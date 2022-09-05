Gosselin and Dykstra Win Labour Day Classic Features at Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ont. (September 4, 2022) — Dale Gosselin and Jacob Dykstra won feature events during the Labour Day Classic Sunday at Brighton Speedway. Gosselin won the Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series feature over Joshua Hansen, Tyler Rand, Nick Sheridan, and Ryan Turner. Dykstra won the Action Sprint Tour feature over Dale Curran, Mathieu Bardier, Ashton VanEvery, and Johnny Miller rounded out the top five.

Labour Day Classic

Brighton Speedway

Brighton, Ontario

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 3G-Dale Gosselin

2. 88h-Joshua Hansen

3. 84-Tyler Rand

4. 45-Nick Sheridan

5. 15-Ryan Turner

6. 9-Liam Martin

7. 10-Mitch Brown

8. 1-10-Jake Brown

9. 21-Kyle Phillips

10. 11j-Chris Jones

11. 68-Aaron Turkey

12. 11-Jamie Turner

13. 0-Glen Styres

14. 87x-Shone Evans

15. 46-Kevin Pauls

16. 42w-Rick Wilson

DNF. 5-D.J. Christie

Action Sprint Tour

Feature:

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra

2. 31-Dale Curran

3. 19-Mathieu Bardier

4. 77E-Ashton VanEvery

5. 20-Johnny Miller

6. 77T-Tyeller Powless

7. 4B-Darrell Pelletier

8. 12DD-Darren Dryden

9. 00-Ryan Poole

10. 16R-Seth Roy

11. 19D-Allan Downey

12. 39-Jonah Mutton

13. 28-Jordan Hill

14. 9C-Brian Nanticoke

15. 88-Lance Erskine

16. 50LS-Adrian Stahle

17. 3S-Austin Roes

18. 33-Adam Turner

19. 119-Dan Deyo

20. 85C-Cam MacKinnon