$5,000 To Win K-C Classic Next For FAST At Atomic

From Aaron Fry

CHILLCOTHE, Ohio (September 6, 2022) — With the 2022 race season headed into the home stretch, the 2022 Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt championship is tightening up. Season long points leader, Nate Dussel, has been the winningest driver of 2022 and has been very consistent. However, the most recent weekend events saw runner-up, Lee Jacobs close the gap. Now, the championship race heads to Atomic Speedway Saturday night for the 2nd annual “K-C Classic” which will pay $5,000 to the winner of the 30-lap main event.

Jacobs is salivating at the return to Atomic, the site of his only FAST win of the season on June 29th when he won “The Night The Stars Come Out”. But Jacobs isn’t the only driver with an eye still on the championship. Ricky Peterson recently scored his first ever FAST win and has been one of the hottest drivers on tour along with Sean Rayhall, who led 28-3/4 laps at the last event, but settled for second at the end. Mitch Harble and Justin Adams are in battle for the final spot in the top 5 with Trey Jacobs back in the Prosser 19 on the prowl and climbing up the standings.

Atomic’s “K-C Classic” was initiated by FAST as a way to pay tribute to the generation of racers who competed on the southern Ohio 3/8 mile oval between 1985 and 2011. Re-opened in 1985, Ralph Karshner was the “K” and Dave Cooper was the “C” who brought the track back to life under the K-C Raceway name. The inaugural race, a year ago, was won by NASCAR star Kyle Larson.

This Saturday, the pit gates will open at 2pm with general admission gates open at 4. The FAST sprint car driver meeting will be at 5:30 with engine heat immediately following . Hot laps will begin at 6 pm. Adult general admission is $20 with seniors 60+ and veterans $18. Kids 10 and under are free. Adult pit passes are $35 with kids 6-10 allowed in the pit area for $20. Kids 5 and under are free in the pit area.

For competing teams, the special payout for this event i as follows: 5000, 2200, 1100, 1000, 900, 800, 700, 650, 625, 600, 550, 525, 510, 500, 500, 500, 500, 500, 500, 500. Thanks to our generous heat race sponsors, NAPA of Fremont, Brave Breed Rescue, TheCushion.com and Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel, heat races will pay 40, 30, 20, 10. Also, $50 bonus awards for “hard charger” will be provided by Elizabeth Gardner Photography and a “hard luck” award by Kear’s Speed Shop of Tiffin, Ohio.

As always, there are NO membership or entry fees with FAST. All competing cars must be on 4 Hoosier tires. The right rear must be a spec Medium or H15 and the left rear must be the H12. You do not have to run the same right rear all night. Wings must be flat top with a maximum 2″ wickerbill. Tires will be available and the track will have fuel sales. Raceivers are mandatory at all times. We will be using the yellow Westhold transponders.

We hope to see everyone this Saturday at Atomic. Don’t forget, Saturday, September 17th will be the crown jewel of the 2022 season when FAST races for $10,000 to win at Lernerville Speedway near Sarver, Pennsylvania.