Schuchart Opens Nationals With Second Consecutive Victory at Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 9, 2022) — Logan Schuchart picked up his second win in a row at the Knoxville Raceway to open the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals during Brandt Professional Agriculture qualifying night. Schuchart held off a challenge with Donny Schatz with five laps to go in slower traffic to take the victory on a very unusual night of racing where a majority of the top qualifiers failed to make the feature event.

The initial start only lasted ¾ of a lap when the caution flag appeared when he slowed in turn three. Wimmer was unable to restart as the car left a trail of fluid behind it when he was pushed back to the pit area.

Schuchart took the lead on the second start of the main event through turns one and two. Giovanni Scelzi was able to get a big run off turn two and briefly shot from third to first place going int turn three. Schuchart was able to counter and hold the lead on the opening lap with Scelzi, McFadden, and Knoxville Nationals rookie Cole Macedo in pursuit.

Justin Peck made his presence felt funning fifth early in the main event and took the fourth spot from Macedo after racing side by side on lap five coming off turn four. Macedo was able to build up moment on the top of the racetrack to try and counter Peck’s pass only to have the caution flag appear for Davey Heskin slowing off turn two with six laps complete.

During the restart Schuchart pulled away while McFadden drove by Sclezi for second and briefly pressured Schuchart for the lead. Sclezi and Macedo started racing for third with Macedo driving around the cushion to take the position on lap 8.

Shortly after Macedo moved to third the caution flag appeared for Ian Madsen slowing in turn three. Madsen’s team tried to make ignition repairs in the work area, but the car would not fire for the restart.

Schuchart pulled away again during the restart while Scelzi got a run on Macedo to take away the third spot and started to challenge McFadden for second. Scelzi was able to get around McFadden on lap 10.

Further back in the field Donny Schatz made his presence felt driving by Macedo in turns three and four to take away the fourth position on lap 11. Two laps later Schatz used a slide job in turn four to pass McFadden for third.

With 15 laps complete Schuchart started to overtake slower cars for the first time in the main event while Schatz caught Scelzi to challenge for the second position. Schatz drove his car deep into turn three and slid by Scelzi to take second position on lap 17.

With five laps to go Schatz closed in quickly on Schuchart for the lead. Just as Schatz appeared to have the pass setup to move into the top spot, Schuchart made a daring slide job to put two lapped cars between himself and Schatz, one of which slowed dramatically and picked Schatz just enough for Schuchart to build up an insurmountable advantage.

At the checkered flag it was Schuchart taking the victory over Schatz. David Gravel was able to edge Giovanni Scelzi on the final lap to take away the final podium position. McFadden rounded out the top five.

61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Brandt Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Thursday, August 11, 2022

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

2. 15-Donny Schatz[7]

3. 2-David Gravel[8]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

5. 83-James McFadden[2]

6. 8-Aaron Reutzel[6]

7. 13-Justin Peck[4]

8. 14J-Cole Macedo[5]

9. 14-Corey Day[12]

10. 11-Roger Crockett[11]

11. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[13]

12. 11M-Parker Price Miller[21]

13. 19-Brent Marks[22]

14. 16A-Colby Copeland[9]

15. 39-Justin Sanders[24]

16. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[17]

17. 17C-Carson Short[16]

18. 73-Scotty Thiel[19]

19. 55W-Mike Wagner[15]

20. 101-Lachlan McHugh[10]

21. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier[20]

22. 2KS-Ian Madsen[23]

23. 2M-Davey Heskin[14]

24. 6B-Brandon Wimmer[18]