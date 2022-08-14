“Schatzville” Celebrates Donny’s 11th Nationals Title

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 13, 2022) — Donny Schatz returned to victory lane at the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals for the first time in six years Saturday night at the Knoxville Raceway. Schatz took the lead from David Gravel with four laps to go to pick up his 11th Nationals Title.

More on this race to come.

61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 13, 2022

A Main (50 Laps)

1. 15-Donny Schatz[3]

2. 2-David Gravel[4]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[17]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

5. 1A-Jacob Allen[11]

6. 57-Kyle Larson[6]

7. 19-Brent Marks[7]

8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[23]

9. 49-Brad Sweet[9]

10. 27H-Daryn Pittman[8]

11. 11X-Michael Kofoid[14]

12. 13-Justin Peck[19]

13. 24R-Rico Abreu[21]

14. 8-Aaron Reutzel[16]

15. 83JR-Kerry Madsen[22]

16. 88-Austin McCarl[1]

17. 41-Carson Macedo[5]

18. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips[15]

19. 83-James McFadden[20]

20. 21-Brian Brown[24]

21. 39-Justin Sanders[13]

22. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[18]

23. 25-JJ Hickle[10]

24. 11M-Parker Price Miller[12]