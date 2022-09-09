Anthony Macri Opens Tuscarora Weekend with $8,000 Preliminary Score

From Tyler Altmeyer

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (September 8, 2022) — Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri remains perfect with the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 at Port Royal Speedway in 2022, adding Thursday’s Tuscarora 50 preliminary event to his list of victories that already includes the Keith Kauffman Classic, as well as each night of the Bob Weikert Memorial. Thursday’s triumph, resulting in an $8,000 payday, was accomplished from the front row, battling by the “North Pole Nightmare” Bill Balog on lap eight and never looking back. The non-stop 30-lapper would give little trouble to the now seven-time All Star winner this season, weaving through waves of traffic with ease while keeping eventual runner-up, Danny Dietrich, at bay.

Fading to third just after the initial start, then getting by Dietrich on lap five, Macri’s eventual winning move occurred through corners one and two, diving below Balog as the pair entered the corner then pulling ahead of the Anderson’s Maple Syrup No. 17 at the midpoint of the backstretch. Dietrich would actually follow Macri’s lead, also scooting by Balog just two circuits later.

Dietrich did all he could to keep up with Macri’s pace, but his efforts fell short, falling to a margin of nearly four seconds.

“I kinda wanted to play the beginning of that race a little calm and cool. Balog and Dietrich go out there pretty far…I figured they’re going for it, so I may as well go for it, too,” Macri said, driver of the J&S Classics, C&D Rigging, Valley Supply, No. 39M. “I pushed the issue a little bit harder…still driving smart and not blowing the tires off of it…here we are.”

Tuscarora 50 competition will resume on Friday evening, September 9, with the annual Night Before the Tuscarora 50 awarding $10,000-to-win. The weekend’s headline event – the 55th running of the Tuscarora 50 – will go 50 laps in distance on Saturday night and will award a $60,000 payday. Originally paying $55,000, J&S Classics boosted the winner’s share to $60,000.

Tuscarora 50 – Night #1

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Qualifying

Group (A)

1. 18-Gio Scelzi, 16.487

2. 17B-Bill Balog, 16.559

3. 67-Justin Whittall, 16.560

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 16.609

5. 2-AJ Flick, 16.947

6. 19-Chris Windom, 16.956

7. 11A-Austin Bishop, 17.103

8. 73-Scotty Thiel, 17.226

9. 12w-Troy Fraker, 18.782

10. 7-Tim Buckwalter, 99.999

Group (B)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.371

2. 11-Cory Eliason, 16.448

3. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.489

4. 19M-Brent Marks, 16.643

5. 5C-Dylan Cisney, 16.668

6. 69K-Lance Dewease, 16.702

7. 33-Derek Hauck, 17.146

8. 99M-Kyle Moody, 17.234

9. 1M-Landon Myers, 17.330

10. 14T-Tyler Walton, 17.395

Group (C)

1. 1-Logan Wagner, 16.383

2. 23-Devon Borden, 16.650

3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 16.750

4. 24-Rico Abreu, 16.830

5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 16.917

6. 77-Ryan Taylor, 17.057

7. 26-Zeb Wise, 17.124

8. M1-Mark Smith, 17.126

9. 9-Kasey Kahne, 17.130

10. 17-Tyler Reeser, 17.244

Group (D)

1. 13-Justin Peck, 16.599

2. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.777

3. 8-Freddie Rahmer, 16.967

4. 42-Sye Lynch, 16.972

5. 98-Tyler Bear, 17.124

6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 17.124

7. 35-Zach Hampton, 17.173

8. 4-Cap Henry, 17.184

9. 39-Chase Dietz, 17.337

10. 33R-Riley Emig, 17.883

Group (E)

1. 55W-Mike Wagner, 16.773

2. 45-Jeff Halligan, 16.816

3. 21-Brian Brown, 16.891

4. 33W-Michael Walter, 16.936

5. 11T-TJ Stutts, 16.958

6. 33M-Gerard McIntyre, 17.079

7. 6-Ryan Smith, 17.149

8. 12-Blane Heimbach, 17.479

9. 36D-Devin Brenneman, 17.536

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 17B-Bill Balog [1]

2. 67-Justin Whittall [2]

3. 18-Gio Scelzi [4]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [3]

5. 2-AJ Flick [5]

6. 19-Chris Windom [6]

7. 11A-Austin Bishop [7]

8. 73-Scotty Thiel [8]

9. 12w-Troy Fraker [9]

10. 7-Tim Buckwalter [10]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 11-Cory Eliason [1]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri [2]

3. 19M-Brent Marks [3]

4. 69K-Lance Dewease [6]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [4]

6. 5C-Dylan Cisney [5]

7. 1M-Landon Myers [9]

8. 33-Derek Hauck [7]

9. 99M-Kyle Moody [8]

10. 14T-Tyler Walton [10]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [2]

2. 1-Logan Wagner [4]

3. 23-Devon Borden [1]

4. 24-Rico Abreu [3]

5. 26-Zeb Wise [7]

6. 77-Ryan Taylor [6]

7. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [5]

8. 17-Tyler Reeser [10]

9. M1-Mark Smith [8]

10. 9-Kasey Kahne [9]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 48-Danny Dietrich [1]

2. 8-Freddie Rahmer [2]

3. 42-Sye Lynch [3]

4. 13-Justin Peck [4]

5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [6]

6. 39-Chase Dietz [9]

7. 4-Cap Henry [8]

8. 35-Zach Hampton [7]

9. 98-Tyler Bear [5]

10. 33R-Riley Emig [10]

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 45-Jeff Halligan [1]

2. 21-Brian Brown [2]

3. 55W-Mike Wagner [4]

4. 33M-Gerard McIntyre [6]

5. 33W-Michael Walter [3]

6. 11T-TJ Stutts [5]

7. 6-Ryan Smith [7]

8. 12-Blane Heimbach [8]

9. 36D-Devin Brenneman [9]

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog [1]

2. 39M-Anthony Macri [3]

3. 13-Justin Peck [4]

4. 48-Danny Dietrich [7]

5. 18-Gio Scelzi [2]

6. 55W-Mike Wagner [9]

7. 45-Jeff Halligan [6]

8. 1-Logan Wagner [5]

9. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [8]

10. 11-Cory Eliason [10]

C-main (10 Laps) – Top 2 Transfer

1. 35-Zach Hampton [2]

2. 17-Tyler Reeser [4]

3. 33-Derek Hauck [1]

4. 73-Scotty Thiel [3]

5. 12-Blane Heimbach [5]

6. 9-Kasey Kahne [11]

7. 33R-Riley Emig [13]

8. 98-Tyler Bear [6]

9. 7-Tim Buckwalter [14]

10. 12w-Troy Fraker [10]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]

2. 5C-Dylan Cisney [2]

3. 33W-Michael Walter [3]

4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [6]

5. 26-Zeb Wise [5]

6. 19-Chris Windom [7]

7. 11T-TJ Stutts [8]

8. 77-Ryan Taylor [9]

9. 39-Chase Dietz [10]

10. 1M-Landon Myers [15]

11. 11A-Austin Bishop [12]

12. 6-Ryan Smith [13]

13. 17-Tyler Reeser [17]

14. 35-Zach Hampton [16]

15. 4-Cap Henry [14]

16. 2-AJ Flick [4]

17. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [11]

A-main (30 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri [2]

2. 48-Danny Dietrich [4]

3. 1-Logan Wagner [7]

4. 13-Justin Peck [3]

5. 55W-Mike Wagner [6]

6. 67-Justin Whittall [10]

7. 18-Gio Scelzi [5]

8. 24-Rico Abreu [18]

9. 69K-Lance Dewease [17]

10. 19M-Brent Marks [13]

11. 17B-Bill Balog [1]

12. 5C-Dylan Cisney [21]

13. 7BC-Tyler Courtney [20]

14. 21-Brian Brown [11]

15. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [8]

16. 8-Freddie Rahmer [12]

17. 11-Cory Eliason [9]

18. 23-Devon Borden [14]

19. 33M-Gerard McIntyre [19]

20. 3-Ayrton Gennetten [16]

21. 12-Blane Heimbach [25]

22. 33W-Michael Walter [22]

23. 42-Sye Lynch [15]

24. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [23]

25. 4-Cap Henry [24]

26. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [26]

27. 45-Jeff Halligan [27]

Lap Leaders: Bill Balog (1-7), Anthony Macri (8-30)

Contingency Awards/Results

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Jeff Halligan | 16.850

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Tyler Courtney | 16.371

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Bill Balog

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Cory Eliason

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Lucas Wolfe

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Danny Dietrich

Kistler Racing Products Heat #5 Winner: Jeff Halligan

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Bill Balog

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Tyler Courtney

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Zeb Wise

Tezos A-Main Winner: Anthony Macri (7)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Rico Abreu (+10)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Kyle Reinhardt