Wilson Wins Third Race of Season at Fremont Before Earning Top 10 at Wayne County

ORRVILLE, Ohio (Sept. 19, 2022) – Greg Wilson captured his third feature triumph of the season a week ago Saturday at Fremont Speedway.

Wilson guided the Hercules Tires, Ohio Logistics and DNC Hydraulics backed Seeling Motorsports sprint car to quick time during qualifying to kick off the action at the dirt oval in Fremont, Ohio.

“We’ve been struggling over the past month and a half,” he said. “I felt like after Sharon a couple of weeks ago we were doing some things back the way we were when it was going well. It makes it easier when you roll into a place you are confident at. Plus, everything went our way. We drew good and put the whole night together from start to finish. The win was cool, but to be quick time meant as much to me because that’s not our strong suit or something we’ve done lately.”

Wilson advanced from fourth to second place in a heat race to advance into the feature redraw.

“By running second in the heat that put us in the redraw and we drew the No. 2,” he said. “Zeth Sabo drove a really good race. I felt there were times he was better than us. Traffic played into our favor as the race wore on and being patient was key. Once we got the lead with about nine laps to go I felt I could set a better pace because he was running parts of the line I wanted to run.”

The victory was Wilson’s 16th career at Fremont Speedway.

The team ventured to Wayne County Speedway last Saturday for the Pete Jacobs Memorial. Wilson timed in 14th quickest, placed fifth in a heat race and hustled from 14th to sixth in the A Main.

“The track probably was a little better than what it normally is,” he said. “It had more moisture in it and was really smooth. They did a great job. It was one of the cooler nights we’ve had in a while and the moisture came back through it. It was really fast all night and made it hard to pass. In the feature it was more of staying out of trouble and making sure you finished the race. I think we were a seventh to ninth-place car and we ended up sixth so all in all it was a good night.”

Wilson will race this Friday and Saturday at Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio, during the BeFour the Crowns Showdown featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the 4 Crown Nationals with Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 10 – Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (2).

Sept. 17 – Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio – Qualifying: 14; Heat race: 5 (5); Feature: 6 (14).

SEASON STATS –

54 races, 3 wins, 8 top fives, 20 top 10s, 32 top 15s, 38 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Eldora Speedway near Rossburg, Ohio, for the BeFour the Crowns Showdown and the 4 Crown Nationals with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.GregWilsonRacing.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/GregWilsonw20

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GregWilsonRacing

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Kinsler Fuel Injection and All Pro Cylinder

Kinsler Fuel Injection is involved in engineering, manufacturing, sales, service, calibration, testing and modification of mechanical and electric fuel injection systems and components for all types of racing and performance. For more information, visit http://www.Kinsler.com.

All Pro Cylinder is the industry leader in small block Chevy aluminum cylinder heads, catering to the hardcore racer always looking for the perfect design for a specific application. For more information, visit http://www.AllProHeads.com.

“Greg at Kinsler has spent a lot of time helping me fine-tune my engines and Bob and Sue Williams at All Pro Cylinder treat us like family,” Wilson said. “We’re grateful to have partners like Kinsler Fuel Injection and All Pro Cylinder as part of our team.”

Wilson would also like to thank Hercules Tires, Ohio Logistics, DNC Hydraulics, Engler Machine & Tool, Inc., Kinsler Fuel Injection, All Pro Cylinder, Magtech Ignition, Simpson Race Products, Banshee Graphics, Hepfner Racing Products, Nagy Equipment Sales, Winters Performance, Real Capz, Inter-State Truck Repair, Sandridge Customs, Sugar Street Bar & Grill, BRS Racing Shocks, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra-Shield Seats, Sharp Advantage, Smith Titanium, CJMM, Maverick’s Portables, Greber Racing Components and Ti22 Performance for their continued support.