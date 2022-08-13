Jacobs Wins Pete Smith Memorial at Ohio Valley Speedway

WASHINGTON, W.V. (August 12, 2022) — Lee Jacobs won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Pete Smith Memorial Friday night at Ohio Valley Speedway. Ricky Peterson, Tyler Street, Kory Crabtree, and Hud Horton rounded out the top five.
Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Ohio Valley Speedway
Washington, West Virginia
Friday, August 12, 2022
Feature:
1. Lee Jacobs
2. Ricky Peterson
3. Tyler Street
4. Kory Crabtree
5. Hud Horton
6. Chris Myers
7. Cole Duncan
8. Reese Saldana
9. Jamie Myers
10. Dave Dickson
11. Keith Baxter
12. Wayne McPeek
13. Lance Webb
14. Hunter Lynch
15. Jason Dolick
16. Daniel Burkhart
17. Eric Martin
18. Lee Haskins
19. Nathan Skaggs
20. Cale Stinson