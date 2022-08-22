Wyatt Burks Wins at Jefferson

JEFFFERSON, S.D. (August 21, 2022) — Wyatt Burks won the feature with the Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Sunday night at the New Raceway Park. Wyatt Burks, John Klabunde, Alex Schriever, and Rick Handsen rounded out the top five.
Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
the New Raceway Park
Jefferson, South Dakota
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 11B-Ben Woods[1]
2. 11W-Wyatt Burks[5]
3. 77-John Klabunde[6]
4. 0-Alex Schriever[4]
5. 36-Rick Hansen[2]
6. X-Jeff Pellersels[3]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 97X-Cam Schafer[5]
2. 4J-Aaron Guillaume[1]
3. 9-Chad Goff[4]
4. 4K-Rick Pendergast[2]
5. 23-Andy Munson[6]
6. 30-Connor Davison[3]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 193-Josh Most[3]
2. 35-Cody Ledger[4]
3. 0X-Brandon Stevenson[1]
4. 47-Brant O’Banion[2]
5. 97-Bret Mellenberndt[6]
6. 48-Taylor Forbes[5]
DNS: 7-Clinton Bruns
A-Main (20 Laps)
1. 11W-Wyatt Burks[3]
2. 97X-Cam Schafer[1]
3. 35-Cody Ledger[4]
4. 9-Chad Goff[8]
5. 193-Josh Most[2]
6. 11B-Ben Woods[6]
7. 0-Alex Schriever[10]
8. X-Jeff Pellersels[16]
9. 47-Brant O’Banion[13]
10. 4J-Aaron Guillaume[7]
11. 77-John Klabunde[5]
12. 48-Taylor Forbes[15]
13. 7-Clinton Bruns[19]
14. 4K-Rick Pendergast[12]
15. 0X-Brandon Stevenson[9]
16. 36-Rick Hansen[14]
17. 23-Andy Munson[17]
18. 97-Bret Mellenberndt[11]
DNS: 30-Connor Davison