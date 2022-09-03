Shaffer honors late Trevor Baker with Attica Ambush win

From Brian Liskai
ATTICA, Ohio (September 2, 2022) — A little over a week ago Ohio sprint driver Trevor Baker – whose cheerful personality made him many friends in the racing community – lost his life in a vehicle crash in Florida. Tim Shaffer and his car owner Bryan Grove paid tribute to Baker Friday, Sept. 2 at Attica Raceway Park, as the Steel City Outlaw and hall of fame driver put the #45 in victory lane to kick off the Attica Ambush on Stillwater Metals/Murphy Tractor and Equipment/Great Lakes Truck Centers/Griff’s Engines and Machine Night.
Because Grove made his sprint car look like Baker’s to honor the Shreve, Ohio driver, many felt Baker’s presence at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant, including Shaffer.
“That yellow flag helped me out. I had to move around in lapped traffic and I finally messed with the wing. I put it on the high side where Trevor liked to run….he was definitely with us tonight. So cool for Bryan Grove to honor Trevor. This one is for the Baker family,” said Shaffer beside his Canton Erectors/Ron Jacobs Trucking/RPM Chassis backed machine.
It was Shaffer’s 20th career Attica win placing the four time All Star champion fifth on the all-time 410 sprint win list at the track. Though he led all 30 laps for the $5,000 payday, it wasn’t easy as traffic allowed Jordan Ryan to close and challenge at the half-way point before a caution on lap 18 gave Shaffer a clear track. Shaffer pulled away for the win with DJ Foos getting around Ryan on the white flag lap to earn a second place finish while Ryan, Trey Jacobs and 12th starter Ricky Peterson rounded out the top five.
By finishing second Foos, the defending All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group champion, closes the game on Cole Macedo.
The 30 lap Sunoco American Late Model Series feature was a dandy as four to five cars battled for the top spot nearly the entire way before Bellevue, Ohio’s Ryan Missler secured his second win of the season at Attica, and it was worth $5,000.
“We were really coming up there about half way…I feel we had the best car out there. It’s a shame something happened to Ryan Markham but I think we had something for him before he broke. It’s great to defend the home turf against a stout field,” said Missler beside his Weekley Electric, MGZX Technologies, HAFTAL, Kepling Flooring, Jackson Farms, Rocket Chassis, Handy Graphics, York Fabrication, Stakt Products, Big D’s Pizza, Elite Motorsports, Accuforce, SCS Gearbox, Maga Lifts, Missler’s Sweets #50.
Defending and three time track champion Devin Shiels led the first 12 laps before Markham got by and pulled away from a tremendous battle for second involving Shiels, Devin Moran, Missler and Collin Shipley. A caution on lap 21 put Shiels, Missler and Moran right on Markham’s rear bumper. Three laps later Markham experienced engine woes and went to the pits, handing the lead to Missler. Moran moved into second with four to go and was closing on Missler, but the five time Attica champion was able to negotiate through traffic for his 18th career Attica win over Moran, Shiels, Mike Bores and Shipley.
Just like the previous week, the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature came down to the last corner of the last lap. Last week it was Kasey Jedrzejek who grabbed the dramatic win. This Friday it was veteran Paul Weaver who drove under Jedrzejek coming to the checkers to steal his fourth win of the season and 68th of his career in the division. The victory was worth $1,500.
“That’s just youth. He must have heard me because he began to drive harder and made one mistake. I just went where he wasn’t,” said Weaver beside his Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service/M&L Excavating/Hampshire Engines backed #31.
The win gives Weaver a little more breathing room in his quest to win his third straight NAPA of Bryan AFCS presented Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales title.
Night #2 of the Attica Ambush will feature the AFCS 410 sprints going for $7,000 to win; the AFCS 305s going for $1,500 to win and the 360 Ohio Logistics NRA Sprints battling for $3,000 to win.
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying
1.45-Tim Shaffer, 12.457
2.18-Cole Macedo, 12.546
3.47BC-Emerson Axson, 12.599
4.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.620
5.70-Henry Malcuit, 12.676
6.2-Ricky Peterson, 12.680
7.25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.681
8.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.689
9.3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.695
10.7N-Darin Naida, 12.707
11.16-DJ Foos, 12.719
12.49X-Cale Thomas, 12.720
13.5T-Travis Philo, 12.747
14.99-Skyler Gee, 12.760
15.23-Chris Andrews, 12.835
16.16C-Tylar Rankin, 12.882
17.12G-Corbin Gurley, 12.925
18.29-Zeth Sabo, 12.990
19.19P-Paige Polyak, 13.006
20.5-Byron Reed, 13.011
21.11N-Ayrton Olsen, 13.088
22.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.169
23.00-Jake Hesson, 13.174
24.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.315
25.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.330
26.42-Boston Mead, 13.356
27.49I-John Ivy, 13.358
28.2+-Brian Smith, 13.390
29.24-Danny Smith, 13.418
30.78-Todd Kane, 13.542
31.25-Chris Myers, 13.753
32.6J-Jonah Aumend, 13.926
33.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.038
34.97X-Rodney Hurst, 99.990
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 16-DJ Foos[1]
2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[3]
3. 5T-Travis Philo[5]
4. 7N-Darin Naida[2]
5. 47BC-Emerson Axson[4]
6. 99-Skyler Gee[6]
7. 19P-Paige Polyak[7]
8. 12-Kyle Capodice[8]
9. 25-Chris Myers[9]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[2]
2. 16C-Tylar Rankin[1]
3. 18-Cole Macedo[4]
4. 70-Henry Malcuit[3]
5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[6]
6. 42-Boston Mead[7]
7. 49I-John Ivy[8]
8. 6J-Jonah Aumend[9]
9. 12G-Corbin Gurley[5]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 23-Chris Andrews[1]
2. 68G-Tyler Gunn[3]
3. 45-Tim Shaffer[4]
4. 5-Byron Reed[5]
5. 75-Jerry Dahms[7]
6. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]
7. 97X-Rodney Hurst[8]
8. 24-Danny Smith[6]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 29-Zeth Sabo[2]
2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]
3. 2-Ricky Peterson[4]
4. 2+-Brian Smith[7]
5. 00-Jake Hesson[5]
6. 11N-Ayrton Olsen[1]
7. 78-Todd Kane[8]
8. 15K-Creed Kemenah[6]
B-Main #1 (8 Laps)
1. 99-Skyler Gee[3]
2. 47BC-Emerson Axson[1]
3. 49X-Cale Thomas[4]
4. 19P-Paige Polyak[5]
5. 12-Kyle Capodice[7]
6. 25-Chris Myers[9]
7. 75-Jerry Dahms[2]
8. 97X-Rodney Hurst[6]
9. 24-Danny Smith[8]
B-Main #2 (8 Laps)
1. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[1]
2. 11N-Ayrton Olsen[4]
3. 42-Boston Mead[3]
4. 00-Jake Hesson[2]
5. 49I-John Ivy[5]
6. 78-Todd Kane[6]
7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]
8. 6J-Jonah Aumend[7]
9. 12G-Corbin Gurley[9]
A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 45-Tim Shaffer[2]
2. 16-DJ Foos[1]
3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3]
4. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4]
5. 2-Ricky Peterson[12]
6. 5T-Travis Philo[11]
7. 35-Stuart Brubaker[6]
8. 29-Zeth Sabo[8]
9. 49X-Cale Thomas[21]
10. 68G-Tyler Gunn[10]
11. 18-Cole Macedo[9]
12. 47BC-Emerson Axson[19]
13. 5-Byron Reed[15]
14. 2+-Brian Smith[16]
15. 16C-Tylar Rankin[5]
16. 7N-Darin Naida[13]
17. 42-Boston Mead[22]
18. 11N-Ayrton Olsen[20]
19. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[18]
20. 23-Chris Andrews[7]
21. 99-Skyler Gee[17]
22. 70-Henry Malcuit[14]
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Qualifying
1.28-Shawn Valenti, 13.538
2.X-Mike Keegan, 13.556
3.12-Matt Foos, 13.660
4.31-Paul Weaver, 13.662
5.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.665
6.19R-Steve Rando, 13.798
7.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.839
8.5JR-Jim McGrath Jr., 13.862
9.3X-Brandon Riehl, 13.887
10.21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.929
11.2-Brenden Torok, 13.967
12.13S-Drew Siferd, 13.986
13.3F-Wade Fraley, 13.991
14.36-Seth Schneider, 14.013
15.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.023
16.26-Jamie Miller, 14.039
17.4T-James Taddeo, 14.050
18.47-Matt Lucius, 14.060
19.5-Kody Brewer, 14.066
20.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.074
21.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.167
22.5I-John Ivy, 14.178
23.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.189
24.63-Randy Ruble, 14.192
25.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.207
26.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.289
27.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.295
28.16-Lee Sommers, 14.313
29.3V-Chris Verda, 14.361
30.78-Austin Black, 14.428
31.26OG-Ryan French, 14.498
32.92-Kevin Hawk, 14.544
33.0-Shawn Wolford, 14.568
34.13-Jeremy Duposki, 14.674
35.86-Zack Miller, 14.708
36.48-Mike Burkin, 14.775
37.4-Brian Peterson, 15.101
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 12-Matt Foos[2]
2. 28-Shawn Valenti[4]
3. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[5]
4. X-Mike Keegan[3]
5. 5-Kody Brewer[7]
6. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]
7. 3V-Chris Verda[9]
8. 3F-Wade Fraley[6]
9. 3M-Logan Mongeau[8]
10. 92-Kevin Hawk[10]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 2-Brenden Torok[3]
2. 36-Seth Schneider[2]
3. 3X-Brandon Riehl[4]
4. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]
5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[8]
6. 4T-James Taddeo[1]
7. 63-Randy Ruble[6]
8. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]
9. 78-Austin Black[9]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 47-Matt Lucius[1]
2. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]
3. 9R-Logan Riehl[2]
4. 19R-Steve Rando[3]
5. 26OG-Ryan French[7]
6. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[5]
7. 0-Shawn Wolford[8]
8. 16-Lee Sommers[6]
9. 4-Brian Peterson[9]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 31-Paul Weaver[4]
2. 26-Jamie Miller[1]
3. 5I-John Ivy[6]
4. 7M-Brandon Moore[5]
5. 13S-Drew Siferd[2]
6. 86-Zack Miller[8]
7. 48-Mike Burkin[9]
8. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]
9. 13-Jeremy Duposki[7]
B-Main #1 (8 Laps)
1. 5-Kody Brewer[1]
2. 3F-Wade Fraley[7]
3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[4]
4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[3]
5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[9]
6. 16-Lee Sommers[8]
7. 92-Kevin Hawk[11]
8. 26OG-Ryan French[2]
9. 0-Shawn Wolford[6]
10. 3V-Chris Verda[5]
11. 4-Brian Peterson[10]
B-Main #2 (8 Laps)
1. 4T-James Taddeo[3]
2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]
3. 63-Randy Ruble[5]
4. 48-Mike Burkin[6]
5. 51M-Haldon Miller[7]
6. 13S-Drew Siferd[2]
7. 13-Jeremy Duposki[10]
8. 86-Zack Miller[4]
9. 78-Austin Black[9]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 31-Paul Weaver[9]
2. 12-Matt Foos[4]
3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]
4. 28-Shawn Valenti[7]
5. 5JR-Jim McGrath Jr.[11]
6. 5I-John Ivy[14]
7. 19R-Steve Rando[6]
8. 3F-Wade Fraley[19]
9. X-Mike Keegan[8]
10. 26-Jamie Miller[10]
11. 9R-Logan Riehl[13]
12. 3X-Brandon Riehl[12]
13. 7M-Brandon Moore[16]
14. X15-Kasey Ziebold[20]
15. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[21]
16. 2-Brenden Torok[5]
17. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[15]
18. 63-Randy Ruble[22]
19. 4T-James Taddeo[18]
20. 36-Seth Schneider[3]
21. 47-Matt Lucius[2]
22. 5-Kody Brewer[17]
UMP Late Models
Qualifying
1.9-Devin Moran, 14.704
2.5M-Ryan Markham, 14.762
3.94-Mike Bores, 14.874
4.50-Ryan Missler, 14.911
5.91-Rusty Schlenk, 15.068
6.92-Justin Chance, 15.090
7.58-Garrett Alberson, 15.116
8.34-Herb Reich, 15.129
9.X3-Dan Wallace, 15.219
10.C9-Steve Casebolt, 15.237
11.51-Devin Shiels, 15.237
12.71-Dave Hornikel, 15.298
13.101-Chester Fitch, 15.332
14.44-Colin Shipley, 15.410
15.59-Larry Bellman, 15.437
16.RH21-Gregg Haskell, 15.443
17.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.463
18.71DS-Drew Smith, 15.589
19.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.614
20.27-Ken Hahn, 15.629
21.7-Nick Cox, 15.921
22.24-Jerry Aber, 16.034
23.75-Dusty Moore, 16.204
24.03-Jim Gingery, 16.294
25.30-Nate Potts, 16.368
26.69R-Doug Baird, 16.429
27.7B-Brent Colby, 16.547
28.16-Steve Sabo, 16.563
29.11-Austin Gibson, 17.317
30.20H-Troy Hahn, 99.990
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 94-Mike Bores[2]
2. 9-Devin Moran[4]
3. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]
4. 91-Rusty Schlenk[1]
5. 58-Garrett Alberson[5]
6. 34-Herb Reich[6]
7. 69R-Doug Baird[7]
8. 11-Austin Gibson[8]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 27-Ken Hahn[1]
2. 71-Dave Hornikel[4]
3. 71DS-Drew Smith[3]
4. 74-Jeff Warnick[2]
5. 16-Steve Sabo[7]
6. 75-Dusty Moore[5]
7. 7B-Brent Colby[6]
8. 20H-Troy Hahn[8]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 44-Colin Shipley[1]
2. C9-Steve Casebolt[2]
3. 92-Justin Chance[4]
4. X3-Dan Wallace[3]
5. RH21-Gregg Haskell[5]
6. 7-Nick Cox[6]
7. 30-Nate Potts[7]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 51-Devin Shiels[3]
2. 50-Ryan Missler[4]
3. 59-Larry Bellman[1]
4. 101-Chester Fitch[2]
5. 1N-Casey Noonan[5]
6. 24-Jerry Aber[6]
7. 03-Jim Gingery[7]
B-Main (10 Laps)
1. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]
2. 1N-Casey Noonan[4]
3. RH21-Gregg Haskell[3]
4. 03-Jim Gingery[12]
5. 16-Steve Sabo[2]
6. 7-Nick Cox[7]
7. 69R-Doug Baird[9]
8. 11-Austin Gibson[13]
9. 75-Dusty Moore[6]
10. 34-Herb Reich[5]
11. 24-Jerry Aber[8]
12. 7B-Brent Colby[10]
13. 20H-Troy Hahn[14]
14. 30-Nate Potts[11]
A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 50-Ryan Missler[7]
2. 9-Devin Moran[3]
3. 51-Devin Shiels[2]
4. 94-Mike Bores[4]
5. 44-Colin Shipley[1]
6. C9-Steve Casebolt[8]
7. 58-Garrett Alberson[17]
8. 92-Justin Chance[6]
9. 59-Larry Bellman[12]
10. 1N-Casey Noonan[18]
11. 91-Rusty Schlenk[13]
12. 71-Dave Hornikel[9]
13. 27-Ken Hahn[10]
14. 71DS-Drew Smith[11]
15. 7-Nick Cox[22]
16. 101-Chester Fitch[16]
17. 16-Steve Sabo[21]
18. 5M-Ryan Markham[5]
19. 03-Jim Gingery[20]
20. X3-Dan Wallace[15]
21. 74-Jeff Warnick[14]
22. RH21-Gregg Haskell[19]