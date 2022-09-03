Shaffer honors late Trevor Baker with Attica Ambush win

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (September 2, 2022) — A little over a week ago Ohio sprint driver Trevor Baker – whose cheerful personality made him many friends in the racing community – lost his life in a vehicle crash in Florida. Tim Shaffer and his car owner Bryan Grove paid tribute to Baker Friday, Sept. 2 at Attica Raceway Park, as the Steel City Outlaw and hall of fame driver put the #45 in victory lane to kick off the Attica Ambush on Stillwater Metals/Murphy Tractor and Equipment/Great Lakes Truck Centers/Griff’s Engines and Machine Night.

Because Grove made his sprint car look like Baker’s to honor the Shreve, Ohio driver, many felt Baker’s presence at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant, including Shaffer.

“That yellow flag helped me out. I had to move around in lapped traffic and I finally messed with the wing. I put it on the high side where Trevor liked to run….he was definitely with us tonight. So cool for Bryan Grove to honor Trevor. This one is for the Baker family,” said Shaffer beside his Canton Erectors/Ron Jacobs Trucking/RPM Chassis backed machine.

It was Shaffer’s 20th career Attica win placing the four time All Star champion fifth on the all-time 410 sprint win list at the track. Though he led all 30 laps for the $5,000 payday, it wasn’t easy as traffic allowed Jordan Ryan to close and challenge at the half-way point before a caution on lap 18 gave Shaffer a clear track. Shaffer pulled away for the win with DJ Foos getting around Ryan on the white flag lap to earn a second place finish while Ryan, Trey Jacobs and 12th starter Ricky Peterson rounded out the top five.

By finishing second Foos, the defending All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group champion, closes the game on Cole Macedo.

The 30 lap Sunoco American Late Model Series feature was a dandy as four to five cars battled for the top spot nearly the entire way before Bellevue, Ohio’s Ryan Missler secured his second win of the season at Attica, and it was worth $5,000.

“We were really coming up there about half way…I feel we had the best car out there. It’s a shame something happened to Ryan Markham but I think we had something for him before he broke. It’s great to defend the home turf against a stout field,” said Missler beside his Weekley Electric, MGZX Technologies, HAFTAL, Kepling Flooring, Jackson Farms, Rocket Chassis, Handy Graphics, York Fabrication, Stakt Products, Big D’s Pizza, Elite Motorsports, Accuforce, SCS Gearbox, Maga Lifts, Missler’s Sweets #50.

Defending and three time track champion Devin Shiels led the first 12 laps before Markham got by and pulled away from a tremendous battle for second involving Shiels, Devin Moran, Missler and Collin Shipley. A caution on lap 21 put Shiels, Missler and Moran right on Markham’s rear bumper. Three laps later Markham experienced engine woes and went to the pits, handing the lead to Missler. Moran moved into second with four to go and was closing on Missler, but the five time Attica champion was able to negotiate through traffic for his 18th career Attica win over Moran, Shiels, Mike Bores and Shipley.

Just like the previous week, the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature came down to the last corner of the last lap. Last week it was Kasey Jedrzejek who grabbed the dramatic win. This Friday it was veteran Paul Weaver who drove under Jedrzejek coming to the checkers to steal his fourth win of the season and 68th of his career in the division. The victory was worth $1,500.

“That’s just youth. He must have heard me because he began to drive harder and made one mistake. I just went where he wasn’t,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service/M&L Excavating/Hampshire Engines backed #31.

The win gives Weaver a little more breathing room in his quest to win his third straight NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales title.

Night #2 of the Attica Ambush will feature the AFCS 410 sprints going for $7,000 to win; the AFCS 305s going for $1,500 to win and the 360 Ohio Logistics NRA Sprints battling for $3,000 to win.

Attica Ambush

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, September 2, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.45-Tim Shaffer, 12.457

2.18-Cole Macedo, 12.546

3.47BC-Emerson Axson, 12.599

4.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.620

5.70-Henry Malcuit, 12.676

6.2-Ricky Peterson, 12.680

7.25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.681

8.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.689

9.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.695

10.7N-Darin Naida, 12.707

11.16-DJ Foos, 12.719

12.49X-Cale Thomas, 12.720

13.5T-Travis Philo, 12.747

14.99-Skyler Gee, 12.760

15.23-Chris Andrews, 12.835

16.16C-Tylar Rankin, 12.882

17.12G-Corbin Gurley, 12.925

18.29-Zeth Sabo, 12.990

19.19P-Paige Polyak, 13.006

20.5-Byron Reed, 13.011

21.11N-Ayrton Olsen, 13.088

22.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.169

23.00-Jake Hesson, 13.174

24.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.315

25.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.330

26.42-Boston Mead, 13.356

27.49I-John Ivy, 13.358

28.2+-Brian Smith, 13.390

29.24-Danny Smith, 13.418

30.78-Todd Kane, 13.542

31.25-Chris Myers, 13.753

32.6J-Jonah Aumend, 13.926

33.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.038

34.97X-Rodney Hurst, 99.990

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 16-DJ Foos[1]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]

3. 5T-Travis Philo[5]

4. 7N-Darin Naida[2]

5. 47BC-Emerson Axson[4]

6. 99-Skyler Gee[6]

7. 19P-Paige Polyak[7]

8. 12-Kyle Capodice[8]

9. 25-Chris Myers[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]

2. 16C-Tylar Rankin[1]

3. 18-Cole Macedo[4]

4. 70-Henry Malcuit[3]

5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[6]

6. 42-Boston Mead[7]

7. 49I-John Ivy[8]

8. 6J-Jonah Aumend[9]

9. 12G-Corbin Gurley[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Chris Andrews[1]

2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3]

3. 45-Tim Shaffer[4]

4. 5-Byron Reed[5]

5. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]

6. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]

7. 97X-Rodney Hurst[8]

8. 24-Danny Smith[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]

2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]

3. 2-Ricky Peterson[4]

4. 2+-Brian Smith[7]

5. 00-Jake Hesson[5]

6. 11N-Ayrton Olsen[1]

7. 78-Todd Kane[8]

8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]

B-Main #1 (8 Laps)

1. 99-Skyler Gee[3]

2. 47BC-Emerson Axson[1]

3. 49X-Cale Thomas[4]

4. 19P-Paige Polyak[5]

5. 12-Kyle Capodice[7]

6. 25-Chris Myers[9]

7. 75-Jerry Dahms[2]

8. 97X-Rodney Hurst[6]

9. 24-Danny Smith[8]

B-Main #2 (8 Laps)

1. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[1]

2. 11N-Ayrton Olsen[4]

3. 42-Boston Mead[3]

4. 00-Jake Hesson[2]

5. 49I-John Ivy[5]

6. 78-Todd Kane[6]

7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]

8. 6J-Jonah Aumend[7]

9. 12G-Corbin Gurley[9]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 45-Tim Shaffer[2]

2. 16-DJ Foos[1]

3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3]

4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4]

5. 2-Ricky Peterson[12]

6. 5T-Travis Philo[11]

7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]

8. 29-Zeth Sabo[8]

9. 49X-Cale Thomas[21]

10. 68G-Tyler Gunn[10]

11. 18-Cole Macedo[9]

12. 47BC-Emerson Axson[19]

13. 5-Byron Reed[15]

14. 2+-Brian Smith[16]

15. 16C-Tylar Rankin[5]

16. 7N-Darin Naida[13]

17. 42-Boston Mead[22]

18. 11N-Ayrton Olsen[20]

19. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[18]

20. 23-Chris Andrews[7]

21. 99-Skyler Gee[17]

22. 70-Henry Malcuit[14]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1.28-Shawn Valenti, 13.538

2.X-Mike Keegan, 13.556

3.12-Matt Foos, 13.660

4.31-Paul Weaver, 13.662

5.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.665

6.19R-Steve Rando, 13.798

7.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.839

8.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 13.862

9.3X-Brandon Riehl, 13.887

10.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.929

11.2-Brenden Torok, 13.967

12.13S-Drew Siferd, 13.986

13.3F-Wade Fraley, 13.991

14.36-Seth Schneider, 14.013

15.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.023

16.26-Jamie Miller, 14.039

17.4T-James Taddeo, 14.050

18.47-Matt Lucius, 14.060

19.5-Kody Brewer, 14.066

20.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.074

21.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.167

22.5I-John Ivy, 14.178

23.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.189

24.63-Randy Ruble, 14.192

25.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.207

26.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.289

27.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.295

28.16-Lee Sommers, 14.313

29.3V-Chris Verda, 14.361

30.78-Austin Black, 14.428

31.26OG-Ryan French, 14.498

32.92-Kevin Hawk, 14.544

33.0-Shawn Wolford, 14.568

34.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.674

35.86-Zack Miller, 14.708

36.48-Mike Burkin, 14.775

37.4-Brian Peterson, 15.101

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Matt Foos[2]

2. 28-Shawn Valenti[4]

3. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[5]

4. X-Mike Keegan[3]

5. 5-Kody Brewer[7]

6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]

7. 3V-Chris Verda[9]

8. 3F-Wade Fraley[6]

9. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8]

10. 92-Kevin Hawk[10]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2-Brenden Torok[3]

2. 36-Seth Schneider[2]

3. 3X-Brandon Riehl[4]

4. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]

5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[8]

6. 4T-James Taddeo[1]

7. 63-Randy Ruble[6]

8. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]

9. 78-Austin Black[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 47-Matt Lucius[1]

2. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

3. 9R-Logan Riehl[2]

4. 19R-Steve Rando[3]

5. 26OG-Ryan French[7]

6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[5]

7. 0-Shawn Wolford[8]

8. 16-Lee Sommers[6]

9. 4-Brian Peterson[9]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Paul Weaver[4]

2. 26-Jamie Miller[1]

3. 5I-John Ivy[6]

4. 7M-Brandon Moore[5]

5. 13S-Drew Siferd[2]

6. 86-Zack Miller[8]

7. 48-Mike Burkin[9]

8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]

9. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7]

B-Main #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Kody Brewer[1]

2. 3F-Wade Fraley[7]

3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[4]

4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]

5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[9]

6. 16-Lee Sommers[8]

7. 92-Kevin Hawk[11]

8. 26OG-Ryan French[2]

9. 0-Shawn Wolford[6]

10. 3V-Chris Verda[5]

11. 4-Brian Peterson[10]

B-Main #2 (8 Laps)

1. 4T-James Taddeo[3]

2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]

3. 63-Randy Ruble[5]

4. 48-Mike Burkin[6]

5. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]

6. 13S-Drew Siferd[2]

7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[10]

8. 86-Zack Miller[4]

9. 78-Austin Black[9]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 31-Paul Weaver[9]

2. 12-Matt Foos[4]

3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]

4. 28-Shawn Valenti[7]

5. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[11]

6. 5I-John Ivy[14]

7. 19R-Steve Rando[6]

8. 3F-Wade Fraley[19]

9. X-Mike Keegan[8]

10. 26-Jamie Miller[10]

11. 9R-Logan Riehl[13]

12. 3X-Brandon Riehl[12]

13. 7M-Brandon Moore[16]

14. X15-Kasey Ziebold[20]

15. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[21]

16. 2-Brenden Torok[5]

17. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[15]

18. 63-Randy Ruble[22]

19. 4T-James Taddeo[18]

20. 36-Seth Schneider[3]

21. 47-Matt Lucius[2]

22. 5-Kody Brewer[17]

UMP Late Models

Qualifying

1.9-Devin Moran, 14.704

2.5M-Ryan Markham, 14.762

3.94-Mike Bores, 14.874

4.50-Ryan Missler, 14.911

5.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.068

6.92-Justin Chance, 15.090

7.58-Garrett Alberson, 15.116

8.34-Herb Reich, 15.129

9.X3-Dan Wallace, 15.219

10.C9-Steve Casebolt, 15.237

11.51-Devin Shiels, 15.237

12.71-Dave Hornikel, 15.298

13.101-Chester Fitch, 15.332

14.44-Colin Shipley, 15.410

15.59-Larry Bellman, 15.437

16.RH21-Gregg Haskell, 15.443

17.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.463

18.71DS-Drew Smith, 15.589

19.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.614

20.27-Ken Hahn, 15.629

21.7-Nick Cox, 15.921

22.24-Jerry Aber, 16.034

23.75-Dusty Moore, 16.204

24.03-Jim Gingery, 16.294

25.30-Nate Potts, 16.368

26.69R-Doug Baird, 16.429

27.7B-Brent Colby, 16.547

28.16-Steve Sabo, 16.563

29.11-Austin Gibson, 17.317

30.20H-Troy Hahn, 99.990

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 94-Mike Bores[2]

2. 9-Devin Moran[4]

3. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]

4. 91-Rusty Schlenk[1]

5. 58-Garrett Alberson[5]

6. 34-Herb Reich[6]

7. 69R-Doug Baird[7]

8. 11-Austin Gibson[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Ken Hahn[1]

2. 71-Dave Hornikel[4]

3. 71DS-Drew Smith[3]

4. 74-Jeff Warnick[2]

5. 16-Steve Sabo[7]

6. 75-Dusty Moore[5]

7. 7B-Brent Colby[6]

8. 20H-Troy Hahn[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Colin Shipley[1]

2. C9-Steve Casebolt[2]

3. 92-Justin Chance[4]

4. X3-Dan Wallace[3]

5. RH21-Gregg Haskell[5]

6. 7-Nick Cox[6]

7. 30-Nate Potts[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[3]

2. 50-Ryan Missler[4]

3. 59-Larry Bellman[1]

4. 101-Chester Fitch[2]

5. 1N-Casey Noonan[5]

6. 24-Jerry Aber[6]

7. 03-Jim Gingery[7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]

2. 1N-Casey Noonan[4]

3. RH21-Gregg Haskell[3]

4. 03-Jim Gingery[12]

5. 16-Steve Sabo[2]

6. 7-Nick Cox[7]

7. 69R-Doug Baird[9]

8. 11-Austin Gibson[13]

9. 75-Dusty Moore[6]

10. 34-Herb Reich[5]

11. 24-Jerry Aber[8]

12. 7B-Brent Colby[10]

13. 20H-Troy Hahn[14]

14. 30-Nate Potts[11]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[7]

2. 9-Devin Moran[3]

3. 51-Devin Shiels[2]

4. 94-Mike Bores[4]

5. 44-Colin Shipley[1]

6. C9-Steve Casebolt[8]

7. 58-Garrett Alberson[17]

8. 92-Justin Chance[6]

9. 59-Larry Bellman[12]

10. 1N-Casey Noonan[18]

11. 91-Rusty Schlenk[13]

12. 71-Dave Hornikel[9]

13. 27-Ken Hahn[10]

14. 71DS-Drew Smith[11]

15. 7-Nick Cox[22]

16. 101-Chester Fitch[16]

17. 16-Steve Sabo[21]

18. 5M-Ryan Markham[5]

19. 03-Jim Gingery[20]

20. X3-Dan Wallace[15]

21. 74-Jeff Warnick[14]

22. RH21-Gregg Haskell[19]