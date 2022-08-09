Knoxville Nationals/Southern Iowa Speedweek Events: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

3:00-5:00 PM: Knoxville Farmers Market in downtown Knoxville

4:00 PM: KRCO “Bus Ride” Bar Crawl Check in from the Knoxville Raceway ticket office. Bus departs at 5:00

4:00-9:00 PM: Knoxville Welcome to the Nationals Party at the Square in Downtown Knoxville between third and main street.

7:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Queen Contest in Dyer Hudson Hall

7:00 PM: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway

9:00 PM: NOS Energy Drink “Welcome to NOSville” Kick-Off Concert

All times are central. Start times and events may change without notice.