T.J.’s Takeaways: Abreu’s Recent Turnaround, Give Me Fall at Eldora Anytime, and More…

After some recent struggles it appears Abreu is back in form at the Big E after driving a great race in the closing stages of Friday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event. Ricky Warner has not only produced race cars that Abreu can win in night in and night out but seems to have restored some of the swagger we became accustomed too out of Abreu coming into places like Eldora.

That confidence is showing a different maturity to Abreu’s driving. Friday, we saw Abreu utilize the low side of turns three and four to fend off challenges from Donny Schatz and James McFadden show a different level of decision making on the racetrack.

Abreu’s level of popularity in sprint car racing that reminds me of Jac Haudenschild’s following when I was growing up. Fans seems to gravitate towards his style on and off the racetrack. If someone had told me the kid I met for the first time at the Brad Doty Classic while he was hanging out with Kasey Kahne Racing for the night would become one of the most exciting drivers in our sport and have one of the best social media presences in the sport I would have taken the bet.