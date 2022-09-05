Gosselin and Dykstra Win Labour Day Classic Features at Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ont. (September 4, 2022) — Dale Gosselin and Jacob Dykstra won feature events during the Labour Day Classic Sunday at Brighton Speedway. Gosselin won the Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series feature over Joshua Hansen, Tyler Rand, Nick Sheridan, and Ryan Turner. Dykstra won the Action Sprint Tour feature over Dale Curran, Mathieu Bardier, Ashton VanEvery, and Johnny Miller rounded out the top five.
Labour Day Classic
Brighton Speedway
Brighton, Ontario
Sunday, September 4, 2022
Knights of Thunder Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 3G-Dale Gosselin
2. 88h-Joshua Hansen
3. 84-Tyler Rand
4. 45-Nick Sheridan
5. 15-Ryan Turner
6. 9-Liam Martin
7. 10-Mitch Brown
8. 1-10-Jake Brown
9. 21-Kyle Phillips
10. 11j-Chris Jones
11. 68-Aaron Turkey
12. 11-Jamie Turner
13. 0-Glen Styres
14. 87x-Shone Evans
15. 46-Kevin Pauls
16. 42w-Rick Wilson
DNF. 5-D.J. Christie
Action Sprint Tour
Feature:
1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra
2. 31-Dale Curran
3. 19-Mathieu Bardier
4. 77E-Ashton VanEvery
5. 20-Johnny Miller
6. 77T-Tyeller Powless
7. 4B-Darrell Pelletier
8. 12DD-Darren Dryden
9. 00-Ryan Poole
10. 16R-Seth Roy
11. 19D-Allan Downey
12. 39-Jonah Mutton
13. 28-Jordan Hill
14. 9C-Brian Nanticoke
15. 88-Lance Erskine
16. 50LS-Adrian Stahle
17. 3S-Austin Roes
18. 33-Adam Turner
19. 119-Dan Deyo
20. 85C-Cam MacKinnon