Kory Schudy Crowned King of Kansas City at Valley Speedway with POWRi WAR

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/13/22) Kory Schudy would use low-line precision through late-race dramatics to earn the throne as King of Kansas City with the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League at Valley Speedway to notch his ninth career league feature victory in thrilling fashion

Early on track accomplishments would witness Kory Schudy clock fast-time in hot laps with a 13.793-second-lap as Anthony Nicholson and Cody Baker would each earn a heat racing victory.

Soaring into the initial start would see the high-point qualifier and pole-sitting Cody Baker combat front-row companion Jack Wagner into the first pair of corners with Wagner gaining the early race lead in the first few laps as Baker, Kory Schudy, Wesley Smith, and Anthony Nicholson all battled in close contention for the front.

Slicing and dicing through the field with multiple lines of racing would witness Wagner leading until the mid-race point when Kory Schudy would use inside momentum to grab first as Jack would spin trying to retake the lead in turn one.

Holding the pack of hungry WAR drivers at bay, Kory Schudy would be the driver to beat as a late-developing high-line would nearly alter the outcome with Wesley Smith and Cody Baker each going to the top in hopes of finding speed.

“When your leading like that it’s almost like you are a sitting duck up-front, I didn’t know that the top would come in as it did. I didn’t hear Wesley up there until it was almost too late, I knew it was close, feels good to win fun races like that.” stated the newly crowned King of Kansas City Kory Schudy in the Valley Speedway victory lane.

Finding the fastest running line, Kory Schudy would hold the front of the field to notch his league-leading third win this season within POWRi WAR as Wesley Smith would wheel his way to very close runner-up placement by a .02-second margin with Xavier Doney placing in the final podium position.

Maintaining a solid showing all night pole-sitter Cody Baker would hold steady to finish fourth as Anthony Nicholson rounded out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League feature event for King of Kansas City at Valley Speedway.

POWRi WAR Sprint League | Valley Speedway | 8/13/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Time: 28-Kory Schudy (13.793)

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 1 Winner: 16-Anthony Nicholson

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 38-Cody Baker

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 38-Cody Baker

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 1JR-Steven Russell (+8)

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 28-Kory Schudy

Lucas Oil A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 28-Kory Schudy[5]; 2. 12-Wesley Smith[4]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[10]; 4. 38-Cody Baker[1]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 6. 77-Jack Wagner[2]; 7. 2-Luke Howard[7]; 8. 1JR-Steven Russell[16]; 9. 73-Samuel Wagner[9]; 10. 33-Bryson Smith[15]; 11. 88-Chad Tye[6]; 12. 41-Brad Wyatt[8]; 13. 45-Jesse Bebee[14]; 14. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[12]; 15. 52-Dean Bowers[13]; 16. B52-Blake Bowers[11]; 17. 26-Zach Clark[17].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 16-Anthony Nicholson[3]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy[4]; 3. 2-Luke Howard[1]; 4. 12-Wesley Smith[9]; 5. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]; 6. 74-Xavier Doney[8]; 7. 52-Dean Bowers[5]; 8. 1JR-Steven Russell[7]; 9. (DNS) 26-Zach Clark.

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 38-Cody Baker[6]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[7]; 3. 88-Chad Tye[5]; 4. 41-Brad Wyatt[4]; 5. B52-Blake Bowers[1]; 6. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[3]; 7. 33-Bryson Smith[2]; 8. 45-Jesse Bebee[8].

Next, for the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will be Central Missouri Speedway in Warrensburg, Missouri on Saturday, August 27th.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.