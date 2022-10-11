Williamson Records Steve King Memorial Victory During Debut at Dodge City

Inside Line Promotions

DODGE CITY, Kan. (Oct. 10, 2022) – Bryant Paver Motorsports driver Garet Williamson nearly swept the Steve King Memorial last weekend when he made his debut at Dodge City Raceway Park.

“I seemed to get around there good,” he said. “It’s our style of on the hammer and fast. The track was a bit rough and choppy. We always get around good at places like that.”

Williamson hustled from fourth to win a heat race on Friday, giving him the pole position in the 20-lap feature.

“We led the first 17 laps before a rock hit a spark plug and broke it,” he said. “When it does that it makes it sound like you’ve blown a motor. I pulled in thinking we hurt it. It sucks that it was with a couple of laps to go and we were checked out, but fortunately the engine wasn’t damaged.”

Williamson was credited with a 15th-place result.

The team returned stronger on Saturday when Williamson won a heat race after starting on the outside of the front row. That placed him fourth in the starting lineup for the 25-lap A Main.

“It was about patience and pouncing when people would make mistakes,” he said. “You had to be up on the wheel. After a restart I got by (Dylan) Westbrook. The leader made a mistake and the second-place driver and I both got by him. I chased the leader for about five laps and slid him. I knew we were fast so I did my own thing. He wasn’t getting through turns one and two as well so I closed in before taking the lead around Lap 10.”

Williamson led the remainder of the race for his first career triumph at the track, his second in the last three weekends and his third of the season.

The team plans to join the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this Friday at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., and Saturday at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., during the Lakeside Speedway Showdown presented by Micro-Lite.

“It’s tough anywhere you go with the Outlaws,” Williamson said. “You have to be fast and on it from the start. We want to make the shows. I’d really like to get a top 10. I know it’ll be tough being at big tracks. We’re trying to build a better 410 program so this weekend will be largely about learning.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 7 – Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kan. – Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 15 (1).

Oct. 8 – Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kan. – Heat race: 1 (2); Feature: 1 (4).

SEASON STATS –

55 races, 3 wins, 22 top fives, 38 top 10s, 46 top 15s, 48 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., and Saturday at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., for the Lakeside Speedway Showdown presented by Micro-Lite with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Schure Built Suspensions

Schure Built Suspensions, which is located in Slater, Mo., is a company designed by racers for racers. SBS was designed to build and rebuild all major brands of shocks for Sprint Cars, Midgets, Micros, Modifieds and Late Models as well as any other dirt track race cars. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/SchureBuiltSuspensions/.

“Michael is our shock guy and he’s one of the key parts of our program,” Williamson said. “He does a terrific job and is always there for our team.”

Williamson would like to thank Mid-Mo Equipment, Housby, JBC Transport Group, LLC, TrueSon Exteriors & Interiors, Royal Power Sports, Sorrels Auto & Truck Parts, Schure Built Suspensions, Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps, Searsboro Telephone Company, Schooler Construction, Dash Detailing, Lindsey Rentals, SNAP, Clems Signs and Maxim for their continued support.