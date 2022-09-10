Brit Ryan Harrison charges to career-first USCS feature win at Travelers Rest

By Pete Walton

Great Britian’s 2021 Formula Stock Car Champion, Ryan Harrison from Rockwell North Hamptonshire, England raced from his third place starting position into the lead on lap five of the 25-lap USCS main event at Travelers Rest Speedway and raced into the USCS Victory Lane for a career-first USCS and his first sprint car win.

He survived a mid-race caution that brought Eric Riggins, Jr. frombCharlotte, North Carolina and 13-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee on his rear bumper for the restart.

On the restart Gray got past Riggins and pursued the flying Brit until they reached several cars they were lapping and drew within three car lengths before Harrison got back in clean air.

Gray gave up the runner-up spot to the fourth starting Riggins a couple of laps later.

Riggins chased Harrison to the finish line but had to settle for second with Gray collecting the check for the final podium spot.

Indian Trail, North Carolina’s Brandon McLain followed Gray in fourth and 2022 USCS Rookie of tge Year contender, Alex Lyles from Arlington, Tennessee collected another top five as he completed the top five.

The evening’s Hoosier Speed Dash winner Lance Moss from Cherryville, North Carolina was sixtg followed by Braselton, Georgia’s Matt Linder inbsentg and North Carolinian Tim Perry in eighth.

The 2020 USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series Rookie of the Year Eric Gunderson from Canton, Georgia was ninth and USCS vereran sorint car racer Joe Larkin from Suwanee, Georgia rounded out the top ten.

Lance Moss won tge Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Eric Riggins, Jr. won the JJ Supply on NC Second Heat. Ryan Harrison advanced the most positions in the main event to garner the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars results for 9/9/2022 at Travelers Rest Speedway – Travelers Rest, SC

USCS 360 Outlaw Sprint Cars 11 Entries

USCS Thunder in the Foothills 25-Laps

1. 197-Ryan Harrison[3]; 2. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr[4]; 3. 10-Terry Gray[2]; 4. 21B-Brandon McLain[7]; 5. 17-Alex Lyles[8]; 6. 23-Lance Moss[1]; 7. 51-Matt Linder[9]; 8. 36-Tim Perry[5]; 9. 7E-Eric Gunderson[6]; 10. 33-Joe Larkin[11]; 11. (DNF) 28-Jeff Willingham[10]

Hoosier Speed Dash 6 Laps

1. 23-Lance Moss[1]; 2. 10-Terry Gray[3]; 3. 197-Ryan Harrison[5]; 4. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr[2]; 5. 36-Tim Perry[6]; 6. 7E-Eric Gunderson[4]

Engler Heat #1 8- Laps

1. 23-Lance Moss[4]; 2. 7E-Eric Gunderson[1]; 3. 21B-Brandon McLain[2]; 4. 197-Ryan Harrison[6]; 5. 51-Matt Linder[3]; 6. (DNS) 33-Joe Larkin

JJ Supply of NC Heat #2 8-Laps

1. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr[2]; 2. 10-Terry Gray[4]; 3. 36-Tim Perry[3]; 4. 17-Alex Lyles[5]; 5. 28-Jeff Willingham[1]