. We think this will be a great thing for the fans, and we think the drivers will have fun with this, and we are hopeful to return to the normal format in 2023.”

In years past, fans have been treated to bracket style group races where eight cars are broken up into two four car brackets where the top two in each race move into the final four event as they set the first two rows of the $21,000-to-win Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge pres. by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation and Country Builders Const. feature event, and the four drivers who do not advance will make up rows three and four.

Fast forward to 2022, and this year’s Priority Aviation King of the Hill will still have the same format, however, rather than drivers running their cars around the Southern Iowa Speedway, fans will be treated to a total of three 40 yard dashes on foot to set the first four rows of the feature event, and the winner will take home $1500, while the runner up takes home $500, third place $300, fourth place $250 and the four cars that don’t reach the finals each pocket $100.

“As a team we had a few ideas for this event, and with our race being lighthearted and fan friendly, we thought this was the best solution for the given circumstances,” McCarl added. “I hope our drivers buy into it this year, and I hope the fans enjoy this unique experience at the track.”

Front Row Challenge Ent. would like to thank Sage Fruit Co., Rayce Rudeen Foundation, Country Builders Construction, SeaFoam Motor Treatment, DeBerg Concrete, J.G. Enterprises, Priority Aviation, Oskaloosa True Value, HRP, KSE, Willwood, Snap-On, Saldana Tanks, Hoosier Tire, Housby, Kraig Ford, McKay Group Insurance, Taso’s Steak House, Octane Ink, Hoseheads, Skin Fusion FX, All Star, Speedway Motors, and Doll Distributing for their support of this year’s event.

General Admission ticket prices are as follows and are currently available at www.oskychallenges.com, or by calling our office 515-957-0020- Adults $30 and Kids 12 and under $15.

Reserved Seating prices are Adults $35 and Kids 12 and under $15, and these can only be purchased by calling the office at 515-957-0020.

Infield Party Passes are $20 if purchased in advance or $25 on race day, while kids 12 and under are just $5.

“We are extremely thankful for all of the support we receive for this event from the competitors to the sponsors, to the fans,” McCarl said. “2021 was a great event and we are hoping 2022 is even better yet.”