FACCINTO LEADS USAC WESTERN MIDGETS TO “GEORGE SNIDER CLASSIC”

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 12, 2022… This Saturday, October 15th, the USAC Western States Midgets will invade The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP) for the first time in series history. Promoted by Larry Collins, the season ending “Championship Night” and “George Snider Classic” are co-sanctioned with the Bay Cities Racing Association (BCRA) Midgets and will also feature the West Coast Sport Compacts. Located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California, the Pit Gates will open at 2:00pm, Hot Laps are scheduled for 4:20pm, Time Trials at 4:45pm, and Racing is scheduled at 6:30pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

For those that cannot travel to the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

Thanks to T&T Trucking, Woodworks Unlimited, and Jim & Bob’s Tire Service, Saturday’s final point race will pay $2,000-to-win, $1,000 for second, $350 for fast time, along with other bonuses.

After the races, the USAC Western States Midgets and USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will celebrate their 2022 season with an awards banquet / after party. The event is nearly sold out, but interested parties can contact Stephanie Odom at odom.stephanie@me.com for tickets.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com. Season memberships come with extra insurance.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP).

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

After finishing third at Ventura on September 24th, Michael Faccinto (Hanford, California) has clinched his second series championship. Driving the Graunstadt Enterprises / Streeter Racing #14J T&T Trucking / Gary Silva Ranches Spike, Faccinto has posted three feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, six heat race victories, ten top-10 finishes, and 86 feature laps led to his credit. Currently tied with former champions Tommy White and Jay Drake for thirteenth on the series win list, Michael will be looking to celebrate his championship with a win at KCRP.

Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California) ranks second in the USAC Western Midget point chase. Piloting Rusty Carlile’s #51 RacePa Motorsports/ W.E. Spike, Fuson charged from eight to fourth at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. At press time, the young driver has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, ten top-10 finishes, and 56 feature laps led in the campaign. Brody has four career series wins and will have his sights on adding a Kern County win to his resume.

Ben Worth (Coalinga, California) sits third in the championship point chase. Racing Dean “Kiwi” Alexander’s #5K Walker Air Filtration / WFX Spike, Worth earned his first win of the season on September 24th at Ventura. To date, the 2019 Rookie of the Year has two heat race victories, six top-10 finishes and 30 feature laps led to his credit. With three career wins, Ben will be looking to finish the year with another victory this Saturday night.

Travis Buckley (Auckland, New Zealand) ranks fourth in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #7NZ Buckley Systems / Esslinger Engineering Spike, Buckley charged to fifth at Ventura after starting twelfth. At press time, the leading rookie contender has one heat race victory, one Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, ten top-10 finishes, and 18 feature laps led on the year. Travis will have his sights on his first career win at The Dirt Track at KCRP and earn top rookie honors.

Rookie contender A.J. Bender (San Diego, California) is fifth in the point standings. Racing the LKK Racing #1X Josh Ford Motorsports / Rod End Supply Triple X, Bender ran second to Ben Worth at Ventura after starting seventh. To date, the USAC/CRA and CLS driver has posted four heat race victories, one Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, and seven top-10 finishes on the season. Last year’s Turkey Night Grand Prix Sprint Car Winner will be looking for the first USAC Midget victory and taking home the Rookie of the Year honors.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Blake Bower, Jake Andreotti, Caden Sarale, C.J. Sarna, Randi Pankratz, Michael Snider, Danika Jo Parker, Thomas Esberg, Anthony Esberg, Jake Hodges, Cade Lewis, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Zach Telford, Racin Silva, Steve Hix, Steve Paden, and more.

Michael Snider leads the BCRA point standings over Thomas Esberg, Danika Jo Parker, Anthony Esberg, Dave Stoltz, Floyd Alvis, Dakota Albright, and Darin Snider.

The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (KCRP) is located at 13500 Raceway Boulevard in Bakersfield, California. To get to the speedway, take Interstate-5 and exit at Enos Lane (CA 43, Exit 246) and drive to Raceway Blvd. The track is on the west side of the interstate. Adult tickets are $25, Junior Tickets (10 and under) are $10, and Children (5& Under) are FREE. CAMPING IS FREE and for more event information, visit kernraceway.com or call 661.835.1264.

For more information on the USAC Western States Midget Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloRacing.com has live, flag-to-flag coverage of the USAC Western States Midget Series. You can catch the action by subscribing to FloRacing on a monthly or yearly basis to view their huge catalog of live and on-demand auto racing and sporting events.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: 1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Blake Bower, 2022-Michael Faccinto.

2022 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 3-Michael Faccinto, 2-Blake Fuson, 1-Jake Andreotti, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Shane Golobic, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Mitchel Moles, 1-Ben Worth.

2022 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Michael Faccinto-779, 2. Brody Fuson-671, 3. Ben Worth-665, 4. Travis Buckley ®-612, 5. A.J. Bender ®-593, 6. Blake Bower-505, 7. Jake Andreotti-490, 8. Caden Sarale ®-397, 9. C.J. Sarna-362, 10. Chase Johnson-343, 11. Randi Pankratz-302, 12. Michael Snider-292, 13. Austin Liggett-251, 14. Danika Jo Parker-247, 15. Thomas Esberg ®-243, 16. Anthony Esberg ®-236, 17. Robby Josett-235, –. Jake Hodges ®-235, 19. Cade Lewis-214, 20. Terry Nichols-161, 21. Shane Golobic-159, –. Braden Chiaramonte ®-159, 23. Zach Telford ®-141, 24. Dylan Bloomfield ®-133, 25. Ryan Bernal-116, 26. Matt Mitchell-104, 27. Ben Wiesz ®-101, –. Colton Raudman ®-101, 29. Racin Silva ®-99, –. Nathan Byrd-99, 31. Steve Hix-98, 32. Daniel Whitley-92, –. Mike Leach Jr.-92, 34. Mitchel Moles-84, 35. Sage Bordenave ®-81, 36. Dave Stoltz-77, 37. Floyd Alvis-75, 38. Samuel May-74, 39. Cody Williams-70, 40. Shannon McQueen-68, –. Troy Rutherford-68, 42. Dawson Faria-65, –. T.J. Smith-65, 44. Steve Paden-64, 45. Beau Lemire ®-62, 46. Jake Morgan-60, –. Kevin Gray ®-60, 48. Dylan Ito-55, 49. Brandon Wiley-54, 50. Cole Schroeder-47, 51. Nick Velasquez ®-42, –. Billy Rayburn-42, 53. Kyle Beilman-40, –. Gage Rucker-40, 55. Dale Curran-36, 56. Tyler Edwards-32, 57. Tres Van Dyne-28, 58. Greg Edenholm-26, 59. Jim Vanzant-25, 60. Dakota Albright-24, 61. Darin Snider-12.

2022 BCRA MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Michael Snider-304, 2. Thomas Esberg-253, 3. Danika Jo Parker-244, 4. Anthony Esberg-240, 5. Dave Stoltz-85, 6. Floyd Alvis-84, 7. Dakota Albright-24, 8. Darin Snider-8.