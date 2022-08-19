McHugh Wins Opening Night of Chariots of Thunder

(August 18, 2022) — After an extensive racing tour of America Lachlan McHugh did not waste time returning to victory lane after arriving in Australia by winning the opening round of the Chariots of Thunder sprint car event Friday night at Northline Speedway.

McHugh, from Gold Coast, Queensland, swept the night setting fast time, winning his heat race, and dominating the 30-lap main event on a very technical racing surface.

“It’s always a good night when you can clean sleep the night,” said McHugh after his victory. “It was brutal out there and started to get worn out towards the end of the race. I smacked the wall pretty good on main straight there and was worried to damage the car but looks like everything’s straight. That’s good night when you can roll it in the box on a night like this”

McHugh topped Adrian Redpath, who transferred out of the B-Main to second. Matt Dumesny recovered from a spin earlier in the race and having to restart at the tail of the field to round out the podium. Ryan Jones and Matt Egel rounded out the top five.

Tom Payet won the midget car main event.