SELINSGROVE FORD NIGHT SUNDAY, SEPT. 4, TO BE HUGE FOR RACERS & FANS

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – One of the most anticipated races of the year is shaping up to be huge for racers and fans over the Labor Day holiday weekend at Selinsgrove Speedway on Selinsgrove Ford Night Sunday, Sept. 4, featuring the 410 sprint cars, super late models, and roadrunners!

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with qualifying slated to start at 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove Ford is the title sponsor of the super late models for the division’s 60th season at the track and, through the courtesy of the Keister Family and others, the 25-lap main event will pay a staggering $11,052 to win in memory of the late driver Ron Keister.

The super late model portion of the show will be sanctioned by the United Late Model Series for the second time this season.

The Lelands.com 410 sprint cars will compete in a 25-lap race paying $5,000 to win and $400 to start out of the nearly $20,000 purse.

The A&A Auto Stores roadrunners will round out the special holiday program with a 12-lap feature paying $500 to win.

With track gates opening at 4 p.m., there will be plenty of pre-race festivities and giveaways for fans. The classic rock band Rapid Run will perform a pre-race concert and many drivers will be participating in an autograph session behind the covered grandstand.

Selinsgrove Ford is generously covering the cost of pit passes for all competing drivers in the Sept. 4 event.

Hard charger bonuses for all three divisions are being sponsored by A1 Towing (Sprints/$500), Schick’s Automotive (Late Models/$630), and Bodmer Family Footcare (Roadrunners/$100).

Bernheisel Race Components is sponsoring $100 for all heat race winners, while NRG Controls North is sponsoring a tire giveaway for all three divisions.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY RACE INFORMATION FOR SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2022:

RACING:

410 Sprint Cars

Super Late Models

Roadrunners

TIMES:

Grandstand & Pit Gates: 4PM

Qualifying: 7PM

ADMISSION:

Adults: $25

Students (12-17): $15

Kids 11 & Under FREE GA

Pit Passes: $35

410 Sprint Car Purse for September 4, 2022: 1) $5,000 2) $2,000 3) $1,200 4) $1,100 5) $1,000 6) $800 7) $700 8) $650 9) $625 10) $600 11) $550 12) $500 13) $475 14) $450 15) $425 16-24) $400

Super Late Model Purse for September 4, 2022: 1) $11,052 2) $2,200 3) $1,400 4) $1,300 5) $1,200 6) $1,000 7) $700 8) $650 9) $625 10) $600 11) $550 12) $500 13) $475 14) $450 15) $425 16-24) $400