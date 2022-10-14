OCRS points title on the line Saturday at Red Dirt Raceway

John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (October 12, 2022) – A points champion will be crowned this weekend when the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Cars visit Red Dirt Raceway for the 7th annual Pat Suchy Classic and Salute to Fairgrounds Speedway.

It is the final AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA race of the season and a three-way race for the title is very in the headlines. Rees Moran took the points lead away from Blake Edwards with his victory last week at Caney Valley Speedway, but is only out front by 12 points. Terry Easum sits 67 points back of Moran in third and a strong finish Saturday could leap frog him to the crown.

Steven Shebester, Tyler Drueke and Tanner Conn won earlier this season at Red Dirt Raceway.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3 p.m. Racing is scheduled for 6.

Top 10 Standings: 1. Rees Moran 1975; 2. Blake Edwards 1963; 3. Terry Easum 1908; 4. Sheldon Barksdale 1649; 5. Elizabeth Phillips 1368; 6. Whit Gastineau 1351; 7. Johnny Kent 1300; 8. Joe Bob Lee 1227; 9. Danny Smith 1166; 10. Fred Mattox 1137.

2022 Winners: 3/4 – Steven Shebester (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/5 – Tyler Drueke (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/19 – Blake Edwards (Creek County Speedway); 3/25 – John Carney II (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 – Tanner Conn (Lawton Speedway); 4/9 – Terry Easum (Oklahoma Sports Park); 4/23 – Johnny Kent (Creek County Speedway); 5/20 – Danny Smith (Tulsa Speedway); 5/21 – Steven Shebester (81 Speedway); 5/28 – Alex Sewell (Salina Highbanks Speedway); 6/24 – Tanner Conn (Red Dirt Raceway); 6/25 – Kyle Clark (Tri-State Speedway); 7/9 – Steven Shebester (Lawton Speedway); 7/22 – Whit Gastineau (Lake Ozark Speedway); 7/23 – Rees Moran (Lake Ozark Speedway); 9/23 – Terry Easum (Thunderbird Speedway); 9/24 – Whit Gastineau (Salina Highbanks Speedway); 10/1 – Hank Davis (Creek County Speedway); 10/7 – Brandon Anderson (Caney Valley Speedway); 10/8 – Rees Moran (Caney Valley Speedway).