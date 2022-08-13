Swindell Speedlab, KCP Racing, McKenna Haase Win Special Awards at 61st Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 13, 2022) — Race teams were rewarded for their efforts before the finale of the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s as the best appearing car, crew, and helmet awards were presented.

The best appearing car award went to Swindell Speedlab and driver Justin Sanders for their Bubbly Brands paint scheme for the 2022 edition of the Nationals. Jason Johnson Racing’s entry with Carson Macedo finished second while the Stenhouse Jr. Marshall racing entry driven by Sheldon Haudenschild finished in third.

KCP Racing with driver Giovanni Scelzi won the best appearing crew award over the two Jason Johnson Racing entries while McKenna Haase won the best appearing helmet award over Kyle Larson and Sheldon Haudenschild.