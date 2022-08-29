Flick Passes Rayhall to Win FAST Feature at Tri-City

FRANKLIN, Penn. (August 28, 2022) — A.J. Flick used a final lap pass to win the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series feature Sunday night at Tri-City Raceway Park. Flick was in position to slip by Sean Rayhall, who had led the entire distance up until the final corner, for his 12th victory of the 2022 season. Rayhall held on for second while Brandon Spithaler, Jeremy Weaver, and Brandon Matus rounded out the top five.

Gregg Dobrowski won the Allegheny Sprint Tour main event.

Tri-City Raceway Park

Franklin, Pennsylvania

Sunday, August 28, 2022

FAST 410 Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 2-A.J. Flick

2. 14-Sean Rayhall

3. 19-Brandon Spithaler

4. 35W-Jeremy Weaver

5. 13-Brandon Matus

6. 9-Ricky Peterson

7. 29M-Logan McCandless

8. 11-Carl Bowser

9. 81-Lee Jacobs

10. 6-Bob Felmlee

11. 23JR-Jack Sodeman

12. 1R-Gale Ruth Jr

13. 33-Brent Matus

14. 38-Leyton Wagner

15. 11J-David Kalb

16. 901-Bob Lime

17. 1-Nate Dussel

18. 7T-Andy Mckisson

Allegheny Sprint Tour

Feature:

1. 88-Gregg Dobrowski

2. 25g-Nolan Groves

3. 21N-Andy Priest

4. 16-Jim Morris

5. 82M-Roman Jones

6. 4J-Jacob Gamola

7. 25-Jarrett Rosencrance

8. 17S-Shane Shook

9. 20M-Vivian Jones

10. X7-Andy Cavanaugh

11. 72-Mike Mathieson

12. 3-John Jerich