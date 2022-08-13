Blake Hahn Drives to the D-Main Victory at the Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 13, 2022) – Blake Hahn from Sapulpa, Oklahoma extended his first NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s by winning the D-Main event. Hahn, the current ASCS National Tour drove by Knoxville Raceway regular Davey Heskin and held on through a pair of restarts for the victory.

Lachlan McHugh and Heskin started on the front row with Heksin taking the lead while Blake Hahn drove around McHugh into the second spot.

On lap three Sammy Swindell got over the cushion in turns one and two and allowed Scott Bogucki to get by down the backstretch. Bogucki continued to march forward driving under fellow Australian driver McHugh for the third position on lap four.

Further back Rusty Hickman was able to get by Ryan Roberts for the sixth spot and began pressuring Swindell for the final transfer spot.

Heskin started to overtake slower traffic with eight laps in when the caution flag appeared as Bogucki’s run came to an end while running in a transfer position with mechanical issues.

During the restart Swindell pushed up the racetrack and Hickman was able to drive into fourth position. Further up the track Blake Hahn had a run coming off turn two and drove by Davey Heskin for the lead. Heskin was able to keep pace with Hahn while Hickman and McHugh raced for third when the caution flag appeared with two laps to go when Harli White stopped on the infield berm in turn two.

This setup a green/white/checkered finish. Hahn pulled away while Roberts was pressuring Swindell for the final transfer position. Roberts slipped on the final lap off turn four and Chris Martin was able to drive by.

Up front though it was all Hahn taking the victory over Heskin, Hickman, McHugh and Swindell moving onto the C-Main. Chris Martin picked up the 1,112.69 from the Trunk Bar for being the first non-transfer car from the D-Main.

61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 13, 2022

D-Main (12 Laps)

1. 52-Blake Hahn[4]

2. 2M-Davey Heskin[2]

3. 45-Rusty Hickman[9]

4. 101-Lachlan McHugh[1]

5. 17S-Sammy Swindell[3]

6. 44-Chris Martin[6]

7. 18R-Ryan Roberts[8]

8. 7S-Robbie Price[12]

9. 1X-Jake Bubak[19]

10. 11K-Kraig Kinser[11]

11. 19W-Chris Windom[23]

12. 49J-Josh Schneiderman[15]

13. 83T-Tanner Carrick[13]

14. 15M-Bobby Mincer[20]

15. 99-Skylar Gee[17]

16. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[24]

17. 97-Greg Wilson[21]

18. 35K-Chad Kemenah[7]

19. 11N-Harli White[22]

20. 84-Scott Bogucki[5]

21. 16A-Colby Copeland[14]

22. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[18]

23. 27-Carson McCarl[10]

DNS: 11-Roger Crockett

(First five finishers transferred to the C-Main)