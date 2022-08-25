Small Block Super Championship Series Continues with SBS Classic at Oswego Speedway

By Dan Kapuscinski

OSWEGO, NY (August 25, 2022) – The Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series will return to action for its third event of 2022 as part of Oswego Speedway’s Budweiser International Classic Weekend on September 2-4.

The Small Block Supers will hot lap and time trial on Friday, September 2 and then compete in their 60-lap Classic event, paying $2,200 to the winner, on Sunday, September 4.

Nearly 30 Small Block Supers are expected to compete during Classic Weekend, with double points on the line toward the overall Small Block Super Championship Series title fight.

“This year’s SBS Classic at Oswego will have a little extra on the line, as the event counts toward the SBSCS championship,” said Small Block Super Championship Series promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “More than $17,000 in cash and contingencies will be paid out on Classic Weekend, with a stellar field of cars expected. As a series we are proud to be able to compete at our home track with so much at stake.”

A total of 17 teams have already scored points on the tour this season with the No. 04 Robbie Wirth Racing entry leading the way in the standings. Previously driven to two victories by SBS veteran, Mike Bruce, Wirth will be piloting the No. 04 for Classic Weekend in hopes of keeping the championship lead.

Oswego Speedway track champion, Dan Kapuscinski, is second in the standings following a pair of top five series finishes with Noah Ratcliff, Tim Proud and Jude Parker sitting in the top five positions.

Completing the top ten heading into Classic are Drew Pascuzzi, Greg O’Connor, DJ Shuman, Tony Pisa and AJ Larkin. Joining the front runners in the championship will be fellow SBSCS competitors Griffin Miller, Ryan Gunther, Darrick Hilton and Josh Wallace.

The Classic will also draw in a number of part-time racers looking to collect the $2,200 prize including Hall of Famer Mike Bond and former Supermodified competitor, Tyler Shullick, who will drive a Robbie Wirth Racing entry as No. 61. Former SBS Classic winner, Dave Cliff, is also expected to be in action piloting the former Beard O Racing entry, as No. 35G.

While Wirth Racing, Kapuscinski and Ratcliff battle at the top of the overall championship, three other drivers are in a fight for the $500 Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions Rookie of the Year title.

Parker, Pascuzzi and Shuman are all separated by only 13-points with three more races to go in the series schedule.

Following Classic Weekend the SBSCS will take on Lancaster Motorplex on Sunday, September 11 before finishing the year at Evans Mills Raceway Park on Saturday, September 17.

For full details on Oswego Speedway’s Classic Weekend visit www.oswegospeedway.com.

To learn more about the SBSCS contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski at (315) 708-7544 or email dkapuscinski00@gmail.com.

SBSCS Partners: Jake’s Automotive, J&S Paving, Binghamton Truck & Tire Center, Dan Kapuscinski Motorsports Promotions, UltimateQM.com, Larkin Mowing, Rt. 37 Building Supply, MARDON, Bruce Construction, Race Wrap Group, Bill Moyer Memorial, GTR Promotions

Small Block Super Championship Series Standings:

1. 04 Robbie Wirth Racing – 227

2. 23 Flack Racing – 208

3. 73 Ratcliff Racing – 204

4. 54 Proud Motorsports – 189

5. 00 GO Racing – 177

6. 72 Ratcliff Racing – 171

7. 90 GO Racing – 166

8. 62 Shuman Racing – 164

9. 89 GO Racing – 161

10. 14 Beard O Racing – 153