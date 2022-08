SARVER, Penn. (August 26, 2022) — The Season Championship program scheduled for Friday at Lernerville Speedway was postponed due to inclement weather. The season finale at Lernerville will now be contested on Friday September 2nd.

All tickets and pit passes that were purchased for the night’s action will be honored for any of the remaining 2022 events at Lernerville Speedway. For the ‘Commonwealth Clash’ and the ‘Steel City Stampede’, tickets and pit bands can be applied towards entry.