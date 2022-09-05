Shane Golobic and Jake Morgan claim wins at Nor*Cal Posse Shootout opener in Placerville

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Until last week Shane Golobic had surprisingly gone over two months since visiting victory lane. With summer winding down the Fremont driver has turned up the heat however, by racing to his second consecutive Placerville Speedway victory during the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout opener on Saturday.

Sharing the stage with Golobic on night one of the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout presented by High Sierra Industries was Fair Oaks’ Jake Morgan with the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour. Both drivers took home extra money in the feature courtesy of Absolute Auto Glass. A total of 70 cars filled the pit area to open the double header on Labor Day weekend.

In the 30-lap Winged Sprint Car feature it was Hanford’s Michael Faccinto who took command early on and held a steady lead out front. The driver of the F&F Racing x1 looked stout until getting hiked up on the cushion at one point in turn four. Five-time Placerville winner this year Justin Sanders then blasted into the lead around the halfway point, as excellent racing was seen all through the field.

Golobic was progressively making his way forward from the eighth starting spot and looked to the inside of Sanders on lap 20 but came up just short. The next time by Golobic drove to the inside once again, contact ensued, and resulted in Sanders getting upside down off the fourth corner. The two-time Trophy Cup champ led the remaining distance to grab his 12th career Winged 360 win at the track, tying Andy Gregg, Scooter Lambert and Stephen Allard.

Colby Copeland continued to show that he’s one of the best at navigating the red clay with a charge from 12th to second in the feature. Tanner Carrick came home in third, with 10th starter Colby Johnson and 13th starting Tony Gomes rounding out the top-five. Faccinto, Gauge Garcia, Ryan Robinson, 22nd starting Justyn Cox and 24th starter Shane Hopkins completed the top-10.

Tanner Carrick opened the night by earning the ADCO Driveline/ Sierra Foothill Wine Services fast time award in the 36-car field.

…

Winged 360 Sprint Car Results – Night one Nor*Cal Posse Shootout 36 Entries

A Main 30 Laps

1. 17W-Shane Golobic[8]; 2. 5B-Colby Copeland[12]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[4]; 4. 38-Colby Johnson[10]; 5. 7C-Tony Gomes[13]; 6. X1-Michael Faccinto[1]; 7. 21X-Gauge Garcia[11]; 8. 42X-Ryan Robinson[9]; 9. 31C-Justyn Cox[22]; 10. 21-Shane Hopkins[24]; 11. 35-Sean Becker[18]; 12. 94X-Kyle Hirst[17]; 13. 5V-Landon Brooks[6]; 14. 92-Andy Forsberg[14]; 15. 38B-Blake Carrick[7]; 16. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[19]; 17. 98-Michael Pombo[5]; 18. 34-Andy Gregg[23]; 19. 9L-Luke Hayes[16]; 20. 77-Ryan Lippincott[20]; 21. 4SA-Justin Sanders[3]; 22. 7P-Jake Andreotti[15]; 23. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[2]; 24. 5J-Kalib Henry[21]

B Main 12 Laps

1. 5J-Kalib Henry[1]; 2. 31C-Justyn Cox[2]; 3. 34-Andy Gregg[5]; 4. 21-Shane Hopkins[8]; 5. 121-Caeden Steele[9]; 6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[10]; 7. 25-Justin Johnson[4]; 8. 01-Nick Larson[11]; 9. 33H-Eric Humphries[6]; 10. 25S-Seth Standley[14]; 11. 2-Alex Pettas[7]; 12. 24K-Koa Crane[12]; 13. 3T-JJ Ringo[3]; 14. 5A-Lonny Alton[13]

Heat 1 10

1. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[1]; 2. 21X-Gauge Garcia[3]; 3. 5B-Colby Copeland[2]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 5. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield[5]; 6. 3T-JJ Ringo[7]; 7. 21-Shane Hopkins[9]; 8. 01-Nick Larson[6]; 9. 24K-Koa Crane[8]

Heat 2 10 Laps

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders[4]; 2. 98-Michael Pombo[1]; 3. 7C-Tony Gomes[3]; 4. 9L-Luke Hayes[2]; 5. 77-Ryan Lippincott[5]; 6. 25-Justin Johnson[6]; 7. 2-Alex Pettas[7]

Heat 3 10 Laps

1. X1-Michael Faccinto[2]; 2. 42X-Ryan Robinson[1]; 3. 83T-Tanner Carrick[4]; 4. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]; 5. 94X-Kyle Hirst[5]; 6. 5J-Kalib Henry[8]; 7. 34-Andy Gregg[7]; 8. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[6]; 9. 5A-Lonny Alton[9]

Heat 4 10 Laps

1. 5V-Landon Brooks[1]; 2. 38-Colby Johnson[2]; 3. 38B-Blake Carrick[4]; 4. 7P-Jake Andreotti[3]; 5. 35-Sean Becker[6]; 6. 31C-Justyn Cox[7]; 7. 33H-Eric Humphries[8]; 8. 121-Caeden Steele[5]

Qualifying 1

1. 17W-Shane Golobic, 00:11.130[7]; 2. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 00:11.282[2]; 3. 5B-Colby Copeland, 00:11.367[6]; 4. 21X-Gauge Garcia, 00:11.368[3]; 5. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield, 00:11.396[9]; 6. 01-Nick Larson, 00:11.407[5]; 7. 3T-JJ Ringo, 00:11.509[8]; 8. 24K-Koa Crane, 00:11.842[4]; 9. 21-Shane Hopkins, 00:11.842[1]

Qualifying 2

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 00:10.986[5]; 2. 98-Michael Pombo, 00:11.312[9]; 3. 9L-Luke Hayes, 00:11.339[4]; 4. 7C-Tony Gomes, 00:11.458[8]; 5. 77-Ryan Lippincott, 00:11.615[7]; 6. 25-Justin Johnson, 00:11.685[1]; 7. 2-Alex Pettas, 00:11.844[3]; 8. 75-Bill Smith, 00:11.844[6]

Qualifying 3

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 00:10.962[9]; 2. 42X-Ryan Robinson, 00:11.103[8]; 3. X1-Michael Faccinto, 00:11.124[7]; 4. 92-Andy Forsberg, 00:11.128[1]; 5. 94X-Kyle Hirst, 00:11.201[3]; 6. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 00:11.222[6]; 7. 34-Andy Gregg, 00:11.257[5]; 8. 5J-Kalib Henry, 00:11.257[2]; 9. 5A-Lonny Alton, 00:12.595[4]

Qualifying 4

1. 38B-Blake Carrick, 00:11.072[5]; 2. 5V-Landon Brooks, 00:11.149[9]; 3. 38-Colby Johnson, 00:11.187[7]; 4. 7P-Jake Andreotti, 00:11.191[4]; 5. 121-Caeden Steele, 00:11.221[3]; 6. 35-Sean Becker, 00:11.275[1]; 7. 31C-Justyn Cox, 00:11.372[6]; 8. 33H-Eric Humphries, 00:11.424[8]; 9. 25S-Seth Standley, 00:11.424[2]

………

Fair Oak’s Jake Morgan continued his dominance of the Placerville Speedway with the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour. The all-time leader in Wingless Sprint Car wins at the track made it an even 10 last night and marked his third of the season. Shane Hopkins gave it a valiant run in second, while Shawn Jones thrilled the crowd during the later stages by going from 10th to third. Brent Steck, Jimmy Christian, Jarrett Soares, Josh Young, Nick Larson, Mark Hanson and Trey Walters rounded out the top-10.

Shawn Arriaga claimed the Dependable Crane fast time award by pacing the 34-car field in qualifying.

Hunt Magnetos Wingless 360 Sprint Car Results – 34 Entries

A Feature 25 Laps

1. 7M-Jake Morgan[8]; 2. 51-Shane Hopkins[2]; 3. 14-Shawn Jones[10]; 4. 2STX-Brent Steck[7]; 5. 32C-Jimmy Christian[9]; 6. 12-Jarrett Soares[11]; 7. 7EJ-Josh Young[16]; 8. 24N-Nick Larson[17]; 9. 79-Mark Hanson[14]; 10. 7-Trey Walters[18]; 11. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[13]; 12. X-Jerry Kobza[19]; 13. 32-Shawn Arriaga[4]; 14. 66S-Zack Albers[15]; 15. 3F-Jacob Tuttle[3]; 16. 3T-Daniel Whitley[6]; 17. 63-Dylan Newberry[12]; 18. 17T-Grasen Ternora[20]; 19. 3-Nick Robfogel[1]; 20. B51-Eric Hopkins[5]

B Feature 12 Laps

1. 24N-Nick Larson[2]; 2. 7-Trey Walters[1]; 3. X-Jerry Kobza[3]; 4. 17T-Grasen Ternora[8]; 5. 121-Brian Slubik[10]; 6. 1-Nathan Schank[11]; 7. 60-Scott Clough[13]; 8. 17M-Evan Gularte[7]; 9. 26R-Ryan Owens[17]; 10. 98Z-Jordan Garretson[15]; 11. 17-Anthony Snow[5]; 12. 151-Tony Fadotta[14]; 13. 16-Nathan Johnson[12]; 14. 18-Josh Gillis[9]; 15. 31P-Eathon Lanfri[6]; 16. 3P-Nick Purdy[4]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 3T-Daniel Whitley[2]; 2. 32-Shawn Arriaga[4]; 3. 32C-Jimmy Christian[3]; 4. 33-Heath Holdsclaw[1]; 5. 24N-Nick Larson[5]; 6. 31P-Eathon Lanfri[6]; 7. 60-Scott Clough[8]; 8. 18-Josh Gillis[7]; 9. 26R-Ryan Owens[9]

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 3F-Jacob Tuttle[3]; 2. 12-Jarrett Soares[2]; 3. 51-Shane Hopkins[4]; 4. 79-Mark Hanson[1]; 5. X-Jerry Kobza[5]; 6. 17M-Evan Gularte[6]; 7. 121-Brian Slubik[7]; 8. 151-Tony Fadotta[8]

Heat 3 8 Laps

1. B51-Eric Hopkins[2]; 2. 3-Nick Robfogel[4]; 3. 14-Shawn Jones[3]; 4. 66S-Zack Albers[1]; 5. 17T-Grasen Ternora[6]; 6. 3P-Nick Purdy[5]; 7. 1-Nathan Schank[7]; 8. 98Z-Jordan Garretson[8]

Heat 4 8 Laps

1. 2STX-Brent Steck[1]; 2. 63-Dylan Newberry[2]; 3. 7M-Jake Morgan[4]; 4. 7EJ-Josh Young[6]; 5. 7-Trey Walters[3]; 6. 16-Nathan Johnson[7]; 7. 17-Anthony Snow[5]; 8. 17N-MacKenzie Newton[8]