Carney Wins Friday Preliminary Feature at the IMCA RaceSaver Nationals

EAGLE, Neb. (September 2, 2022) — John Carney won the first preliminary feature for the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals at Eagle Raceway. Chad Wilson, Jake Bubak, Max Guliford, and Nathan Weiler rounding out the top five.

91 cars took part in the opening night with 10 heat races and E through A mains contested.

10th IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals

Eagle Raceway

Eagle, Nebraska

Friday, September 2, 2022

Feature:

1. 74C-John Carney

2. 20-Chad Wilson

3. 74B-Jake Bubak

4. 37M-Max Guilford

5. 4W-Nathan Weiler

6. 25-Chase Brewer

7. 71-Kevin Rutherford

8. 4X-Jason Danley

9. 47-Cody Ledger

10. 12-Tyler Drueke

11. 14-Joey Danley

12. 14G-Gene Ackland

13. 5-Stuart Snyder

14. 91-Adam Gullion

15. 26-Jacob Harris

16. 03-Shayle Bade

17. 25G-Gunnar Pike

18. 12P-Ryan Navratil

19. 14AJ-Josh Riggins

20. 21A-Bradley Sterrett