Knoxville Nationals/Southern Iowa Speedweek Events: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022
8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens
8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens
3:00-5:00 PM: Knoxville Farmers Market in downtown Knoxville
4:00 PM: KRCO “Bus Ride” Bar Crawl Check in from the Knoxville Raceway ticket office. Bus departs at 5:00
4:00-9:00 PM: Knoxville Welcome to the Nationals Party at the Square in Downtown Knoxville between third and main street.
7:00 PM: Knoxville Nationals Queen Contest in Dyer Hudson Hall
7:00 PM: Outlaw Dirt Kart Nationals at English Creek Speedway
9:00 PM: NOS Energy Drink “Welcome to NOSville” Kick-Off Concert
Check out our full event schedule for Southern Iowa Speedweek by clicking here.
All times are central. Start times and events may change without notice.