USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS RESUME CHAMPIONSHIP BATTLE AT VENTURA

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 24, 2022… The “mighty midgets” of the USAC Western States are back in action this Saturday, August 27th, at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the tenth point race will also feature the USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars, VRA Dwarf Cars, WMR Midgets, and Kids Classes. Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California, the Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

For those that cannot travel to the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com. Season memberships come with extra insurance.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272730-78 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Since May 24, 1986, 153 USAC Western States Midget events have been held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Sleepy Tripp claimed the inaugural victory and leads all drivers with eighteen Ventura wins. Point leader Michael Faccinto took the checkered flags at the last Ventura event on May 21st and Johnny Cofer set the 1-lap qualifying record of 11.675 on November 18, 1995. A complete series Ventura win list is at the bottom of this release.

Heading to Ventura, Michael Faccinto (Hanford, California) has a 98-point lead over the competition. Driving the Graunstadt Enterprises #14J T&T Trucking / Gary Silva Ranches Spike, Faccinto earned his third win of the year at the Santa Maria return on August 13th. To date, the 2018 Champion has also posted three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, five heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 86 feature laps led to his credit. Currently tied with former champions Tommy White and Jay Drake for thirteenth on the series win list with twelve victories, Michael will be looking to continue his championship bid with another triumph.

Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California) ranks second in the USAC Western Midget point chase. Piloting Rusty Carlile’s #51 RacePa Motorsports/ W.E. Spike, Fuson charged from eighth to fourth at Santa Maria Raceway. At press time, the young driver has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 41 feature laps led in the campaign. Brody has four career series wins and will have his sights on adding a Ventura victory to his resume.

Ben Worth (Coalinga, California) sits third in the championship point chase. Racing Dean “Kiwi” Alexander’s #5K Walker Air Filtration / WFX Spike, Worth finished a close second to Michael Faccinto on August 13th at Santa Maria. To date, the 2019 Rookie of the Year has two heat race victories and four top-10 finishes to his credit. With two career wins, Ben will be looking for his first victory of the season this Saturday night.

After racing from thirteenth to ninth at Santa Maria, Travis Buckley (Auckland, New Zealand) has climbed to fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #7NZ Buckley Systems / Esslinger Engineering Spike, the leading rookie contender has one heat race victory, one Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, eight top-10 finishes, and 18 feature laps led on the year. Travis will have his sights on his first career win this Saturday at Ventura Raceway.

Rookie contender A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) has climbed to fifth in the point standings. Racing the LKK Racing #1X Josh Ford Motorsports / Rod End Supply Triple X, Bender placed fifth in the Santa Maria return. At press time, the USAC/CRA and CLS driver has posted two heat race victories, one Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, and five top-10 finishes on the season. Last year’s Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car Winner will be looking for the first USAC Midget victory of his career.

While Travis Buckley leads the chase for rookie of the year honors over A.J. Bender, Caden Sarale (Stockton, California), Thomas Esberg (Kelseyville, California), Anthony Esberg (Kelseyville, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are defending champion Blake Bower, Jake Andreotti, Michael Snider, C.J. Sarna, Danika Jo Parker, Randi Pankratz, Chase Johnson, Cade Lewis, Jake Hodges, Robby Josett, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Matt Mitchell, Sage Bordenave, Racin Silva, Steve Hix, Zach Telford, Troy Rutherford, Mike Leach Jr., and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $22, General Admission Senior (60 and older), Active Military (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $18. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks Ammonia Refrigeration Service Incorporated, AMSOIL, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Elk Grove Ford, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, High Tech Performance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Hot Head Competition Engine Heaters, Jordan Hanni Well Drilling, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Vahlco Wheels, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wireless 101, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the USAC Western States Midget Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC Western States Midget Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

———————————————–

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: 1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Blake Bower.

2022 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 3-Michael Faccinto, 2-Blake Fuson, 1-Jake Andreotti, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Shane Golobic, 1-Mitchel Moles.

VENTURA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET TRACK RECORD: Johnny Cofer – 11.675 (11/18/95)

VENTURA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 18-Sleepy Tripp, 13-Billy Boat, 8-Page Jones, 7-Garrett Hansen, 6-Ronnie Gardner, 6-Jimmy Sills, 5-Johnny Cofer, 5-Robby Flock, 5-Cory Kruseman, 4-Robert Dolacki, 4- P.J. Jones, 4-Robby Josett, 3-Jay Drake, 3-Chris Rahe, 3-Tony Stewart, 2-Tommy Astone, 2-Christopher Bell, 2-Tyler Brown, 2-Josh Ford, 2-Dennis Hart, 2-Johnathon Henry, 2-Brad Kuhn, 2-Kyle Larson, 2-Frank Pedregon, 2-Jerome Rodela, 2-Chuck West, 1-Jake Andreotti, 1-Mike Appio, 1-Wayne Bennet, 1-Chad Boat, 1-Bobby Boone, 1-Mario Bringetto Jr., 1-Hank Butcher, 1-Keith Chrisco, 1-Robert Dalby, 1-Kevin Doty, 1-Tony Elliott, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Michael Faccinto, 1-Stan Fox, 1-Russ Gamester, 1-Chuck Gurney, 1-Daryl Haugh, 1-Rick Hendrix, 1-A.J. Johnson, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Ryan Kaplan, 1-Josh Lakatos, 1-Brad Loyet, 1-Carson Macedo, 1-Lealand McSpadden, 1-Matt Mitchell, 1-Steve Paden, 1-Rusty Rasmussen, 1-Keith Rauch, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Shane Scully, 1-Ron Shuman, 1-Bryan Stanfill, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Tommy White, 1-Hayden Williams, 1-Ben Worth.

2022 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Michael Faccinto-629, 2. Brody Fuson-531, 3. Ben Worth-526, 4. Travis Buckley ®-489, 5. A.J. Bender ®-450, 6. Blake Bower-445, 7. Jake Andreotti-439, 8. Caden Sarale ®-345, 9. Michael Snider-292, 10. C.J. Sarna-286, 11. Austin Liggett-251, 12. Danika Jo Parker-247, 13. Thomas Esberg ®-243, 14. Anthony Esberg ®-236, 15. Randi Pankratz-208, 16. Chase Johnson- 198, 17. Cade Lewis-170, 18. Shane Golobic-159, –. Braden Chiaramonte ®-159, 20. Jake Hodges-157, 21. Robby Josett-136, 22. Dylan Bloomfield ®-133, 23. Terry Nichols-132, 24. Ryan Bernal-116, 25. Matt Mitchell-104, 26. Ben Wiesz ®-101, –. Colton Raudman ®-101, 28. Daniel Whitley-92, 29. Mitchel Moles-84, 30. Sage Bordenave ®-81, 31. Dave Stoltz-77, 32. Floyd Alvis-75, 33. Racin Silva ®-69, 34. Shannon McQueen-68, 35. Dawson Faria-65, –. T.J. Smith-65, 37. Steve Hix-64, 38. Beau Lemire ®-62, 39. Zach Telford ®-61, 40. Jake Morgan-60, 41. Troy Rutherford-57, 42. Dylan Ito-55, 43. Brandon Wiley-54, 44. Cody Williams-43, 45. Nick Velasquez ®-42, 46. Kyle Beilman-40, 47. Kevin Gray ®-35, 48. Greg Edenholm-26, 49. Steve Paden-25, 50. Dakota Albright-24, –. Mike Leach Jr.-24, 52. Darin Snider-12.