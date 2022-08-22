Wyatt Burks Wins at Jefferson

JEFFFERSON, S.D. (August 21, 2022) — Wyatt Burks won the feature with the Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Sunday night at the New Raceway Park. Wyatt Burks, John Klabunde, Alex Schriever, and Rick Handsen rounded out the top five.

Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

the New Raceway Park

Jefferson, South Dakota

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 11B-Ben Woods[1]

2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[5]

3. 77-John Klabunde[6]

4. 0-Alex Schriever[4]

5. 36-Rick Hansen[2]

6. X-Jeff Pellersels[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 97X-Cam Schafer[5]

2. 4J-Aaron Guillaume[1]

3. 9-Chad Goff[4]

4. 4K-Rick Pendergast[2]

5. 23-Andy Munson[6]

6. 30-Connor Davison[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 193-Josh Most[3]

2. 35-Cody Ledger[4]

3. 0X-Brandon Stevenson[1]

4. 47-Brant O’Banion[2]

5. 97-Bret Mellenberndt[6]

6. 48-Taylor Forbes[5]

DNS: 7-Clinton Bruns

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]

2. 97X-Cam Schafer[1]

3. 35-Cody Ledger[4]

4. 9-Chad Goff[8]

5. 193-Josh Most[2]

6. 11B-Ben Woods[6]

7. 0-Alex Schriever[10]

8. X-Jeff Pellersels[16]

9. 47-Brant O’Banion[13]

10. 4J-Aaron Guillaume[7]

11. 77-John Klabunde[5]

12. 48-Taylor Forbes[15]

13. 7-Clinton Bruns[19]

14. 4K-Rick Pendergast[12]

15. 0X-Brandon Stevenson[9]

16. 36-Rick Hansen[14]

17. 23-Andy Munson[17]

18. 97-Bret Mellenberndt[11]

DNS: 30-Connor Davison