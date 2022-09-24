T.J.’s Notebook: Silly Season Overdrive, Moles Impressive Performance, Three Sharks at Eldora

The Shark Racing team grew by one this week with Landon Myers in a third entry for the team for Friday at Eldora and Saturday at Sharon Speedway. Myers, who is related to the Allen family, used his hauler with a Shark Racing car as what was described as a “development car” for the team to test out some things in race conditions. Myers served as a crew member earlier in the year at Eldora during the Kings Royal weekend.

Myers put the third Shark Racing entry into the feature event, but was sidelined in wild crash along with Brock Zearfoss, who slammed hard head on into the inside wall. When the incident was replayed on Eldora’s jumbotron the groan from the crowd was clearly audible from the back of the infield. Zearfoss gingerly exited his car after one of the hardest hits I have ever witnessed into the inside wall on the front stretch at Eldora.

Schuchart made an incredible run through turns three and four to win his heat race on the final lap, but during the feature event Jacob Allen took the spotlight with his 21st to 6th run in the main event.