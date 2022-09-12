2022 MIDWESTSUPERMODIFIEDS SUCCESFUL SEASON WRAP

From MSA

We just completed our fifth season as the Midwest Supermodified Series with our first repeat Champion. As we compare 2021 to the 2022 season, we went from seven races to twelve. Returning sponsors included: Perfection Fabricators, Hoosier Tires, Precision Welding, Jim Valentine, Quest-Restoration, Adkins Glass, and Fourth Turn Crazies. We picked up Co-Series Sponsor Environmental Chambers & Ovens Mechanical Inc. Ed McKnight and both Reed Salvage along with MJ Griffith Paving supported our Lorain Raceway Park Super Crown Nationals. We are so grateful for all of these sponsors along with all of our T-Shirt Sponsors and their contributions. Hard to race without sponsorship! If interested in supporting the Midwest Supermodified Series in 2023 please contact us.

We had two new additions to our schedule this past season. The inaugural Super Crown Nationals at Lorain Raceway Park and Berlin Raceway, which are two weekends where the teams and fans will want to be sure and put on your “Must Attend” 2023 calendar!!! The plan will be to have our 2023 Scheduled released no later than the end of the year.

Few Season Highlights:

Back-to-back championships for #11 Doug Edwards Owner/Kyle Edwards Driver.

Three Track Records Broken: Berlin by #61 Booth/Ordway Jr. @ 13.021 / Lorain Raceway Park by #7 Nicotra/Sitterly @ 11.726 and Oswego #61 Booth/Ordway Jr. @ 14.611.

#61 Booth/Ordway Jr. wins Oswego Speedway Three Race Series Championship

#11 D. Edwards/K. Edwards wins Lorain Raceway Park Super Crown Nationals Three Race Series

#88 AJD Racing Owner/AJ Lesiecki Driver and #36 Ron Henes Owner / JJ Henes Driver for picking up their first supermodified wins.

The reception and warm welcome received by the Berlin Raceway Team and Fans, WOW!

2023 Positive Trends:

Continued Co-Sanction Races with ISMA.

New race teams.

Environmental Chambers & Ovens Mechanical Inc., Jim Valentine and Adkins Glass already committing to sponsorship.

Top Five (5) Points Finishers:

1st #11 Doug Edwards Owner / Kyle Edwards Driver

2nd #7 John Nicotra Owner / Otto Sitterly Driver

3rd #88 AJD Racing Owner / AJ Lesiecki

4th #22 McVetta Racing Owner / Mike McVetta Driver

5th #19 Steve Stout Owner / Trent Stephens Driver

Our top five points finishers will be recognized at our Year End Celebration on Saturday, October 29th at the Parish Life Center on Abbe Rd. in Sheffield, OH. We will begin the afternoon with an Owner’s Meeting to review 2023 Schedule, Owner Payouts, Expense Ledger/Checkbook, and discuss the Rule Book. If you are a new team or are considering becoming a Supermodified Owner, we encourage you to make plans to join us. Please contact Lori May for specifics.

We would like to “reluctantly” congratulate Bob Neubauer on his retirement from announcing and son Doug on his continued racing “addiction” from announcer to Car Owner/Driver. These two will be terribly missed up in the tower on race day. Your passion and knowledge about supermodifieds made our sport that much more entertaining. The only good news with all of this, is that we will still get to see you both on race day!

On behalf of all the MSS Owners, Drivers, Officials and Social Media Team, we would like to thank the fans, sponsors, and all the tracks that supported us this past season. We would like to congratulate our season champion #11 Edwards Racing, Owner Doug Edwards and Driver Kyle Edwards once again for their back-to- back championships and look forward to celebrating their accomplishment at the end of October.

We will continue to keep you informed through our Facebook page (Midwest Supermodified Series) and Website (midwestsupermodifieds.com) during this off season.