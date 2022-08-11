Knoxville Nationals Events: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Thursday, August 11, 2022

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Open

8:00 AM-10:00 AM: All you can eat pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Rooftop Yoga at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower

9:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum General Membership Meeting (all members welcome) on the second floor

10:00 AM: Trade Show in the Skate Pit Opens

10:00 AM: “Amatol Speedway” aka the “Atlantic City Boards” Fan Forum with Jim Donnelly at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater

10:00 AM-3:00PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tour Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM-1 hour after the Checkered Flag: HIRTA Public Transit Shuttle with stops at Knoxville Raceway North Campground, Knoxville Raceway, Marion County Park, Cobblestone Hotel/Fareway Meat and Grocery, Wal-Mart, A&P Pub Downtown, Peace Tree Brewing Company Downtown. .

11:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum VIP Reception w/host Dave Agrabright and Brian Brown

11:00 AM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring Parker Price-Miller, Ryan Timms, and Cory Eliason

12:00 PM-8:00 PM: Marion County Cattleman Tent open for business

12:00 PM: “The Trophy of the Money?” with host Ralph Sheheen, Sheldon Haudenschild, Danny Lasoski, Terry McCarl, and Brad Sweet at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater

1:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring Justin Henderson, Jason Meyers, Corey Day, and Ayrton Gennetten

1:30 PM: “Sprint Car State of the Union” Fan Forum featuring Larry Boos (Gas City I-69 Speedway), Steve Sinclair (IRA), Rex LeJeune (Attica Raceway Park), Brad Sweet (Silver Dollar Speedway), and guests. at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor

1:30-3:30 PM: Greg Stephens Celebration of Life at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum theater with Nick and Mindy Stephens

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone Opens

3:00 PM: Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Trostle Garage featuring Blake Hahn, Davey Heskin, Buddy Kofoid, and David Gravel

5:00 PM: Jersey Freeze Ice Cream Party at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone

4:00-5:30 PM: Happy Hour in the Peace Tree Beer Garden under the grandstands.

5:00 PM: Trackside Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

5:00 PM: Kyle Larson Champion Pole Unveiling along Fan Walk

5:30 PM: Grandstands open

6:00 PM: VFW Winged Nation presented by Sage Fruit at the Hercules Tire Entertainment Stage

7:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 95.3 & 94.3 KNIA and kniakrls.com

7:00 PM: Dirtvision Broadcast begins.

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

Post-Race: Live music with “Punching Pandas” on the Hercules Tire Entertainment State.

Post-Race: 53rd Annual Chicken Feed outside the turn four Pit Shack.

Post-Race: Celebration of life for Doug Auld hosted by Dave Argabright

Check out our full event schedule for Southern Iowa Speedweek by clicking here.

All times are central. Start times and events may change without notice.