Patriot Sprint Tour Heads to Outlaw Speedway for Fall Nationals on Friday

By Curtis Berleue

(Sodus, NY) | After a scheduled month-long break, the 20th Anniversary season of the Patriot Sprint Tour is set to roll on this weekend at Outlaw Speedway. The 7th annual Fall Nationals will kick off on Friday, September 23rd, and will see a $4,000 to-win program for the Patriot Sprint Tour.

Current points leader and 2019 PST champion Davie Franek will lead a strong contingent of cars into the Yates County oval with a slim 64-point lead over defending champion Jordan Thomas. However, Franek and Thomas are no strangers to victory lane at Outlaw, with Franek capturing a win in the season opener earlier this season and Thomas picking up the 2021 Dutch Hoag Memorial race win last October.

Rookie contender Dalton Rombaugh sits 3rd in tour standings and will look to break onto the podium for the first time this season. Thus far in 2022, he has finished 4th twice – once at Outlaw Speedway and once at Woodhull Raceway.

This weekend’s action at Outlaw Speedway kicks off with gates opening at 5:30 pm Friday, with racing scheduled to start at 7:15 pm. Pit admission is $40, while grandstand admission is $25. Seniors are $22, and children 12 & under are free.

For more information, visit the official Patriot Sprint Tour website (www.PatriotSprintTour.com) or the official Outlaw Speedway website (www.OutlawSpeedwayLLC.com). For the latest news, information, and schedule updates, be sure also to follow the Patriot Sprint Tour on Facebook, Twitter (@PatriotSprints), and Instagram (@PatriotSprints).

The Patriot Sprint Tour would like to thank the following marketing partners for their continued support: A-Verdi Storage Containers, Bonnell’s Rod Shop, Bicknell Racing Products, Hoosier Racing Tire, Patriot Tank Lines, ASI Racewear, Champion Power Equipment/Super Gen Products, PJC Sprayfoam, Insinger Performance, LC Design, Mike Emhof Motorsports, and CBP Media.