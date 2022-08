INVERNESS, Fla. (August 26, 2022) — The Sandi DeCaire Classic featuring the Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series at Citrus County Speedway has been postponed. Southern Sprint Car Series officials indicated that with the predicted forecast for Friday and Saturday it was prudent to postpone the event and save teams some expenses that were traveling early. The makeup date is expected to be announced in the near future, but was not released as of press time.