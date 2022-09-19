United Sprint Car Series to headline $60.000+ Southern Sprint Car Shototout at Volusia Speedway Park on Jan. 26-28, 2023

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA September 17, 2022 – The United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters returns to Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida as headliners of the Southern Sprint Car Shootout on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, January 26th, 27th and 28th.2023. The event kicks off the sprint car portion of the 2023 season at the famed half-mile clay oval that has become the home of some of the biggest dirt racing events in the World. The Southern Sprint Car Shootout boasts more than a $60,000 purse for the USCS winged warriors, who will compete for $3,000-to-win on Friday, Jan. 27th, and then $5,000-to-win on Saturday, Jan. 28th. The two-night event is also the 2023 season opener for the United Sprint Car Series and doubles as Rounds One and Two of the 2023 version of the twelve-race USCS Winter Heat Mini-Series. Both nights of action are scheduled to be broadcast LIVE on the popular DirTVision streaming format as well, for those who cannot be at the speedway LIVE.

The Southern Sprint Car Shootout will welcome the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters back to Volusia Speedway Park for the first time in 18 years. The historic racing facility is known especially for its winter-time racing action beginning in January that has become a destination point for racers and race fans to enjoy the best early season racing action and escape the cold climates farther North.

USCS Founder and President said, “We are really looking forward to opening the USCS’ 2023 and 27th anniversary season at Volusia Speedway Park with the Southern Sprint Car Showdown, I think it’ll be great; we’ve always liked Volusia Speedway Park and Winter racing. Over the past five seasons we have developed a series for these Winter events called the USCS Winter Heat Series, continued Walton. “We have had a lot of guys that time of the year from Canada, the Mid West and the Northeast in addition to drivers based in the Southeastern United States enter our events because they’re sick of the snow and cold weather and really, just ready to kick their season off early. We to get a good number of Florida drivers, plus everyone that runs with USCS regularly and many drivers and teams from across the nation. We really think it’ll be a great show” concluded the United Sprint Car Series founder.

The United Sprint Car Series had a successful history with Volusia Speedway Park during the early 2000s and really is excited about its return to Volusia Speedway Park to kick off the 2023 season. The Southern Sprint Car Shootout at Volusia will mark the series 10th and 11th races at the Florida track, and the first since 2005.

The United Sprint Car Series’ inaugural visit came in 2001 and was won by former World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series driver Terry McCarl from Altoona, Iowa. The USCS drivers were also a part of Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals in 2004 with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series.

The full list of former USCS winners at Volusia include, Terry McCarl (2001), Sport Allen (2001), Two-time series Champion, Kenny Adams (2003 x2, 2004, 2005), Joey Saldana (2004), Chad Kemenah (2004) and 13-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray (2004).

Joining the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars during the Southern Sprint Car Shootout weekend will be Street Stocks on Friday and Thunder Stocks on Saturday – both competing for $1,000 paydays

For more USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call the series office at (770)865-6097.

Camping spaces in the track’s campground area will be open during the Southern Sprint Car Nationals. Parking spots may be reserved by contacting the track office at (386)985-4402. For track information and the the full schedule of upcoming events at Volusia Speedway Park and tickets to them please go to www.volusiaspeedwaypark.com