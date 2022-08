Wheeler Two-For-Two During ISCS Week of Speed

COTTAGE GROVE, Or. (August 16, 2022) — Jake Wheeler picked up his second victory during the ISCS Week of Speed Tuesday night at Cottage Grove Speedway. Wheeler topped Tanner Holmes, Austin Sause, Luke Diduk, and Jesson Jacobson for the victory.

ISCS Week of Speed

Interstate Sprint Car Series

Cottage Grove Speedway

Cottage Grove, Oregon

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Feature:

1. 7N-Jake Wheeler

2. 18T-Tanner Holmes

3. 07-Austin Sause

4. 4-Luke Didiuk

5. 22J-Jesson Jacobson

6. 21B-Johnny Burke

7. 10G-Dana Glenn

8. 26F-Shane Forte

9. 78-Ryan Hirschbock

10. 21z-Keira Zylstra

11. 2-Cory Swatzina

12. 32-Daysen Thomas

13. 34-TJ Richman

14. 32T-Gary Treadway

15. 39-Justin Walker

16. 12-Steven Snawder

17. 7o-Axel Oudman