AGCO Jackson Nationals Features Festivities Both On and Off the Track This Week

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 15, 2022) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is in the middle of back-to-back weeks featuring crown jewel events.

Next up is the 44th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals, which runs this Thursday through Saturday at Jackson Motorplex. The drivers battle it out through a unique format that rewards the accumulation of points leading into Saturday’s event finale.

Additionally, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will be the support class on Thursday and Friday with the final night paying $1,000 to win. The Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series will be in action on Saturday.

While the three nights of racing will draw many of the premier sprint car racers around the country to face off against the Outlaws, fans can be entertained away from the dirt track as well.

It begins on Wednesday with the annual golf tournament at the Jackson Golf Club. A lunch is at 11:30 p.m. followed by the shotgun start on the course at 1 p.m. That evening the hauler parade throughout Downtown Jackson starts at approximately 6:30 p.m. and concludes at the track, where the Fan Fest begins at 7 p.m.

There will be a special $6 deal for a burger, chips and a drink at the Fan Fest. Additionally, the Fat City All-Stars will be live on the Miller Lite Stage.

Each race day the Jackson Racing Hall of Fame display will be open in the Blue Building and the Jeremy DeWall Band will play after the races.

There will be a Lion’s Club pancake breakfast on Friday and Saturday at the Fairgrounds from approximately 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A 5K run/walk starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday presented by the Jackson Hall of Fame.

Tickets remain for each race night as well as a three-day package in addition to a limited number of camping sites.

All can be purchased online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

Thursday through Saturday for the 44th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series (Thursday and Friday only) and the Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series (Saturday only)

