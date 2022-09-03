Carney Wins Friday Preliminary Feature at the IMCA RaceSaver Nationals

EAGLE, Neb. (September 2, 2022) — John Carney won the first preliminary feature for the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals at Eagle Raceway. Chad Wilson, Jake Bubak, Max Guliford, and Nathan Weiler rounding out the top five.
91 cars took part in the opening night with 10 heat races and E through A mains contested.
10th IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals
Eagle Raceway
Eagle, Nebraska
Friday, September 2, 2022
Feature:
1. 74C-John Carney
2. 20-Chad Wilson
3. 74B-Jake Bubak
4. 37M-Max Guilford
5. 4W-Nathan Weiler
6. 25-Chase Brewer
7. 71-Kevin Rutherford
8. 4X-Jason Danley
9. 47-Cody Ledger
10. 12-Tyler Drueke
11. 14-Joey Danley
12. 14G-Gene Ackland
13. 5-Stuart Snyder
14. 91-Adam Gullion
15. 26-Jacob Harris
16. 03-Shayle Bade
17. 25G-Gunnar Pike
18. 12P-Ryan Navratil
19. 14AJ-Josh Riggins
20. 21A-Bradley Sterrett