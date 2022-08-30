Huset’s Speedway Closing Season With Marquee Two-Day Bull Haulers Brawl Presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 29, 2022) – Huset’s Speedway is wrapping up the 2022 season in style this weekend with the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking.

Both Saturday and Sunday will showcase the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig as well as the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series. Additionally, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will be a part of the program on Sunday only.

A lot of money is up for grabs as the 410 feature pays $5,000 to win on Saturday and $7,500 to win on Sunday. The 360s main event payout is $2,000 to win the winner on Saturday and $3,000 to first place on Sunday.

Also of note, Weikert’s Livestock is providing a $1,000 bonus to the highest finishing driver in all four features combined.

A pair of track championships will also be decided on Sunday.

The top five drivers in the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig championship standings are currently only separated by 30 points. Justin Henderson holds an eight-point lead over Austin McCarl with Matt Juhl 11 points out of the top spot. Brooke Tatnell is 20 points back and Kaleb Johnson is 30 points behind Henderson.

Zach Olivier owns an 18-point advantage in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings heading into the season finale. Matt Steuerwald ranks second with Colby Klaassen (24 points behind Olivier), Tim Dann (28 points back) and Jayke Glanzer as well as Jeff Wittrock (59 points back) rounding out the top five.

Adult tickets for each night are $25 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with Opening Ceremonies scheduled for 7:30 p.m. each night.

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Brooke Tatnell – 2 (June 12 and July 24); Ryan Timms – 2 (May 29 and June 19); Corey Day – 1 (Aug. 28); Mark Dobmeier – 1 (July 17); Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8); and Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Brandon Bosma – 3 (May 8, June 19 and July 24); Dusty Ballenger – 2 (July 17 and Aug. 28); Jack Berger – 1 (July 8); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22); Sam Henderson – 1 (June 12); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Matt Steuerwald – 3 (May 8, June 23 and Aug. 28); Eric Moser – 2 (June 24 and July 17); Zach Olivier – 2 (May 22 and June 19); Colby Klaassen – 1 (June 12); Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 24); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

UP NEXT –

Saturday and Sunday for the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Bros. Trucking featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig as well as the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Midwest Power Series plus the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks on Sunday only

