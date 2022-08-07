Mintz has heavy foot in Fremont 410s; Weaver dominates 305s

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Craig Mintz literally had a heavy right foot Saturday, Aug. 6 at Fremont Speedway. The Gibsonburg, Ohio driver, a three time track champion, broke his foot earlier in the week and didn’t even know if he could race this weekend. But race he did, taking the lead from Chris Andrews with just four laps to go and driving to his second consecutive 410 sprint win at “The Track That Action Built” on Kear’s Speed Shop Night.

“We didn’t even know if we were going to be able to race tonight. My guys busted their tails to get me comfortable in the car. Chris (Hartsel) has made some big changes to this car….stuff I have never done and it’s working. Rich (Witte), my dad and everyone have never given up. My wife and kids were finally here to see us get a win tonight. I’ll tell you racing with Chris Andrews was fun. It just shows everyone you can race each other hard and you don’t have to tear up each other’s stuff,” said Mintz beside his Real Geese Decoys, Modern Woodmen of America, KS Sales & Service, Design Graphics Group, Wonderly Carpet Care backed #09.

It was the 16th career win at Fremont for Mintz and it gets him closer to Cole Macedo in the track’s point standings for the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints.

Fremont’s Paul Weaver put on a dominating performance in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints. He led all 25 laps and only a couple of cautions would slow his march to his fourth win of the season at Fremont. Weaver now has 68 career wins at the track, placing him third on the all-time win list.

“I saw Tyler (Shullick) on the bottom so I thought I’d go down there and then I saw Sebetto (Bryan) up top where he normally runs and I tried that. I made the car wide enough to keep the lead on those restarts,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service, M&L Excavating, Hampshire Racing Engines backed #31.

Cygnet, Ohio’s Jeff Babcock survived a caution-filled Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck A-main to score his second consecutive win, the third of his career at the track. It wasn’t easy as Babcock battled with Jamie Miller through the first 13 laps which had nine cautions. In fact Miller led a couple of laps as the pair raced side by side, lap after lap. Mechanical issues forced Miller out of the race with two laps to go and Babcock drove to the win.

“That was a terrible race we all put on tonight. I’m just glad the fans can stick around for the rest of the show. My guys had the truck performing great,” said Babcock beside his Roelle Racing #25.

In the 30-lap 410 sprint feature, Andrews jumped into the early lead while Mintz battled with Zeth Sabo for second. Just as Andrews was set to get into heavy lapped traffic the caution flew on lap 11 as Mintz was closing. Andrews pulled away slightly until 10 laps to go when Mintz reeled in the leader. Another caution with seven laps to go once again kept Andrews out of heavy traffic, but a bobble on the high side of turn two with four laps to go opened the door for Mintz to grab the lead. Mintz drove to the win over Sabo, Nate Dussel, Andrews and Macedo.

Weaver grabbed the lead at the drop of the green for the 25 lap 305 sprint feature while Jimmy McGrath, Bryan Sebetto, Kasey Jedrzejek and Jamie Miller gave chase. A caution for Jedrzejek on lap six whipped out a nearly three second advantage for Weaver. On the restart Sebetto took second with McGrath and a charging Tyler Shullick in pursuit. Shullick grabbed second on lap nine but a caution three laps later allowed Sebetto to regain the runner-up spot on the restart.

Weaver’s lead was nearly four seconds as he drove into lapped traffic with six circuits to go. A final caution on lap 20 allowed Shullick to retake second but he had nothing for Weaver as he drove away to the win. Shullick, Sebetto, Zeth Sabo and Miller rounded out the top five.

Because of all the yellow flags, the dirt truck feature was shortened to 15 laps. After Miller retired with mechanical issues with two laps to go, the side by side racing he and Babcock put on throughout was over and Babcock drove to the win over Shawn Valenti, Dustin Keegan, Kent Brewer and 16th starter Dave Gumby Jr.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, Aug. 13 with the Ti22 Performance FAST on Dirt Sprints, the MPD Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS, non-wing sprints) and dirt trucks will be in action.

Fremont Speedway

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.5T-Travis Philo, 12.845; 2.78-Todd Kane, 13.153; 3.22-Ryan Broughton, 13.170; 4.18-Cole Macedo, 13.175; 5.1-Nate Dussel, 13.179; 6.09-Craig Mintz, 13.181; 7.2X-Stuart Brubaker, 13.190; 8.7N-Darin Naida, 13.366; 9.23-Chris Andrews, 13.379; 10.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.379; 11.12G-Corbin Gurley, 13.394; 12.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 13.405; 13.49I-John Ivy, 13.544; 14.5-Byron Reed, 13.561; 15.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.773; 16.14H-Zane DeVault, 13.795; 17.28M-Conner Morrell, 13.835; 18.5J-Jake Hesson, 13.850; 19.10-Justin Adams, 13.873; 20.16-DJ Foos, 13.898; 21.33W-Caleb Griffith, 14.097; 22.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.237; 23.14-Ben Varner, 14.430; 24.98-Robert Robenalt, 15.713;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 23-Chris Andrews[2] ; 2. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 3. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 4. 14H-Zane DeVault[5] ; 5. 22-Ryan Broughton[3] ; 6. 10-Justin Adams[7] ; 7. 14-Ben Varner[8] ; 8. 5J-Jake Hesson[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[2] ; 2. 18-Cole Macedo[3] ; 3. 7N-Darin Naida[5] ; 4. 12G-Corbin Gurley[6] ; 5. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[7] ; 6. 75-Jerry Dahms[8] ; 7. 2X-Stuart Brubaker[1] ; 8. 78-Todd Kane[4]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[4] ; 2. 22M-Dan McCarron[1] ; 3. 16-DJ Foos[6] ; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 5. 33W-Caleb Griffith[7] ; 6. 49I-John Ivy[2] ; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell[5] ; 8. 98-Robert Robenalt[8]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[4] ; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[1] ; 3. 1-Nate Dussel[8] ; 4. 23-Chris Andrews[2] ; 5. 18-Cole Macedo[6] ; 6. 5T-Travis Philo[7] ; 7. 7N-Darin Naida[3] ; 8. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 9. 5-Byron Reed[9] ; 10. 33W-Caleb Griffith[15] ; 11. 28M-Conner Morrell[21] ; 12. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[14] ; 13. 12G-Corbin Gurley[12] ; 14. 5J-Jake Hesson[22] ; 15. 14H-Zane DeVault[11] ; 16. 49I-John Ivy[18] ; 17. 16-DJ Foos[10] ; 18. 14-Ben Varner[19] ; 19. 98-Robert Robenalt[24] ; 20. 22-Ryan Broughton[13] ; 21. 75-Jerry Dahms[17] ; 22. 10-Justin Adams[16]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.928; 2.34-Jud Dickerson, 13.951; 3.31-Paul Weaver, 13.975; 4.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 14.006; 5.28-Shawn Valenti, 14.033; 6.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.038; 7.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 14.088; 8.16-DJ Foos, 14.108; 9.5-Kody Brewer, 14.150; 10.10X-Dustin Stroup, 14.201; 11.26-Jamie Miller, 14.259; 12.12-Matt Foos, 14.291; 13.3F-Wade Fraley, 14.445; 14.19R-Steve Rando, 14.472; 15.61-Tyler Shullick, 14.481; 16.8-Chris Andrews, 14.481; 17.3X-Logan Riehl, 14.532; 18.29-Zeth Sabo, 14.553; 19.X-Mike Keegan, 14.585; 20.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.674; 21.78-Austin Black , 14.785; 22.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.860; 23.3V-Chris Verda, 14.892; 24.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 15.006; 25.63-Randy Ruble, 15.187; 26.13-Jeremy Duposki, 15.285; 27.51M-Haldon Miller, 15.530; 28.17x-Dustin Keegan, 15.956;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[2] ; 2. 28-Shawn Valenti[1] ; 3. 31-Paul Weaver[3] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[7] ; 5. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[5] ; 6. 12-Matt Foos[9] ; 7. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[6] ; 8. 34-Jud Dickerson[4] ; 9. 5-Kody Brewer[8] ; 10. 3F-Wade Fraley[10]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[2] ; 3. 3X-Logan Riehl[1] ; 4. 10X-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5] ; 6. 13-Jeremy Duposki[8] ; 7. 63-Randy Ruble[7] ; 8. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6] ; 9. 17x-Dustin Keegan[9]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 61-Tyler Shullick[3] ; 2. 29-Zeth Sabo[1] ; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[5] ; 5. 3V-Chris Verda[8] ; 6. 8-Chris Andrews[2] ; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 8. 78-Austin Black [7] ; 9. 51M-Haldon Miller[9]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 12-Matt Foos[1] ; 2. 13-Jeremy Duposki[2] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 4. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[8] ; 5. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[4] ; 6. 34-Jud Dickerson[7] ; 7. 3F-Wade Fraley[13] ; 8. 78-Austin Black [9] ; 9. 63-Randy Ruble[5] ; 10. 17x-Dustin Keegan[11] ; 11. 8-Chris Andrews[3] ; 12. 51M-Haldon Miller[12] ; 13. 5-Kody Brewer[10]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 31-Paul Weaver[2] ; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[8] ; 3. 01-Bryan Sebetto[4] ; 4. 29-Zeth Sabo[7] ; 5. 26-Jamie Miller[10] ; 6. 10X-Dustin Stroup[12] ; 7. 16-DJ Foos[11] ; 8. 12-Matt Foos[16] ; 9. 3V-Chris Verda[15] ; 10. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[20] ; 11. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[3] ; 12. X-Mike Keegan[13] ; 13. 28-Shawn Valenti[5] ; 14. X15-Kasey Ziebold[14] ; 15. 3X-Logan Riehl[9] ; 16. 7M-Brandon Moore[18] ; 17. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[19] ; 18. 13-Jeremy Duposki[17] ; 19. 19R-Steve Rando[1] ; 20. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Qualifying

1.25-Jeff Babcock, 17.635; 2.4M-Jamie Miller, 17.873; 3.P51-Dave Gumby Jr., 17.888; 4.36M-Cory McCaughey, 17.900; 5.8KB-Kent Brewer, 17.951; 6.7b-Shawn Valenti, 17.980; 7.17x-Dustin Keegan, 18.033; 8.5s-Bradley Stuckey, 18.177; 9.23m-Brad Mitten, 18.337; 10.67-Ben Clapp, 18.391; 11.4s-Keith Sorg, 18.450; 12.28-Cody Laird, 18.481; 13.11H-Jim Holcomb, 18.483; 14.7X-Dana Frey, 18.609; 15.8S-Brandon Stuckey, 18.621; 16.9-Curt Inks, 18.855; 17.6-Butch Latte, 18.957; 18.14T-Cody Truman, 19.029; 19.51-David Bankey, 19.040; 20.7H-JT Horn, 19.068; 21.18s-Randy Swiecicki, 19.230; 22.2-Jackson Sebetto, 20.032; 23.57MS-Mason Stull, 20.032; 24.21-Todd Warnick, 20.189; 25.20T-Tanner Hackworth, 20.643;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 17x-Dustin Keegan[3] ; 2. 67-Ben Clapp[1] ; 3. 23m-Brad Mitten[2] ; 4. 36M-Cory McCaughey[4] ; 5. 9-Curt Inks[6] ; 6. 21-Todd Warnick[9] ; 7. 7H-JT Horn[8] ; 8. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[5] ; 9. 51-David Bankey[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 11H-Jim Holcomb[1] ; 2. 7b-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 3. 4M-Jamie Miller[4] ; 4. 4s-Keith Sorg[2] ; 5. 7X-Dana Frey[5] ; 6. 14T-Cody Truman[6] ; 7. 20T-Tanner Hackworth[8] ; 8. 2-Jackson Sebetto[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 25-Jeff Babcock[4] ; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[2] ; 3. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[1] ; 4. 6-Butch Latte[6] ; 5. 28-Cody Laird[5] ; 6. 18s-Randy Swiecicki[7] ; 7. 57MS-Mason Stull[8] ; 8. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[3]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[9] ; 2. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[7] ; 3. 7H-JT Horn[4] ; 4. 14T-Cody Truman[2] ; 5. 18s-Randy Swiecicki[3] ; 6. 21-Todd Warnick[1] ; 7. 57MS-Mason Stull[6] ; 8. 20T-Tanner Hackworth[5] ; 9. 2-Jackson Sebetto[8] ; 10. 51-David Bankey[10]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 25-Jeff Babcock[2] ; 2. 7b-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 3. 17x-Dustin Keegan[4] ; 4. 8KB-Kent Brewer[8] ; 5. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[16] ; 6. 67-Ben Clapp[7] ; 7. 4s-Keith Sorg[11] ; 8. 23m-Brad Mitten[9] ; 9. 6-Butch Latte[12] ; 10. 7X-Dana Frey[14] ; 11. 14T-Cody Truman[19] ; 12. 28-Cody Laird[15] ; 13. 18s-Randy Swiecicki[20] ; 14. 4M-Jamie Miller[5] ; 15. 9-Curt Inks[13] ; 16. 8S-Brandon Stuckey[17] ; 17. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[10] ; 18. 11H-Jim Holcomb[6] ; 19. 36M-Cory McCaughey[1] ; 20. 7H-JT Horn[18]